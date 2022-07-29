Nier Automata Church Mystery Confirmed To Be A Very Good Mod, Not A Secret Hidden Area

www.gamespot.com
Related
Gamespot
Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG
Sign In to follow. Follow Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Another World Quest
Sign In to follow. Follow Another World Quest, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Logic Circuit: Marble Puzzle
Sign In to follow. Follow Logic Circuit: Marble Puzzle, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Royal Idiots
Sign In to follow. Follow Royal Idiots, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
U.K.・
RELATED PEOPLE
Gamespot
Discovery reveals creepy alien-like figures painted thousands of years ago on cave walls
Back in 2018, archaeologists discovered 52 previously undocumented rock shelters in the Swaga Swaga Game Reserve located in central Tanzania. The shelters all appeared to have been painted with rock art, however, weathering had destroyed most of them. One stood out, though, thanks to the alien-like cave paintings that it contained within.
Secret hidden message discovered in ancient artefact using centuries-old ‘magic mirror’
A SECRET message has been discovered in an ancient artefact using a centuries-old "magic mirror". The small bronze relic dating back to the 15th or 16th century had been stored away for decades amid thousands of treasures in the Cincinnati Art Museum’s East Asian art collection. While it looked...
Gamespot
Echoes Of Mana Gets New Content With The Labyrinth Of Lost Heroes Update
Square Enix has announced a new update for its action RPG mobile game Echoes of Mana. Starting on August 4, players can obtain rewards for the 100th Day Anniversary Campaign, including campaign rewards, 100 summons' worth of tickets from login bonuses, missions, and quests. From now until August 31, players...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Legend of Zero
Sign In to follow. Follow Legend of Zero, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Third Wild
Sign In to follow. Follow Third Wild, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Gem List And Crafting Guide
Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the latest entry in the Xenoblade series, is finally here, and that means there is a mountain of new RPG systems to master. One of the systems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the Gem system, which allows you to craft items that give characters boosts in battle. These gems take the place of most regular equipment and weapons that would be present in other RPGs. Here is everything you need to know about the Gems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Gamespot
The Sims 4's Newest Policy Update Is Causing Tension And Panic Among Mod Users
On July 21, EA published an update to The Sims 4's policy regarding modding and content creation. While the post stated that EA understands mods are an "important part" of the player experience and outlined how players can re-enable mods following them being automatically disabled after The Sims 4's newest update, it also established a new set of rules for content creators and modders--and not everyone is happy about them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Clash Of Clans Is Celebrating 10 Years With An Exaggerated Retrospective
Clash of Clans is a huge mobile hit and has been since it released 10 years ago. A decade of millions of engaged players is an impressive run, but developer Supercell decided 10 years wasn’t quite long enough, so to celebrate the anniversary milestone, it has created a strange alternate universe where Clash of Clans has been around for 40 years. To make up for the 30 years where players weren’t able to enjoy Clash of Clans, Supercell has created a number of videos, images, apparel, breakfast cereals, and more to fill the gap.
Gamespot
First 16 Minutes Of Gotham Knights Gameplay Has Been Revealed
Warner Bros. Games has released a good chunk of gameplay for its upcoming game Gotham Knights, with IGN debuting the first 16 minutes of the action RPG. While players will be able to choose between four of Batman's protégés including Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin, the video puts Batgirl in the spotlight.
Gamespot
Diablo Immortal To Receive New Content Every Two Weeks
Diablo Immortal Season 3 is set to start August 4, with Blizzard using the update as an opportunity to clarify its content plans for the mobile ARPG moving forward. New content updates will come to the game every two weeks and come in two different forms, Blizzard said in its latest blog post. The game's upcoming Season 3 update is what Blizzard calls a "mini update," and will incorporate future battle pass seasons, seasonal events, and various feature updates. Major updates, on the other hand, will bring new core gameplay features, storyline expansions, in-game events, and more.
Gamespot
The Best PlayStation RPGs For PS5 And PS4
The PS5 and PS4 are home to many incredible RPGs. Everything from JRPGs, action RPGs, to even old-school computer RPGs have a presence on Sony’s latest home consoles. There’s a lot to play, so to help those looking for their next big adventure, we put together this list of the best RPGs on PS4 and PS5.
Gamespot
Mark's Magnificent Marble Maze
Sign In to follow. Follow Mark's Magnificent Marble Maze, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Halo Infinite's Open World Was Scaled Back From Original Vision
Halo Infinite's open world was significantly minimized, a fact trending again after 343 Industries head of creative Joseph Staten spoke on the Game Maker's Notebook, a podcast by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. In the podcast, Staten explained the main motivating factor behind such reductions was because the...
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Pythas Error Control Phase Heist Guide
Pythas Error Control--Apex Legends Mobile's latest Phase Heist event--is finally here, and has brought with it a bevy of new cosmetic items for the popular mobile game. These rewards consist almost entirely of Legendary- and Eternal-tier cosmetics, so this event is definitely one worth checking out, even for players who don't normally buy premium cosmetics.
Gamespot
Even After 8 Years, Destiny 2's Traveler Remains Its Biggest Mystery
"The Traveler will leave. The Traveler will fall. The Traveler is not the only one of its kind. The Hive are not the last ones to be chosen by the Traveler." A game of two truths and two lies played at the Altar of Reflection in Savathun's Throne World in Destiny 2 left us these clues about the Traveler, the giant orb-like machine that has been central to Bungie's game series since its very beginning. Eight years into Destiny's story, we're still left with more questions than answers about the Light and its traveling machine.
Comments / 0