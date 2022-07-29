royalbluemersey.sbnation.com
SB Nation
Interview: Everton fan gives further insight on Sunderland’s new number 9 Ellis Simms
RR: We’ve already spoken to Blackpool and Hearts fans to find out what they think about Ellis Simms, and it’s all been very positive. What do Everton supporters think of him?. RBM: In truth, most Everton supporters have been crying out to see some game time for him...
SkySports
Sunderland 1-1 Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres strikes late equaliser after Jack Clarke's opener on Black Cats' Championship return
Viktor Gyokeres grabbed a Coventry equaliser six mintues from time as Sunderland were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw on their return to the Championship after a four-year absence. The Black Cats looked to be heading for an opening-weekend victory after Jack Clarke's 12th-minute header opened the scoring at...
Report: Manchester City Are Prepared To Walk Away From Marc Cucurella Deal
Manchester City have been linked with Marc Cucurella throughout the window as they want to try and improved their squad depth at left-back as they only have Joao Cancelo for that position at the moment however a deal has been difficult to complete.
Chelsea Set To Loan Out Expensive Flop But Will Have To Pay 75% Of His Wages
Chelsea are set to loan out one of their most expensive signings ever after the player endured a disastrous time at Stamford Bridge. The player in question is Spanish goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga. According to Italian news outlet Di Marzio, Chelsea are close to finalising a deal with Serie A side Napoli which will see Kepa spend the 22/23 season on loan in Italy.
SB Nation
Manchester City Past Masters: When David White Took on Liverpool
Manchester City fans of a certain age will have great memories of winger David White. Making his debut in 1986 against Luton Town, White went on to make 343 appearances and notching 96 goals in the process, being one of three hat-trick scorers against Huddersfield Town in 1987 and hitting four at Aston Villa in April 1991.
SkySports
Blackpool 1-0 Reading: Callum Connolly seals win for Tangerines
Callum Connolly's crashing volley gave Blackpool a winning start to the new Championship season with a battling 1-0 home win over Reading. The former Everton defender smashed home after just nine minutes to secure victory for new boss Michael Appleton in his first match in charge. Reading piled on the...
Chelsea transfer news LIVE: Fofana £84m price tag, Blues linked with Inter teen Casadei, Loftus-Cheek EXCLUSIVE – latest
PSG have joined Chelsea in the battle for Wesley Fofana - with Leicester putting an £84m price tag on their star defender. Elsewhere, Crystal Palace are set to make a shock move to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek for a second time on loan, SunSport can exclusively reveal. And Chelsea could...
MLS・
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, August 1
Good morning and happy monday hoddlers. How many of you are sick of all this pre-season jibber jabber? It’s time for a proper look-ahead!. After a summer in which they brought in six new players (!!), Antonio Conte’s Tottenham look poised to make a push for some of the game’s most serious competitions.
SB Nation
Chelsea join Benjamin Šeško sweeps as Todd Boehly meets with agent — report
The next big thing coming out of the Red Bull football factory could be young Benjamin Šeško, who’s evidently already attracting a ton of interest from all around Europe after a strong debut season for RB Salzburg that saw him score 11 goals for the Austrian champions last year.
SB Nation
Roker Roundup: League One manager name-drops Sunderland winger - could he be set to leave?
With Alex Neil still wanting more players through the door before the transfer window closes, there may be an opportunity for one or two players to head out on loan. One of which may be Jack Diamond and should he head out for another loan spell, Portsmouth may be in the running for him, with their manager Danny Cowley mentioning the winger during an interview with BBC Radio Solent:
SB Nation
Barcelona pulling back from César Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso deals with Chelsea?
Barcelona have been the most annoying fly in our transfer ointment this summer, one that we’ve not been able to swat aside despite our best intentions. But they may have had their fill of buzzing about now. In a wide-ranging interview with CBS Sports, Barca president Joan Laporta has...
SB Nation
Fulham ‘have an offer on the table’ to Chelsea for Malang Sarr — report
Fulham FC are back in the Premier League after a year’s absence, and the usual thing to do for teams in that situation is to try to strengthen their squad to avoid dropping straight back down nine months from now. While Fulham have done so in midfield with the...
SB Nation
Everton remain keen on Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, less so on Ross Barkley — report
Current Everton manager Frank Lampard certainly knows the Chelsea squad quite well, especially those players who had come up from the Academy during his time in charge. One of those is young Billy Gilmour, who spent last season on loan at Norwich City and looks slated for another temporary assignment, having recently extended his Chelsea contract through 2024.
SB Nation
Championship 2022/2023 Predictions: Who’ll finish in the top ten?
Will Jones says… Watford champions, Sunderland 14th. This seems very much a league of three thirds. A top tier of teams who have not long been down from the Premier League in the most part, a bottom tier of teams who are either punching above their weight, just come up, or in a mess off the pitch.
SB Nation
Women’s Euro 2022: Fran Kirby, Millie Bright help England secure first major trophy since 1966
England did it. In front of a record crowd of 87,192 at Wembley Stadium, the Lionesses topped Germany in extra time to claim the nation’s first senior international trophy since 1966. The encounter was what you would expect from a match of such magnitude: cagy at times, brilliant at times, chaotic at times, and wrought with tension throughout until the final whistle.
SB Nation
Sunderland are an unknown quantity in the Championship, but why shouldn’t we have optimism?
So much has changed since we last stepped foot inside of the Stadium of Light on May 6th. We officially broke our infamous Wembley hoodoo, the club’s ownership situation has been carefully negotiated, Alex Neil has managed to strengthen the squad in key areas, the team had a productive trip to Portugal, and gained crucial match minutes in pre-season matches closer to home.
BBC
Arsenal: Nuno Tavares loaned to Marseille for upcoming season
Arsenal have agreed to loan left-back Nuno Tavares to French club Marseille for the upcoming season. The 22-year-old joined the Premier League side in the 2021 summer transfer window and he has made 28 appearances and scored once for the Gunners. Tavares' first competitive goal was against Manchester United in...
SB Nation
WATCH: Ruben Loftus-Cheek opens the scoring for Chelsea against Udinese
Ruben Loftus-Cheek, right wing-back, making things happen. Wonderful finish, wonderful pass from Mateo Kovačić as well. During the first cooling break, the cameras cut to Thomas Tuchel having an intense conversation with RLC, who had a monster of a game after that point.
Yardbarker
Arsenal youngster set to reject PL loan in favour of France
Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun is set to reject loan offers from fellow Premier League clubs in favour of a move to Reims this summer. The 19 year-old impressed on loan with Middlesbrough last season, before returning to the club for pre-season, and has been considering offers ahead of the new term.
Yardbarker
Report: Liverpool Confident Of Signing Jude Bellingham & Transfer Could Happen As Early As January
A deal for the England international this summer seems impossible as Dortmund appear resolute in the stance that they will not sell the player in the same transfer window they lost Erling Haaland to City. According to Football Insider, sources have told them that Liverpool are confident of striking a...
