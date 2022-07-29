Precision Reclining finds more room to stretch out at High Point Market

This week involved trying something I usually avoid at all costs – being cold!! I’m the one who turns off the AC in the mornings after my husband leaves for work and STILL wears a hoodie while I’m working from home because I’m so cold-natured. So, why would I willingly subject myself to freezing cold temperatures? Over the past few years, I’ve seen a lot of health professionals share about the benefits of cold thermogenesis aka cryotherapy. More recently, I listened to an episode of The Model Health Show on how whole-body cryotherapy can help to decrease pain, speed your recovery, and boost your metabolism, so I decided it was time I tried it for myself. My husband Gabe agreed to go in for a session with me, so we made our way to Greensboro Cryo and got checked in.

