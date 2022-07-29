Sims 4 Update Includes Bug That Makes Your Sims Want To Date Family Members

www.gamespot.com
Escape Yourself
Echoes Of Mana Gets New Content With The Labyrinth Of Lost Heroes Update
Square Enix has announced a new update for its action RPG mobile game Echoes of Mana. Starting on August 4, players can obtain rewards for the 100th Day Anniversary Campaign, including campaign rewards, 100 summons' worth of tickets from login bonuses, missions, and quests. From now until August 31, players...
Fortnite Crash Pad Unvaulted: Where To Get Them And How They Work
As Fortnite's No Sweat Summer Event rages on, Epic continues to add non-stop quests, map changes, and items to keep players busy. The Crash Pad, a fan-favorite utility item that can make a huge difference in a variety of situations, has been unvaulted to add to the fun this week. Take a look below where we'll tell you all about Crash Pads and where you can round one up for yourself.
Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG
Logic Circuit: Marble Puzzle
Apex Legends Mobile Pythas Error Control Phase Heist Guide
Pythas Error Control--Apex Legends Mobile's latest Phase Heist event--is finally here, and has brought with it a bevy of new cosmetic items for the popular mobile game. These rewards consist almost entirely of Legendary- and Eternal-tier cosmetics, so this event is definitely one worth checking out, even for players who don't normally buy premium cosmetics.
Third Wild
Halo Infinite's Open World Was Scaled Back From Original Vision
Halo Infinite's open world was significantly minimized, a fact trending again after 343 Industries head of creative Joseph Staten spoke on the Game Maker's Notebook, a podcast by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences. In the podcast, Staten explained the main motivating factor behind such reductions was because the...
Kingdom Draw
Clash Of Clans Is Celebrating 10 Years With An Exaggerated Retrospective
Clash of Clans is a huge mobile hit and has been since it released 10 years ago. A decade of millions of engaged players is an impressive run, but developer Supercell decided 10 years wasn’t quite long enough, so to celebrate the anniversary milestone, it has created a strange alternate universe where Clash of Clans has been around for 40 years. To make up for the 30 years where players weren’t able to enjoy Clash of Clans, Supercell has created a number of videos, images, apparel, breakfast cereals, and more to fill the gap.
Legend of Zero
Diablo Immortal Player Paid To Win Too Much, Can No Longer Find PvP Matches
One Diablo Immortal player who spent thousands of dollars in order to "pay to win" at Blizzard's free-to-play mobile ARPG can no longer matchmake with other players for the game's PvP battlegrounds. Diablo Immortal's pay-to-win mechanics have been well documented. Players can purchase legendary crests to not only get the...
Amazon Prime Members Can Snag 6 Free Games Right Now
The latest batch of free PC games for Amazon Prime members is available now. The Prime Gaming August 2022 lineup includes six free games--StarCraft: Remastered, ScourgeBringer, Recompile, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises, and Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders. As always, Prime members can also snag free in-game content throughout the month for popular games such as Apex Legends, Warzone, and Destiny 2.
Jetpack Joyride 2 Is Coming Exclusively To Apple Arcade
Halfbrick Studios has announced that Jetpack Joyride 2 will join Apple Arcade exclusively later this month, alongside a new Bomberman game, and more. Jetpack Joyride 2 will launch on August 19, featuring Barry Steakfries in an all-new adventure. The upcoming Jetpack Joyride will feature HD graphics, new animations, new mechanics, and new playstyles. In addition to all the new content coming to the game, players can look forward to terrorizing the scientists in-game as you navigate their labs.
Mark's Magnificent Marble Maze
WolfCrafter
