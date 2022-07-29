ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tisia Muzinga says farewell to KCCI

KCCI.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kcci.com

AO
4d ago

Tisia Muzinga was the most beautiful reporter on KCCI channel 8. I wanna wish her the very best.

6
KCCI.com

National Night Out held in Urbandale

URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale police held their 13th annual National Night Out on Tuesday evening. City leaders and officers had a fun evening of activities to meet people in the communities they serve. The ultimate goal is to prevent crime and drug use. It was a fun-filled event for...
URBANDALE, IA
desmoinesparent.com

Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa

Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa. A lesson that should be taught in all new parent classes is the amount of clothing your children will go through. The newborn clothes, growth spurts, stains, and the list goes on. I have been slowly learning all these lessons as a mom of two. So I knew I needed to find kids consignment stores to continue to clothe my children. Read on to find out about consignment stores and events for children in Des Moines, Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Thousands of sunflowers in full bloom in Van Meter

VAN METER, Iowa — The bright yellow sunflowers at Badger Creek State Recreation Area are in full bloom right now. Thousands of people stop by the park in Van Meter to see the sight. Every summer since 2011, the Grand River Wildlife unit, part of the Iowa DNR, plants...
VAN METER, IA
KCCI.com

Central Iowa nonprofit offers free fans for low-income families

DES MOINES, Iowa — With temperatures inching near 100, Iowans are looking for ways to beat the heat. To ensure all Central Iowa families have access to air conditioning this summer, Impact Community Action Partnership is working with the Des Moines Fire Department. "They are collecting fans and air...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa officials hope people take dangers of extreme heat seriously

DES MOINES, Iowa — With temperatures close to 100 degrees on Tuesday in Iowa, everyone needs to be careful in the heat. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports there are more heat-related deaths every year than hurricanes, lightning, tornadoes and other natural disasters combined. Plenty of people...
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

National Balloon Classic is underway in Iowa

INDIANOLA, Iowa — An iconic event in Indianola officially got underway Friday. Hundreds of balloons took flight earlier this evening for the National Balloon Classic. You can get out to enjoy some live music on the TruBank stage - and even buy a balloon ride!. This nine-day event is...
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

You can go to these places to escape the heat in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Remember, you can cool off at several places around the Des Moines metro as temperatures heat up this week. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Heat Indices as high as 107 degrees Tuesday afternoon and evening. Public libraries and malls in...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Former Iowa governor lobbying officials over renewable energy projects

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is meeting with local officials across the state over large-scale renewable energy projects like those planned in Coggon and Palo, KCRG reports. Those meetings, which officials told us felt like a listening session, are part of the governor’s new...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Winterset 13-year-old saves drowning swimmer

WINTERSET, Iowa — A swimmer nearly drowned while experiencing a medical emergency at the Winterset Aquatic Center Saturday, but the quick thinking of one 13-year-old saved their life. Soon-to-be 8th grader Chantz Haisman says he's at the pool almost every day in the summer. He and his friends like...
WINTERSET, IA
kwbg.com

Heat Settles in This Week

DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service in Des Moines has provided additional information about the Heat Wave that will settle over the state this week. The heat will cause advisories and safety reminders to issued. (contributed information, NWS)
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

FaceOff: Kinnick doc, Biliew, Barkley stays, Niang, Clark cards

This week during FaceOff, we discuss the upcoming Kinnick documentary headed by our friend Scott Siepker, Omaha Biliew’s commitment to Iowa State, Charles Barkley choosing TNT over LIV Golf, Georges Niang’s community goodwill and Caitlin Clark trading cards. Keith Murphy and Mark Freund go back and forth.
AMES, IA

