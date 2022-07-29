Virginia Tech men’s basketball releases non-conference slate

augustafreepress.com
Related
Augusta Free Press
Hokies pick up talented shooting guard out of NC
While all of the buzz on campus in Blacksburg has been about the recruiting of the Virginia Tech football team, it was the basketball team that made news over the weekend. On Saturday, coach Mike Young picked up a commitment from Jaydon Young, a three-star shooting guard in the class of 2023. Young, out of Greensboro Day School in North Carolina, is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound shooting guard. He’s the second commitment in the class after Brandon Rechsteiner out of Georgia.
Augusta Free Press
Broadway returns to Blacksburg with “Anastasia” and “Hairspray” productions
Broadway returns to Southwest Virginia with the Moss Arts Center’s “Broadway in Blacksburg” series with two shows. Tickets go on sale August 4 for the adventure-filled musical “Anastasia” and the Tony Award-winning musical comedy “Hairspray.”. “Anastasia”. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, 7:30 p.m. Inspired by...
Augusta Free Press
National Weather Service: Potential high water levels on Roanoke River starting Wednesday
Water levels on the Roanoke River are expected to rise rapidly on Wednesday, Aug. 3 and may fluctuate throughout the week. Appalachian Power posted an alert today on their Facebook page for boaters and recreational users downstream of the Leesville Dam. The National Weather Service is calling for high temperatures...
Augusta Free Press
‘Public health threat:’ pediatrician encourages legislation against gun violence
Dr. Kathryn Bass grew up on the southside of Chicago where the 4th of July shooting happened in Highland Park one month ago. “This is not one person’s problem. This is everyone’s problem,” Bass said of gun violence in the United States. As a pediatric surgeon, she...
Comments / 0