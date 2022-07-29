SBA Federal Contracting Scorecard: Indiana Small Businesses win over $825 Million in Federal Contracting Awards in FY 2021

INDIANA – Residents in the following counties can report damages through 211 or by clicking on the links below. Daviess County, Scott Myers, County EMA Director. Per IDHS request, a reporting form has been activated due to the severe storm and flooding that took place in Daviess County from July 23-25, 2022. You may view the form and/or direct the public to submit damage information at https://in211.communityos.org/idhs-damage-assessment-daviess-co-july-2022.

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO