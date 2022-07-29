San Diego is still a long way from composting residential food scraps

www.kpbs.org
Walk in the footsteps of thousands of military sailors aboard the USS Midway MuseumFit*Life*Travel
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's JournalSan Diego, CA
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E PrestonSan Diego, CA
KPBS
San Diego County mayors meet to tackle homelessness
For two hours,12 mayors from San Diego County met behind closed doors with leaders from the Rescue Mission and the Lucky Duck Foundation. "We surveyed all the mayors before they came down here and one of the themes was they really don’t know what the Rescue Mission does and conversely, I really don’t know all the services they do," said San Diego Rescue Mission President Donnie Dee.
KTLA.com
What you need to know about water restrictions and fines in Southern California
As California endures another year of drought, cities and counties across the state have implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing the strain on the state’s water sources. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is asking homeowners to immediately reduce water use by 20 to 30 percent,...
KPBS
San Diego City Council votes on revised Climate Action Plan
The San Diego City Council is poised to approve the first major revision of its Climate Action Plan (CAP) since the first one was adopted in 2015. The update has been in the works since 2020, although the coronavirus pandemic kept the planning document from being ready earlier. If adopted,...
San Diego tenants could see rent increase of 10 percent
Inflation is driving up rents across San Diego and California. Rosieangela Escamilla was shocked when she got a notice saying her rent was going up more than $600 a month.
NBC San Diego
Many Seniors Live on a Fixed Income. These Organizations in San Diego Can Help
Inflation has many people struggling with their budget. The higher prices are especially hard for retirees or others on a fixed income. If you're looking for ways to help your older family members, local organizations can step in. "It's critical to make sure they don't fall through the cracks," said...
KPBS
San Diego approves plan to prioritize infrastructure for neighborhoods in need
The San Diego City Council Monday approved Mayor Todd Gloria's Build Better SD initiative, a move intended to equalize public infrastructure funding across all the city's neighborhoods with an eye towards need, instead of more affluent areas benefiting more. "For the past 40 years, we've used developer fees to pay...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Under Oath, Ex-COO Reveals She Leaked 101 Ash Review
The city’s former top unelected official testified under oath that she leaked a purportedly confidential legal analysis of the 101 Ash St. transaction to a candidate for city attorney in 2020. Former Chief Operating Officer Kris Michell was subpoenaed to sit for a deposition on July 21 following a...
Kensington residents rush to keep buildings intact after property listed for sale
SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO - Neighbors in Kensington are pushing back against any commercial development project that could change what they describe as a historic complex. The complex includes two restaurants - Cucina Sorella and The Haven and the Ken Theater, all built in the late 1940s. "It's...
San Diego rent can increase up to 10% after CA law
A law passed in 2019 kicked back into effect on Aug. 1, because the federal eviction moratorium expired July 31.
City Heights org pushing for greater access to Silver Strand State Beach
The organization and other local groups recently launched the Silver Strand 4 All campaign to improve access for underserved neighborhoods.
Onslaught of Tijuana Sewage Heads for San Diego Coastline
Prepare for what’s shaping up to be the perfect sewage storm for California’s southernmost coast. Two sewage line breaks on the Tijuana side of the U.S.-Mexico border sent contaminated water toward the Tijuana River beginning Sunday morning, according to the International Boundary and Water Commission, a federal agency that manages border water issues. This coastal desert river should naturally flow only in the rainy winter season, but poor infrastructure in Tijuana means sewage makes its way into a waterway that’s now a vehicle for pollution.
eastcountymagazine.org
SANTEE ADOPTS CANNABIS ORDINANCE
August 1, 2022 (Santee) -- Santee is the latest city in San Diego County to permit cannabis businesses including sale of marijuana within its borders, following a 3-2 vote at its most recent City Council meeting July 27. The vote to approve a community benefits agreement, a type of development...
viatravelers.com
20 Best Museums in San Diego, California
If you’re looking for an interesting and educational day out, San Diego’s museums are a great option. From the world-famous San Diego Zoo to the fascinating Maritime Museum, there’s something to please everyone in this city. Here are the best museums in San Diego that you won’t want to miss.
San Diego Business Journal
Building Housing for the Missing Middle and Seniors
Is building an affordable housing project in San Diego’s Cortez neighborhood that will target renters who earn too much to qualify for most subsidized housing developments but too little to pay market-rate rents. “This project provides affordable housing to middle income individuals and lower income individuals alike,” said Cristina...
San Diego Zoo, Pacific Surfliner pair up for day trip discounts
Travelers heading to San Diego can save on a day pass to the San Diego Zoo when they take Pacific Surfliner, the companies announced.
Must Visit Events in San Diego: August
With August still ahead of us, there's plenty of fun to be had, so let's look at some must-see events in San Diego. ArtWalk @ Liberty Station, August 6 -7 At the stunning Liberty Station, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will mark 17 years of showcasing fine art in San Diego in 2022. More than 150 artists from several states and Mexico attend the exhibition to showcase and sell their works of art, which include paintings, photographs, glass and ceramics, jewelry, and sculpture. The event honors creativity on both sides of the border. San Diego's main location for the arts, museums, eating, and...
kusi.com
Reform California vies for one million signatures to qualify the California Taxpayer Protection Act for public vote
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Here in California residents pay some of the highest tax rates in the nation but an effort by Reform California is trying to change that with a proposed ballot initiative. Reform California is proposing a statewide ballot initiative called the California Taxpayer Protection Act that...
AVO Cafe to Reopen Plant-Based Restaurant in Carlsbad
Santa Monica’s Spot for Organic Food Planned for The Island Food Court
San Diego County’s COVID Hospitalizations Increase By 17
San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 897 new cases of the coronavirus and eight additional deaths linked to the virus, while COVID-positive hospitalizations increased by 17 Tuesday. The new data increase the county’s cumulative totals to 887,636 infections and 5,417 deaths since the pandemic began. Current...
SD Humane Society Reduces Adoption Fees for Monthlong ‘Clear the Shelters’ Campaign
The San Diego Humane Society is reducing adoption fees for dogs, cats, kittens and small pets during a month-long national campaign to “Clear the Shelters,” it was announced Monday. In conjunction with NBC Universal and Telemundo, adoptions of dogs, cats or kittens are available for $20, or a...
