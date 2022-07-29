Virginia Tech men’s basketball releases non-conference slate

While all of the buzz on campus in Blacksburg has been about the recruiting of the Virginia Tech football team, it was the basketball team that made news over the weekend. On Saturday, coach Mike Young picked up a commitment from Jaydon Young, a three-star shooting guard in the class of 2023. Young, out of Greensboro Day School in North Carolina, is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound shooting guard. He’s the second commitment in the class after Brandon Rechsteiner out of Georgia.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO