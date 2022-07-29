ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria County, TX

Victoria Democrats to host Beto O’Rourke town hall

By Carolina Astrain
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11JcMa_0gxUYRir00

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria County democrats plan to host a town hall featuring U.S. Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

O’Rourke faces Greg Abbott in the race for the gubernatorial seat in November.

Woodrow Wilson Wagner, Victoria County democrat party chair, joined 25 New Now anchor Carolina Astrain on Sunrise to share the event details.

WHAT: Beto O’Rourke Town Hall

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 4

WHERE: Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution Street

CONTACT: info@betofortexas.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit

Comments / 9

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Local agencies partner with Gulf Bend Center for resource fair

VICTORIA, Texas – Gulf Bend Center, in collaboration with local agencies, will host a “Build Your Own Crisis Kit Event” from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 6502 Nursery Drive, Room 242. Gulf Bend clients and their caregivers will have the chance to meet with Victoria Police Department officers and discuss their needs during this free event.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Local officials arrest, charge Louisiana resident following a vehicle pursuit

VICTORIA, Texas – Local law enforcement arrest 51-year-old Hilma Ziyad, of Louisiana, following a vehicle pursuit. On Saturday, July 30, at approximately 8:15 p.m., a Victoria Police Department K9 Officer observed a gray Ford Fusion traveling northbound near the 3200 block of US Highway 59 S. The vehicle matched the description of a reported stolen vehicle in Jim Hogg County, Texas earlier that day.
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victoria County, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Victoria, TX
County
Victoria County, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
mysoutex.com

New hair salon opens in Beeville

Those who are looking for a new place to get their hair done will now have a brand new option at Amazing Kutz, located at 2400 N. St. Mary’s St. Amazing Kutz is owned by Adan Torres, with co-owner and longtime hair stylist Celia Torres providing services alongside their staff. Amazing Kutz held its grand opening on July 6.
BEEVILLE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria ISD school supply lists, Back-to-School events

VICTORIA, Texas – Here is a look at Victoria ISD’s latest Back-to-School information. School supply lists Click here for VISD’s school supply lists. Back-to-School events Freshman Orientation, AKA Fish Camp Froggy Camp for Pre-K students 6th-grade Orientation Kinder-5th-grade Sneak Peek You can find more Back-to-School information on the Back-to-School 2022 page. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Food Bank Continues To Stay Busy

VICTORIA, TEXAS- Food is expensive and can be hard to come by for many families. During these difficult time our local food bank is staying busy. With the recent rise in inflation, one would think that it would increase the amount of people showing up for food drives. We spoke with the c-e-o of the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent who says inflation is a strain on millions of people. It’s not the only reason people struggle.
VICTORIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Democrat Party#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Rewritten#Android#Breaking News#Sports Headlines
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Beeville ISD school supply list, clear bag policy

BEEVILLE, Texas – Here is a look at Beeville ISD’s Back-to-School information, including school supplies and it’s clear bag policy. School supply lists Clear Bag Policy   You can find more Back-to-School information on the Back-to-School 2022 page. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
BEEVILLE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

SERVER RECEIVES HATEFUL MESSAGE ON RECEIPT

VICTORIA, TEXAS- A local server received a hate message from a customer a few days ago. Patrick Rodriguez, a server at El Paso Tacos and Tequila says the customer started by asking “Do you have a lot of guys friends dressed as girls” and other derogatory comments. By the end of the night the customer left a note on the receipt say “Don’t tip gays”. Despite the hate he received while working he says the support has been overwhelming.
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Instagram
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy