Precision Reclining finds more room to stretch out at High Point Market

Furniture Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.furnituretoday.com

Furniture Today

18 exhibitors to sponsor fall 2022 Premarket

HIGH POINT – Eighteen furniture manufacturers and importers are signed on as sponsoring exhibitors for the Sept. 12-13 fall Premarket. Premarket is designed to provide furniture retailers with a preview of upcoming High Point Market introductions. These extended appointments allow attending retailers to experience a more in-depth showroom visit and free up their schedule when they return to High Point during market to be able to visit other vendors.
HIGH POINT, NC
Lodging

Wyndham Grand Expands Brand With Grandover Resort & Spa

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced the expansion of its flagship Wyndham Grand brand, adding Greensboro’s Grandover Resort & Spa to its global portfolio. Grandover Resort & Spa, a Wyndham Grand Hotel, offers guests a secluded retreat just minutes from downtown Greensboro. Nestled on 1,600 wooded acres,...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

600 Degrees offers high-end, unique concept to downtown Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An area of Winston-Salem once packed with people making cigarettes is now becoming a dining destination for foodies.  The old RJ Reynolds tobacco plants downtown have been transformed into a variety of shops and restaurants. Diners can choose from a Mexican restaurant, pizzeria or a new high-end spot called 600 Degrees. 600 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Furniture Today

Plan to enter the 2022 Pinnacle Awards? You have a little extra time

HIGH POINT — International Society of Furniture Designers has extended the 2022 Pinnacle Awards entry deadline another week to Aug. 10. To be considered for the industry’s highest design honor product designers, manufacturers or students must enter the 2022 Pinnacle Awards on the ISFD website. Winners will be announced during the High Point Market.
HIGH POINT, NC
forsythwoman.com

Jack’s New Grass – Bonding with your power tools

Some ladies lunch, and some ladies lose themselves in their yards and flower gardens! If you are more like the second variety, Jack’s New Grass in Winston-Salem is a must-know local business, and their staff may become your new best friends. Serving Winston-Salem, Clemmons, Lewisville, and Davie County since...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
forsythwoman.com

Clemmons Corner: Out Banqueting Table– Home Decor & Gifts

It was a normal, sunny day when the vision for OBT Home Décor came into being. Owner Annie Marion was outside watching her two young children play when the name for the store came to her mind. Though the timing of opening a store wasn’t right, she put pen to paper and started writing down her ideas. Over the course of the next couple of years, she and her husband Jessup opened two vendor locations in Winston-Salem and Clemmons. This allowed them to test the market and learn the ropes of retail before diving in with both feet. Finally, in February of this year, the timing was right, and they opened their own storefront in Clemmons.
CLEMMONS, NC
FOX8 News

Biscuitville set to open new distribution center in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Biscuitville is set to open a new distribution center in Burlington next week. The 78,000-square-foot distribution center at 2050 Willow Springs Lane will open on Aug. 10, according to a Biscuitville news release. The Burlington distribution center will employ a team of 30 and support all 69 Biscuitvilles in North Carolina […]
BURLINGTON, NC
forsythwoman.com

Triad Minority and Women’s Business Expo

WRITTEN BY CORPORATE PARTNER, KATHLEEN DERINGER OF TRULIANT. Over nine years ago, Reginald McCaskill, himself an entrepreneur and minority business owner, along with his wife, Aimee, saw a need in the community – and decided to address it. That need was for greater exposure and access to support for minority and women-owned businesses.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Planking Traveler

Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro Cryotherapy

This week involved trying something I usually avoid at all costs – being cold!! I’m the one who turns off the AC in the mornings after my husband leaves for work and STILL wears a hoodie while I’m working from home because I’m so cold-natured. So, why would I willingly subject myself to freezing cold temperatures? Over the past few years, I’ve seen a lot of health professionals share about the benefits of cold thermogenesis aka cryotherapy. More recently, I listened to an episode of The Model Health Show on how whole-body cryotherapy can help to decrease pain, speed your recovery, and boost your metabolism, so I decided it was time I tried it for myself. My husband Gabe agreed to go in for a session with me, so we made our way to Greensboro Cryo and got checked in.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

A place where artists collaborate

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Carolina Artist Mixer is a Networking event with one goal in mind. To. bring creatives from all over the state together to showcase their work, and talents, gain exposure and communicate to find future collaborations. "This event will include live poetry and musicians to...
HIGH POINT, NC
triad-city-beat.com

LIST: Winston-Salem restaurants that are open late during National Black Theatre Festival

The National Black Theater Festival has returned to Winston-Salem for the first time since 2019, due to the COVID pandemic. The week-long series of performances will bring an estimated 60,000 people into town to attend more than 130 shows performed by a wide swath of well known Black actors, theater troupes, playwrights, directors and musicians. This year celebrates the 17th festival, which is held biennially and is produced by the NC Black Repertory Company.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ncbiotech.org

Labcorp to Split into Two Separate Companies

Burlington-based Labcorp plans to spin off its wholly owned Clinical Development business as an independent, publicly traded company. The transaction “will benefit customers and shareholders by creating two standalone businesses that are poised to accelerate growth and focus resources on distinct strategic priorities, customer needs and value creation," said Adam Schechter, chairman and chief executive officer of Labcorp.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman wins $443,848 after buying $1 ticket at gas station

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. 9WGHP) — Nerisa Dizdarevic, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $443,848 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Dizdarevic bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. She arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Planking Traveler

The Best Hikes near Winston-Salem

One positive of the past few years has been having the time to explore many more places within our state, and a lot of new hiking spots. Here are some parks and nature preserves we have explored this year, along with some that are still on our to-do list! They are all located within 2 hours (most closer to 1 hour or less) from North Carolina’s Triad area of Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and High Point.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: Turn signals... USE THEM!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When I was driving into work today I didn't know what I was going to do for my two cents but driving back from a story in High Point to Greensboro along i-85 it came to me.... turn signals people use them!. All right so my...
GREENSBORO, NC

