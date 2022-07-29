Victoria Democrats to host Beto O’Rourke town hall

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria County democrats plan to host a town hall featuring U.S. Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

O’Rourke faces Greg Abbott in the race for the gubernatorial seat in November.

Woodrow Wilson Wagner, Victoria County democrat party chair, joined 25 New Now anchor Carolina Astrain on Sunrise to share the event details.

WHAT: Beto O’Rourke Town Hall

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 4

WHERE: Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution Street

CONTACT: info@betofortexas.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit