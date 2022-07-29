ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals odds, picks and predictions

Skip Snow
 2 days ago
The St. Louis Cardinals (52-47) and Washington Nationals (34-66) open a 3-game series with a Friday 7:05 p.m. ET game at Nationals Park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Cardinals vs. Nationals odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: First meeting. Washington won 4 of 6 from St. Louis in 2021.

The Cardinals are continuing a trip that has thus far seen them go a combined 2-3 in stops in Cincinnati and Toronto. St. Louis owns a robust .859 OPS since July 15.

The Nationals return home after a 3-3 road trip. And they likely wish they could play anything near .500 ball in their home yard. Washington owns the league’s worst mark at home (15-36) and are just 1-10 in their last 11 games in D.C.

Cardinals at Nationals projected starters

RHP Miles Mikolas vs. RHP Anibal Sanchez

Mikolas (7-8, 2.87 ERA) has registered a 0.99 WHIP, 1.8 BB/9 and 6.9 K/9 through 125 1/3 IP in 20 starts.

  • Logged a clunker at Cincinnati in his 1st start of the 2nd half allowing 6 R, 7 H and 2 BB in 5 IP vs. Reds Sunday.
  • Has benefited from a low .240 batting average on balls in play.

Sanchez (0-2, 6.30 ERA) is tabbed for his 3rd start of the season. He has a 1.40 WHIP, 3.6 BB/9 and 8.1 K/9 in 10 IP.

  • Returned from the IL July 14 after missing most of the 1st half with a neck injury.
  • Has allowed 7 runs in 10 IP over 2 starts this season. Owns a 4.06 ERA over 352 career games.

Cardinals at Nationals odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:29 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Cardinals -180 (bet $100 to win $180) | Nationals +145 (bet $145 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Cardinals -1.5 (-112) | Nationals +1.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 9.5 (O: +105 | U: -130)

Cardinals at Nationals picks and predictions

Prediction

Cardinals 6, Nationals 5

Washington is a lean, but the Nats are at such a level bettors should be seeking plus-plus value on any side involving them. such a price is not available here: PASS.

The Redbirds are 0-8 in their last 8 road-series openers. Consider a partial-unit play on WASHINGTON +1.5 (-108).

The St. Louis bullpen has been punching above its weight, especially this month. A 3.28 July ERA has been accompanied by a .259 BABIP. Mix in the .240 BABIP for Mikolas and some upside to Washington’s overall offensive potential, and the OVER 9.5 (+105) is a decent play.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

