King Princess says working with Taylor Hawkins was a “transformative experience”

Woodstock '99 Epitomized The White Male Gatekeeping Of Rock Music In The MTV Era
A new Netflix docuseries evades a disturbing truth about why a mob of young white men felt entitled to engage in nihilistic behavior at the late '90s festival.
Beyoncé quietly removes Kelis sample from her new album 'Renaissance' after the 'Milkshake' singer called her 'disrespectful'
Last week, Kelis publicly criticized Beyoncé because she was not contacted by the "Halo" singer, despite crediting writers of the song.
Madonna says she’ll never sell her back catalogue: “Ownership is everything, isn’t it?”
Madonna remains staunch on the importance of owning the rights to her own music, saying in a new interview that she has no plans to sell her sprawling back catalogue. Speaking to Variety, the pop superstar vouched for claims made by her longtime manager Guy Oseary that Madonna would never sell her stake in the rights to her lengthy discography.
Keith Richards says he “hopes” new Rolling Stones material will be recorded this year
The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has shared that he “hopes” the band will have new material recorded by the end of the year. Speaking to Matt Wilkinson for The Rolling Stones: 60th Anniversary Special podcast on Apple Music 1, Richards said that while he couldn’t say in what formats the band would be releasing their new material, he hopes the band will “have recorded some stuff by the end of the year”.
Tom Morello praises 10-year-old guitarist: “Some of the best guitar playing I’ve witnessed”
Has praised the guitar playing of a 10-year-old boy called Ludovick Tshiswaka after watching him play. The Rage Against The Machine guitarist took to Twitter to praise the youngster, who is a Brazilian-Congolese musician and producer whose cover videos on Instagram and YouTube help to showcase his skills. Morello said...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
“Joy and anxiety” in Melbourne as the live music capital of the world gets back on its feet
A lot can change in four years. In 2018, Melbourne was declared a live music capital of the world, after a 2017 census found that the Australian city had more live music venues per capita than any other city in the world – those venues drawing an audience of 112,000 each Saturday night.
‘The Lost Wild’ trailer evokes the true horror of ‘Jurassic Park’
Debut title from Great Ape Games, The Lost Wild, closed out the recent Annapurna Interactive Showcase, and it looks like a game set to capture the tension of Jurassic Park’s iconic Tyrannosaurus rex scene. The game was shown off with an in-game footage trailer that showcases the environments, some...
Dancer injured by video screen collapse at Mirror concert in danger of paralysis
Dancer Mo Lee Kai-yin is reportedly in danger of becoming paralysed from the neck down after he was injured by a video screen collapse at Hong Kong boyband Mirror’s concert last week. The dancer is reportedly in critical condition after being hit on the head by the falling screen...
VERIVERY announce dates and venues for ‘PAGE: 0’ US and Latin America tour
VERIVERY have announced the dates and venues for their forthcoming tour of the United States and Latin America. Yesterday (August 2), the boyband announced the details of the upcoming shows under their ‘PAGE : O’ concert series through a poster on their social media channels. The US leg of their tour will kick off in Boston on September 14, before heading to cities like New York, Orlando and Dallas. The group will wrap up the series in October with shows in Santiago and Mexico City.
BTS are releasing a cookbook of members’ personal recipes
A cookbook containing recipes used by the members of BTS will be released later this year. BTS’ label HYBE has announced that it will be releasing a cookbook titled BTS Recipe Book: Book of Tasty Stories, compiling recipes that the members of the group use themselves. According to their...
David Crosby thinks he’s “too old to tour anymore”
David Crosby fans hoping to catch him on tour soon will be disappointed to know that the iconic songwriter, aged 80 for a few weeks more, has ruled out the possibility. The former Byrds legend – who will turn 81 on August 14 – confirmed as much on Twitter overnight, responding to a fan who’d suggested he announce a new run of tour dates in the near future. “I think I’m too old to tour any more… sadly,” he wrote.
Benny Blanco drops humorous teaser for collaborative track with BTS and Snoop Dogg
Benny Blanco has released a humorous teaser for ‘Bad Decisions’, his upcoming collaboration with BTS and Snoop Dogg. The American musician and producer took to social media yesterday (August 2) to post a new video teaser for the collaborative single. In it, a deep voiceover reminiscent of old movie trailers declares BTS’ return to music before naming each artist on the track one by one – save for Blanco, who the voiceover quizzically mistakes for BTS member Jimin.
Lizzo responds to viral video of young fan dancing to ‘About Damn Time’: “That is my Grammy right there”
Lizzo has shared an emotional post of her reacting to a young fan dancing to her single ‘About Damn Time’. The clip, which you can view below, features a little girl mimicking the rapper’s choreography from the song’s music video. It has already received over 250,000...
Archie Roach live album featuring recordings from early shows released
Aboriginal and Torres Straits Islander readers are advised that this story contains the name and image of a person who has died. Live recordings from two of the late Archie Roach‘s early performances have been made available to stream, coming as part of the Australian Road Crew Association‘s Desk Tape series.
Pa Salieu says he has been dropped from Commonwealth Games closing ceremony
Pa Salieu claims he has been dropped from the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony next week after failing a background check. The rapper took to Twitter to show footage of him rehearsing for the ceremony before revealing that he was “removed from the show because ‘I failed a background check.'”
Dev Patel broke up a knife fight in Australia this week
Dev Patel was entangled in a “violent altercation” involving a knife fight, his management have confirmed, saying the Slumdog Millionaire star stepped in after watching a man get stabbed in an Australian convenience store earlier this week. Patel lives in the South Australian capital of Adelaide, where the...
Netflix’s Korean drama adaptation of ‘Little Women’ announces premiere date
TvN’s upcoming Korean adaptation of Little Women, which is also coming to Netflix, is set to premiere next month. On August 2, South Korean cable network tvN shared the premiere date and first poster for the adaptation, which will star Kim Go-eun (Yumi’s Cells), Nam Ji-hyun (100 Days My Prince) and All Of Us Are Dead breakout star Park Ji-hu.
