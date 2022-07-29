Tisia Muzinga says farewell to KCCI

www.kcci.com
Tisia Muzinga was the most beautiful reporter on KCCI channel 8. I wanna wish her the very best.
KCCI.com
Iowa State stars Hunter Dekkers and Will McDonald IV discuss upcoming season on media day
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State football held its annual media day on Tuesday and excitement about this season's lineup is growing. KCCI's Jeff Dubrof and Shannon Ehrhardt spoke with Cyclone stars Hunter Dekkers and Will McDonald IV. Dekkers is ready to lead the offense for the team, with head...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Story City played host to RAGBRAI in 1989
STORY CITY, Iowa — In 1989, Story City officials started preparing for the influx of bicycle riders as RAGBRAI was set to make an overnight stop. As KCCI’s Dana Cardin reports, the town was ready to host thousands of riders.
Iowa Bar Closes After Calling Police 57 Times in Last Six Months
Having the police called to a local eating and drinking establishment a few times is a lot to me. Maybe I'm naive after growing up in small-town Iowa, but I'd venture to guess that after most people hear about one 911 call at their favorite restaurant or bar, they stop going there for a little while.
KCCI.com
National Night Out held in Urbandale
URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale police held their 13th annual National Night Out on Tuesday evening. City leaders and officers had a fun evening of activities to meet people in the communities they serve. The ultimate goal is to prevent crime and drug use. It was a fun-filled event for...
KCCI.com
Beat the heat: This surprising drink might be the best way to keep you hydrated
WAUKEE, Iowa — A heat advisory is in effect for much of Iowa until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. Across central Iowa, some groups of people couldn't avoid the outdoors, like high school football teams. Today was the first day of football camp for Northwest High School in Waukee, where head...
desmoinesparent.com
Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa
Consignment Stores and Events for Children in Des Moines, Iowa. A lesson that should be taught in all new parent classes is the amount of clothing your children will go through. The newborn clothes, growth spurts, stains, and the list goes on. I have been slowly learning all these lessons as a mom of two. So I knew I needed to find kids consignment stores to continue to clothe my children. Read on to find out about consignment stores and events for children in Des Moines, Iowa.
KCCI.com
Knoxville race car driver Scotty Johnson makes remarkable comeback
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Racing is a huge part of driver Scotty Johnson's life. He grew up racing. His father, Corey Johnson, and grandfather were also drivers. Then, Scotty Johnson's life changed on Oct. 19, 2019, when he was burnt in an accident. "It's kind of a blur, to be...
KCCI.com
Replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial will be on display in Tama this week
TAMA, Iowa — A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is on the move in central Iowa. The Wall That Heals is a three-quarter scale replica of the national monument in Washington, D.C. On Tuesday, it's moving from Marshalltown to Tama, where it will be on display at The...
KCCI.com
Thousands of sunflowers in full bloom in Van Meter
VAN METER, Iowa — The bright yellow sunflowers at Badger Creek State Recreation Area are in full bloom right now. Thousands of people stop by the park in Van Meter to see the sight. Every summer since 2011, the Grand River Wildlife unit, part of the Iowa DNR, plants...
KCCI.com
Central Iowa nonprofit offers free fans for low-income families
DES MOINES, Iowa — With temperatures inching near 100, Iowans are looking for ways to beat the heat. To ensure all Central Iowa families have access to air conditioning this summer, Impact Community Action Partnership is working with the Des Moines Fire Department. "They are collecting fans and air...
KCCI.com
Iowa officials hope people take dangers of extreme heat seriously
DES MOINES, Iowa — With temperatures close to 100 degrees on Tuesday in Iowa, everyone needs to be careful in the heat. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports there are more heat-related deaths every year than hurricanes, lightning, tornadoes and other natural disasters combined. Plenty of people...
KCCI.com
State fraud division: Iowa woman submitted fraudulent auto insurance application
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is charged with insurance fraud after submitting a fraudulent document in connection with an auto insurance application, according to the state Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau. The bureau says 46-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, of Fort Dodge, is charged with the crime. The charges...
Iowa teen leads officers on 150 MPH chase, crashes in Pella
The Iowa State Patrol said a 16-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended in a crash in Pella Monday morning.
KCCI.com
FAA investigates balloon accident at Indianola National Balloon Classic
INDIANOLA, Iowa — The FAA is currently investigating a balloon accident at the Indianola National Balloon Classic. A balloon hit a powerline early Saturday, during dawn patrol, where balloons take off before sunrise. A witness tells KCCI that he was in his living room at about 5 a.m. Saturday...
KCCI.com
National Balloon Classic is underway in Iowa
INDIANOLA, Iowa — An iconic event in Indianola officially got underway Friday. Hundreds of balloons took flight earlier this evening for the National Balloon Classic. You can get out to enjoy some live music on the TruBank stage - and even buy a balloon ride!. This nine-day event is...
KCCI.com
You can go to these places to escape the heat in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Remember, you can cool off at several places around the Des Moines metro as temperatures heat up this week. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Heat Indices as high as 107 degrees Tuesday afternoon and evening. Public libraries and malls in...
KCCI.com
Former Iowa governor lobbying officials over renewable energy projects
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is meeting with local officials across the state over large-scale renewable energy projects like those planned in Coggon and Palo, KCRG reports. Those meetings, which officials told us felt like a listening session, are part of the governor’s new...
KCCI.com
Winterset 13-year-old saves drowning swimmer
WINTERSET, Iowa — A swimmer nearly drowned while experiencing a medical emergency at the Winterset Aquatic Center Saturday, but the quick thinking of one 13-year-old saved their life. Soon-to-be 8th grader Chantz Haisman says he's at the pool almost every day in the summer. He and his friends like...
kwbg.com
Heat Settles in This Week
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service in Des Moines has provided additional information about the Heat Wave that will settle over the state this week. The heat will cause advisories and safety reminders to issued. (contributed information, NWS)
FaceOff: Kinnick doc, Biliew, Barkley stays, Niang, Clark cards
This week during FaceOff, we discuss the upcoming Kinnick documentary headed by our friend Scott Siepker, Omaha Biliew’s commitment to Iowa State, Charles Barkley choosing TNT over LIV Golf, Georges Niang’s community goodwill and Caitlin Clark trading cards. Keith Murphy and Mark Freund go back and forth.
