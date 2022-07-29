Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer reviews new criminal laws that took effect in Indiana

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Public Defenders Office has moved to Plaza Courthouse. Chief Public Defender Tim Sledd said, “This is a big important move and will save money. The county can get reimbursement from the state commission on improvements and will also facilitate clinics finding us. When we’re at Dunn Plaza it sometimes took days for a clinic to come in and make contact. Now we are in the same buildings as the court and they just have to walk upstairs.”

LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO