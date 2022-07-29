ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Russia-Mongolia border region - EMSC

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

July 29 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the Russia-Mongolia border region on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

July 29, 2022 · 9:29 AM UTC

India had drawn bids totaling at least $19 billion entering the fourth day of an auction for 5G spectrum on Friday, as telecom giants clamoured for airwave rights needed for next generation networks in the world's second largest mobile market.

Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 3 (Reuters) - A deal between Russia and Ukraine to unblock Ukrainian grain exports may offer a way forward to a ceasefire in the five-month conflict, said former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin. read more.
Reuters

U.S. considers crackdown on memory chip makers in China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is considering limiting shipments of American chipmaking equipment to memory chip makers in China including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd (YMTC), according to four people familiar with the matter, part of a bid to halt China’s semiconductor sector advances and protect U.S. companies.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

First grain ship to leave Ukraine anchors off Turkish coast

ISTANBUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The first grain-carrying ship to leave Ukrainian ports in wartime safely anchored off Turkey's coast on Tuesday, while a senior official said Ankara expects roughly one grain ship to depart from Ukraine every day as long as the export agreement holds.
WORLD
The Associated Press

German leader says gas pipeline part is ready for Russia

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz inspected a mechanical turbine at the center of a natural gas dispute and declared Wednesday “there are no problems” with the part besides information from Russia’s state-controlled gas company. Russian energy giant Gazprom last week halved the amount of natural gas flowing through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20% of capacity, citing delays with the turbine’s repair and delivery. But Scholz insisted the needed part was is ready to be shipped to Russia at any time. German partner Siemens Energy earlier this year sent the turbine to Canada for an overhaul. The German government says the finished piece was meant to be installed in September and alleges that Moscow is using misleading technical explanations in a political ploy and to push up gas prices. The turbine is now stored at a Siemens Energy facility in Germany’s western city of Mulheim an der Ruhr.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

