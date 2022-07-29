ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jordan Pickford
SB Nation

Manchester City Past Masters: When David White Took on Liverpool

Manchester City fans of a certain age will have great memories of winger David White. Making his debut in 1986 against Luton Town, White went on to make 343 appearances and notching 96 goals in the process, being one of three hat-trick scorers against Huddersfield Town in 1987 and hitting four at Aston Villa in April 1991.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Blackpool 1-0 Reading: Callum Connolly seals win for Tangerines

Callum Connolly's crashing volley gave Blackpool a winning start to the new Championship season with a battling 1-0 home win over Reading. The former Everton defender smashed home after just nine minutes to secure victory for new boss Michael Appleton in his first match in charge. Reading piled on the...
SOCCER
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, August 1

Good morning and happy monday hoddlers. How many of you are sick of all this pre-season jibber jabber? It’s time for a proper look-ahead!. After a summer in which they brought in six new players (!!), Antonio Conte’s Tottenham look poised to make a push for some of the game’s most serious competitions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#English Football#Blackpool#The Premier League#Sunderland Simms#Huddersfield#Evertonian
SB Nation

Roker Roundup: League One manager name-drops Sunderland winger - could he be set to leave?

With Alex Neil still wanting more players through the door before the transfer window closes, there may be an opportunity for one or two players to head out on loan. One of which may be Jack Diamond and should he head out for another loan spell, Portsmouth may be in the running for him, with their manager Danny Cowley mentioning the winger during an interview with BBC Radio Solent:
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton remain keen on Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, less so on Ross Barkley — report

Current Everton manager Frank Lampard certainly knows the Chelsea squad quite well, especially those players who had come up from the Academy during his time in charge. One of those is young Billy Gilmour, who spent last season on loan at Norwich City and looks slated for another temporary assignment, having recently extended his Chelsea contract through 2024.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Championship 2022/2023 Predictions: Who’ll finish in the top ten?

Will Jones says… Watford champions, Sunderland 14th. This seems very much a league of three thirds. A top tier of teams who have not long been down from the Premier League in the most part, a bottom tier of teams who are either punching above their weight, just come up, or in a mess off the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Women’s Euro 2022: Fran Kirby, Millie Bright help England secure first major trophy since 1966

England did it. In front of a record crowd of 87,192 at Wembley Stadium, the Lionesses topped Germany in extra time to claim the nation’s first senior international trophy since 1966. The encounter was what you would expect from a match of such magnitude: cagy at times, brilliant at times, chaotic at times, and wrought with tension throughout until the final whistle.
SPORTS
SB Nation

Sunderland are an unknown quantity in the Championship, but why shouldn’t we have optimism?

So much has changed since we last stepped foot inside of the Stadium of Light on May 6th. We officially broke our infamous Wembley hoodoo, the club’s ownership situation has been carefully negotiated, Alex Neil has managed to strengthen the squad in key areas, the team had a productive trip to Portugal, and gained crucial match minutes in pre-season matches closer to home.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Arsenal: Nuno Tavares loaned to Marseille for upcoming season

Arsenal have agreed to loan left-back Nuno Tavares to French club Marseille for the upcoming season. The 22-year-old joined the Premier League side in the 2021 summer transfer window and he has made 28 appearances and scored once for the Gunners. Tavares' first competitive goal was against Manchester United in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Arsenal youngster set to reject PL loan in favour of France

Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun is set to reject loan offers from fellow Premier League clubs in favour of a move to Reims this summer. The 19 year-old impressed on loan with Middlesbrough last season, before returning to the club for pre-season, and has been considering offers ahead of the new term.
PREMIER LEAGUE

