ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

'I'm just happy to be alive,' teen says after car crashes through bedroom

By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wflx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

Beloved PR businessman speaks out after crash

After being involved in an unusual car crash that nearly killed him, Gary Schweikhart is back. "I may not look like much now, but I look a heck of a lot better than I did three weeks," said Schweikhart. Early last month the beloved businessman sustained life-threatening injuries after a...
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Lauderhill man shot by would-be car burglars

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Lauderhill man was shot while trying to stop a burglary. It happened Tuesday morning, around 5 a.m., in the 4800 block of NW 22nd Street. According to police, two people were attempting to break into a vehicle parked at a home when the owner came out and fired a warning shot in the air. The would-be burglars, in turn, began shooting at the owner as they ran off. He was grazed by a bullet. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale where he is expected to recover.
LAUDERHILL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Boca Raton, FL
Accidents
Boca Raton, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

Teen shot in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a shooting that put a teenager in the hospital. Monday, at around 7:50 p.m., FLPD responded to the area of the 200 block of Northwest 11th Court, after receiving reports of a person shot. The victim is said...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Fatal Crash On Boca Pointe Drive Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 92-year-old woman has died following a July 2nd crash in the area of SW 18th Street and Boca Pointe Drive. The death, which occurred on July 21st, was just reported by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. According […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
wflx.com

Brightline train hits, kills man in Delray Beach

A man was hit and killed by a Brightline train Tuesday morning in Delray Beach, police said. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near Southeast Eighth Street and Southeast First Avenue. According to a police department spokesman, the man was crossing the train tracks from west to east when...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
margatetalk.com

Search Underway For Missing Teen Girl in Margate

Update: Baillergeau was found safe Monday night, according to police. Margate Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing, endangered teenage girl. Abigail Baillergeau, 17, was reported missing by her mother on Monday, Aug. 1. She was last seen Monday around 12:30 p.m. at 3480 Pinewalk Dr. North in Margate, police said.
MARGATE, FL
treasurecoast.com

Disgruntled Employee Intentionally Damages $225,000 Worth of Water Pipes

Disgruntled Employee Intentionally Damages $225,000 Worth of Water Pipes. On June 16th, PSLPD Officers responded to 9840 SW Range Line Rd in reference to a part-time pipe crew employee, Richard Terrazas, who maliciously drilled holes into 250 water pipes with a cordless drill after he became disgruntled with his job.
LAKE WORTH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
cw34.com

Road rage leads to shooting; 1 man hospitalized

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a road rage altercation turned into a shooting on Monday afternoon. The Boynton Beach Police Department says two men got into an argument on S. Congress Avenue, just south of Boynton Beach Boulevard. The...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Click10.com

6 people hospitalized after multi-car crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators in Fort Lauderdale are looking into a crash that involved several cars. The multi-vehicle wreck happening along the 3200 block of North Federal Highway just after 11 p.m. Saturday. Video from the scene shows at least three cars sustaining heavy damage. Local 10 News...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Shooter in Boynton Beach road-rage incident said he fired in self-defense, police say

A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after another driver shot him in the chest because of an apparent road-rage incident, Boynton Beach Police said. Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, officers found a man who was shot in the chest in the 1400 block of West Boynton Beach Boulevard. What transpired between the two before the shooting is unclear, but police said the victim got out of ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Reckless driving leads to 8 criminal charges for threats, trying to bite, deputies say

GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — The call was about a reckless driver causing a disturbance, but it turned into a lot more and took three deputies to make the arrest. First, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the Colonial Estates neighborhood in Greenacres in the afternoon of June 3 after someone called to report a man “almost hit her with his truck. Then did donuts in the parking lot and left.”
GREENACRES, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Armed Robbery and Home Burglary

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through July 25, 2022. A person was the victim of Burglary Business on 07/21/2022. The suspect smashed the front glass front door to gain entry into the business. The suspect wore a black jacket and pants, with a white glove on the right hand and a black glove on the left hand. The subject ransacked the business and did not steal anything from inside.
TAMARAC, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy