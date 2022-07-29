ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China is stockpiling cash instead of pumping it back into their economy - and that's pushing a decades-high dollar even further

By Phil Rosen
 4 days ago
China's currency has fallen sharply this week. Future Publishing/Getty Images
  • Chinese investors are parking excess liquidity in safe areas of the financial system, Bloomberg reported.
  • Instead of letting yuan flow to the real economy, the money is ending up in bank bonds and corporate debt.
  • Chinese funds are also heading for the US dollar, helped by higher rates.

Chinese investors are parking excess liquidity in safe bets within the financial system, including the US dollar, instead of letting it flow to the real economy, according to Bloomberg.

The country's top lenders and funds are putting cash in onshore policy bank bonds and high-grade corporate debt, per the report.

Chinese cash is also heading for the US dollar, which is already hovering near 20-year highs, helped by higher rates.

The cost of yuan funding has fallen for three months against the dollar in the offshore forward market, reflecting higher demand for the dollar, according to Bloomberg.

Given the Federal Reserve's much more aggressive rate hikes compared to China's accommodative policy, the dollar poses a more attractive option for investors compared to the yuan.

Braxton Evans
4d ago

Guys, we are about to go to war. China is stock piling money for what? interest rates are crucial to government revenue. America has banned abortion to increase population rates.....post war. this is pre-war

Dorrit Sherman
4d ago

Biden and his administration should be prosecute for treason and corruption! Don’t leave behind Obama

Keith Rowe
4d ago

economic social systems for control of everyone. They are stacking fiat money because it is the only way to be autonomous in the world. Everything is going to be digital currency using QR codes for tracking purposes and spending purposes. Full control over ones life. Then everyone will be put into social classes by numerical numbers. The Chinese are also buying up land all over America. They have an agenda. They also will have buying power by having paper money. They will be able to obstruction other governments from seeing what they are buying such as nuclear weapons or synthetic drugs or bio weapons like covid 19.

