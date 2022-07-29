Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit the Indiana Unclaimed booth at State Fair

www.wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2025:. Malcolm DeKryger (DeMotte), president and co-owner of Belstra Milling Company. Commission for Higher Education. The governor made three...
Indiana State Department of Agriculture
INDIANA – The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is excited to once again be a part of the 18 greatest days of summer this year at the Indiana State Fair. The fair runs July 29 – August 21 and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Officials encourage all...
Hoosier Women Forward announces Fifth Class of Leaders
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Women Forward is proud to announce its fifth class of outstanding Democratic women for its leadership training program that’s aimed at elevating and empowering women in public, private, and community service roles across the state. Eighty-nine alumnae have completed the Hoosier Women Forward program since...
Attorney General Todd Rokita announces the formation of a nationwide bipartisan Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
INDIANA – After years of fighting intrusive robocalls, Attorney General Todd Rokita today announced Indiana as a leader of the nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, which will include 50 attorneys general. The task force will investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority...
Gov. Holcomb receives three nominations from the IURC Nominating Committee
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) Nominating Committee has chosen three nominees to submit to Governor Eric J. Holcomb for consideration for appointment to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. The three nominees are:. Justin Brugger, Chief Financial Officer, Fort Wayne City Utilities. David Veletta, Senior Administrative Law...
Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance – Portal now closed
INDIANA – Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance (IERA) closed its portal for new applications. This change will only impact households who have not completed and submitted an IERA application by the deadline. Households already receiving an IERA benefit have a full 18 months of assistance reserved for them. Households currently...
Consumer Alert: Products Recalled in July
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita reminds Hoosiers to be aware of products recalled in July. Consumers should take full advantage of the solutions available for those who purchased the recalled items. “Summer is a time to be outdoors, but that time should be spent safely with well-made products....
Indianapolis man receives 12-year sentence for social media app scam
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan Friday announced the sentencing of David M. Betner. Betner was sentenced to 12 years in prison following an investigation by the Secretary of State’s Securities Division and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. “I am proud of the investigative team and...
Indiana House advances bill that includes $225 payment to taxpayers
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - During its Friday session, the Indiana House passed a bill that would give Hoosier taxpayers a $225 refund. Lawmakers say H.B. 1001 was created in an effort to help Hoosiers who have been impacted by inflation. However, Senate leadership has already rejected the...
Commission to Combat Substance Use Disorder meets Thursday
INDIANA – The Indiana Commission to Combat Substance Use Disorder will meet Thursday at the Indiana State Library, History Reference Room 211. At the meeting, Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement Douglas Huntsinger and other commission members will discuss continued efforts related to the drug crisis. A complete meeting agenda can be found here.
Safety message for Eastern Kentucky regarding flooding
KENTUCKY – The response to some of the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history entered a pivotal phase on Saturday, as the search for victims accelerated over a battered stretch of central Appalachia. The confirmed death toll stood at 25, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. But he added a...
IDHS Hosting Operation Unify: Civil Unrest Functional Exercise
INDIANA – Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) employees are teaming up with local first responders in northern Indiana to test emergency plans in response to a scenario where civil unrest has the potential to turn violent. Operation Unify: Civil Unrest Functional Exercise will take place on Aug. 3,...
Grant brings housing stability to veterans and their families
INDIANA – Helping those who have served our country is a priority for IHCDA, and they were glad to learn of a new grant that will help bring housing stability to veterans and their families. Indiana Legal Services (ILS) was awarded a grant from the Indiana Department of Veterans...
Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer reviews new criminal laws that took effect in Indiana
INDIANA – During the 2022 legislative session, the Indiana General Assembly took action on a wide variety of issues, passing several new criminal laws dealing with everything from charitable bail to permitless handgun carrying. Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer shares a look at new criminal laws that will affect...
Amid the Indiana abortion debate, the Indiana Hospital Association calls for physician protections
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Legislators in Indiana are debating abortion rights at a special session in Indianapolis. The Senate has drafted a bill that would ban abortion in most situations. Some lawmakers proposed removing exceptions for victims of rape and incest, but that amendment failed to get enough support. Under...
AG Rokita files "consumer complaint" notice to Dr. Caitlin Bernard, attorney disputes claims
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, according to attorney Kathleen DeLaney of DeLaney & DeLaney LLC, Dr. Caitlin Bernard received six “consumer complaint” notices from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R). Bernard is the Indianapolis-based OB-GYN who recently made headlines after reports that she provided an abortion to a...
An Indiana Doctor Speaks Out on Abortion, and Pays a Price
Three weeks before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist, donned her white lab coat, put her infant daughter into a front-pack baby carrier and joined a few colleagues who marched to the state Capitol, hoping to deliver a letter to Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Indiana State Fair keeps ‘no weapons’ policy despite permitless carry law
INDINAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite Indiana’s new permitless carry law, the state fair that opens Friday will continue its “no weapons” policy, says the chief marketing and sales officer for the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Anna Whelchel said Thursday, “We do have magnetometers at all of our entry...
Indiana abortion debate causing family division for a daughter and her state senator father
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The abortion debate continues and for some Hoosiers it’s been crossing family lines. WTHR in Indianapolis interviewed 40-year-old Jessica Doriot at the statehouse rally on Monday. Her father is Indiana State Senator Blake Doriot (R-Goshen). “I felt that passion today,” Jessica...
Community Collaboration Award is given to JobSource
INDIANA – At this year’s Indiana Community Action Association’s (INCAA) annual statewide conference, IHCDA presented its inaugural Appreciation Awards Program. The Community Collaboration Award goes to a community action agency that has worked with local partners to complete a project in their community. Congratulations to JobSource for...
