Motorcyclist killed in crash in Logan Canyon

3 accused of selling fake gold at Layton Walmart parking lot
Three people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly attempting to sell fake gold outside of a Walmart parking lot in Layton
Hyrum man sentenced to jail for abusing 2 month old baby girl
LOGAN — A 21-year-old Hyrum man will serve four months in jail for critically beating an 8-week-old baby girl a year ago. Nathen A. LeFevre was sentenced after telling the court he was sorry and asking for another chance. LeFevre appeared Monday morning in 1st District Court. He previously...
Local public shooting range to host Open House on Aug. 6
CACHE COUNTY – August is National Sport Shooting Month. To celebrate that observance, the Cache Valley Public Shooting Range will host an open house on Saturday, Aug. 6. Range Manager Steven Bassett says that the open house will offer free entry to the range’s rifle, pistol and archery facilities, plus discounted rounds on its shotgun ranges.
Citizens get to vote for new city logo
SMITHFIELD — The application process came to an end on July 31st and soon there will be a new logo for Smithfield city. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Smithfield Mayor Kris Monson said the artistic community really came through. “It went so well, we were...
