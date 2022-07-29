Body of missing teen recovered in Scioto River

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The body of a teenager that went missing in the Scioto River has been found.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that Jeremy Sheppard Jr.’s body was recovered near State Route 104 and State Route 348.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said that the Rapid Response Services Search and Rescue team called in around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday saying that they recovered a body.

Sheppard’s body was sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

