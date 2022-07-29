Europe's Energy Wounds Are Self-Inflicted

reason.com
America Braces For $380 Oil
Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
Russia's Plan to Replenish Troops 'Damning' Its Army to 'Failure': General
Retired U.S. Army General Mark Hertling said Moscow's efforts to rush reconstituting its depleted forces "exponentially damages morale and fighting capability."
Over 5 million barrels of US reserve oil were exported to Asia and Europe last month as domestic refineries run at full capacity, report says
The exports follow similar shipments of Strategic Petroleum Reserve crude in April, when three ships went to Europe to replace Russian oil.
Russia 'Clearly in a Lot of Trouble' in Ukraine War: Security Expert
"We and the Americans assess that 75,000 Russian soldiers have either been killed or been wounded," British Professor Anthony Glees said Sunday.
Germany turns off the hot water: Hanover becomes first big city to ban hot water in public buildings in response to Russian gas crisis
The Germany city of Hanover has become the first big city in Europe to ban hot water and central heating in public buildings in response to Vladimir Putin's weaponizing of gas supplies. The drastic step comes as Germans have been told to expect sky high electricity bills and sweeping gas...
Traumatised mothers of Russian soldiers say their sons who refuse to fight for Kremlin are being held in torture pits
Maksim Kochetkov is being held captive in a penal colony 6,000 miles from his home on an island near Japan – one of the rising number of Russian troops who are prisoners of a war they do not wish to fight. The 20-year-old is being punished for defying Vladimir...
Here's why tapping the US oil reserve has led to America increasing crude exports - and why even more US energy supplies could be shipped overseas
"But the unintended consequence of federal intervention is that more barrels than ever before are being sold to international buyers," Rystad said.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
President Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces are counterattacking and advancing towards the captured city of Kherson
President Zelenskyy has said that Ukrainian forces are slowly moving towards the Russian-held city of Kherson. Ukrainian troops have damaged bridges in Kherson that act as supply lines for Russian troops. UK military intelligence has said that losing supply routes to Kherson "would be a significant military and political setback...
Washington Examiner
Depleting already insufficient Pacific forces, Biden sends F-22s to Europe
Six Air Force F-22 fighter jets are on their way to Poland. The crew's mission is to strengthen NATO's deterrent posture in Eastern Europe and deter Russian aggression. The allies this mission most benefits are deserving: The Baltic states and Poland spend at least NATO's 2%-of-GDP target on defense. They also support U.S. efforts to restrain China's increasingly bold Communist imperialism.
Daily Beast
Putin’s Managed to Enrage His Last Supporters in Ukraine
ODESA, Ukraine—Russia has been bombarding the seaside city of Odesa since the earliest days of its war in Ukraine—but the critical grain port has become a symbol of ongoing local resistance, where even former pro-Russian stalwarts are now embracing Ukrainian patriotism. “The longer the war goes on, fewer...
Inside the Chechen plot to circumvent Putin’s war and seek independence
EXCLUSIVE: The ghosts of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brutal past have emerged amid his deadly war in Ukraine as a group of Chechen fighters now looks to establish their own stake in the fight. "This is a repetition of the tragedy in Chechnya," Islam Belokiev, spokesman for the Sheikh...
Ukraine's celebrated HIMARS weapons have a 2nd payload: Pushing troops to keep going, military experts say
Ukraine is now fighting Russia with HIMARS, long-range rocket systems sent by the US. Ukraine says it's killed a Russian general and destroying 50 Russian ammunition stores. But the biggest benefit of HIMARS could be the psychological boost for Ukraine's troops, experts said. Ukraine has credited long-range rockets donated by...
Washington Examiner
Wagner Group units should be annihilated wherever they attack US forces
My two favorite lines from former four-star Marine Gen. Jim Mattis come from the same 2017 impromptu speech he gave to military personnel in Afghanistan. Those lines being: "Listen to your NCOs" and "Hold the line." Another great Mattis line came in 2018 after a Russian Wagner Group element attempted...
Two of Putin's top Russian pilots were killed by US-supplied HIMARS, report says
Ukraine reportedly killed two top Russian pilots using US-donated HIMARS. The father of one of the pilots made the revelation to Russian media. The US has sent Ukraine 12 units so far, with another four on the way. Two top Russian pilots were killed by HIMARS, a long-range rocket system...
Maria Bartiromo Says Falling Fossil Fuel Investment Is Emergency, Not Climate Change
Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo said Sunday that the real climate-change emergency is America’s declining investment in fossil fuels, not finding renewable sources to gain energy independence. (Watch the video below.) As debate over global warming continued to boil amid soaring summer heat, the conservative TV personality attempted to...
nationalinterest.org
Japan Sounds the Alarm On China's ‘Intelligentized Warfare’
A new Japanese defense report highlights concerns over China's growing use of artificial intelligence and “civil-military fusion.”. It is not surprising that China is discussed extensively in Japan’s recently released Defense of Japan 2022 report, as Beijing increases its aggressive behavior in the region. This includes strengthening its training and collaboration with Russia and massively increasing the size and sophistication of its navy, nuclear arsenal, which now includes ground-based built silos, and the emergence of fifth-generation aircraft, such as the J-31 and J-20.
Russia 'Running Out of Steam,' 'Growing Desperate' in Ukraine War: Experts
The United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence said Friday that Russia's "illegal invasion of Ukraine has backfired on the Kremlin."
rigzone.com
Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September. — OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September even as traders see the scope for a weaker spot market the following month, highlighting a potential turning point for the market.
Zelenskyy warns that harvest from Ukraine— one of the world's largest suppliers of wheat — will be cut in half this year
"Our main goal — to prevent global food crisis caused by Russian invasion," Zelenskyy said in a tweet on Sunday.
