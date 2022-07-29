Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Russia-Mongolia border region - EMSC

July 29 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the Russia-Mongolia border region on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

July 29, 2022 · 9:29 AM UTC

India had drawn bids totaling at least $19 billion entering the fourth day of an auction for 5G spectrum on Friday, as telecom giants clamoured for airwave rights needed for next generation networks in the world's second largest mobile market.