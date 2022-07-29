37 Indiana hospitals are recognized for efforts to improve outcomes for Americans with heart disease and stroke

www.wbiw.com
Related
WISH-TV
Indiana doctor explains Biden’s bout with COVID ‘rebound’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – First the test was positive, then it came back negative, and now the results are positive once again. This is what doctors are referring to as a COVI-19 rebound. “A rebound case means someone who is still in their current infection,” Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president...
Inside Indiana Business
Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable
Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
wbiw.com
Hoosier Women Forward announces Fifth Class of Leaders
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Women Forward is proud to announce its fifth class of outstanding Democratic women for its leadership training program that’s aimed at elevating and empowering women in public, private, and community service roles across the state. Eighty-nine alumnae have completed the Hoosier Women Forward program since...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Commission to Combat Substance Use Disorder meets Thursday
INDIANA – The Indiana Commission to Combat Substance Use Disorder will meet Thursday at the Indiana State Library, History Reference Room 211. At the meeting, Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement Douglas Huntsinger and other commission members will discuss continued efforts related to the drug crisis. A complete meeting agenda can be found here.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana abortion clinics could face rough future under proposed restrictions
It’s a small sector of the medical industry that could be on the brink of extinction. Abortion clinics in Indiana are now in the crosshairs of the Indiana General Assembly and are likely to face a sharp drop-off in business if current legislation passes that would significantly restrict access to abortion.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Department of Agriculture
INDIANA – The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is excited to once again be a part of the 18 greatest days of summer this year at the Indiana State Fair. The fair runs July 29 – August 21 and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Officials encourage all...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2025:. Malcolm DeKryger (DeMotte), president and co-owner of Belstra Milling Company. Commission for Higher Education. The governor made three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
IDHS Hosting Operation Unify: Civil Unrest Functional Exercise
INDIANA – Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) employees are teaming up with local first responders in northern Indiana to test emergency plans in response to a scenario where civil unrest has the potential to turn violent. Operation Unify: Civil Unrest Functional Exercise will take place on Aug. 3,...
Greenwood company bringing relief to Kentucky flood victims
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Hoosiers are heading to Kentucky to set up a base camp to help those impacted by flooding in the state. The team at USA Upstar, a disaster relief company in Greenwood, is loading up materials for tents to be set up, as well as mobile showers and bathrooms, to make sure those who have lost everything feel like they're at home.
963xke.com
Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
wbiw.com
Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance – Portal now closed
INDIANA – Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance (IERA) closed its portal for new applications. This change will only impact households who have not completed and submitted an IERA application by the deadline. Households already receiving an IERA benefit have a full 18 months of assistance reserved for them. Households currently...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 Blog: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A line of thunderstorms has entered Indiana, bringing with it the risk of severe weather. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued until 10 a.m. for the following counties:. Southern Madison County. Shelby County. Hancock County. Rush County. Northern Decatur County. Northeastern Johnson County. Henry County.
wbiw.com
Community Collaboration Award is given to JobSource
INDIANA – At this year’s Indiana Community Action Association’s (INCAA) annual statewide conference, IHCDA presented its inaugural Appreciation Awards Program. The Community Collaboration Award goes to a community action agency that has worked with local partners to complete a project in their community. Congratulations to JobSource for...
wbiw.com
IN 211 service activated for storm-damaged Hoosiers
INDIANA – Residents in the following counties can report damages through 211 or by clicking on the links below. Daviess County, Scott Myers, County EMA Director. Per IDHS request, a reporting form has been activated due to the severe storm and flooding that took place in Daviess County from July 23-25, 2022. You may view the form and/or direct the public to submit damage information at https://in211.communityos.org/idhs-damage-assessment-daviess-co-july-2022.
wbiw.com
Grant brings housing stability to veterans and their families
INDIANA – Helping those who have served our country is a priority for IHCDA, and they were glad to learn of a new grant that will help bring housing stability to veterans and their families. Indiana Legal Services (ILS) was awarded a grant from the Indiana Department of Veterans...
wbiw.com
Indianapolis man receives 12-year sentence for social media app scam
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan Friday announced the sentencing of David M. Betner. Betner was sentenced to 12 years in prison following an investigation by the Secretary of State’s Securities Division and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. “I am proud of the investigative team and...
wbiw.com
School bus safety
INDIANA – Parents are an important part of a total safety program for children who travel by school bus. Children need to learn to be safe pedestrians as they walk to and from the bus as well as to be safe riders when they’re on the bus. Here’s...
wbiw.com
Consumer Alert: Products Recalled in July
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita reminds Hoosiers to be aware of products recalled in July. Consumers should take full advantage of the solutions available for those who purchased the recalled items. “Summer is a time to be outdoors, but that time should be spent safely with well-made products....
wbiw.com
School bus safety enforcement campaign underway in Indiana
INDIANA — As students head back to the classroom, state and local law enforcement agencies are reminding motorists to stop for school buses or face the consequences. Over the next couple of months, officers will be increasing patrols to prevent stop-arm violations, speeding and other forms of reckless driving around school buses and in school zones.
Comments / 0