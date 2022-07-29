ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Body of missing teen recovered in Scioto River

By Bailey Brautigan
 4 days ago

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The body of a teenager that went missing in the Scioto River has been found.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that Jeremy Sheppard Jr.’s body was recovered near State Route 104 and State Route 348.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said that the Rapid Response Services Search and Rescue team called in around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday saying that they recovered a body.

Sheppard’s body was sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Two taken to hospital after crash in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crash in the 4300 block of Green Valley Road in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say this came in just after 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
HUNTINGTON, WV
