'I'm just happy to be alive,' teen says after car crashes through bedroom

www.wflx.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage SiteL. CaneCoral Springs, FL
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Strategic Partnership with Grassi Advisors & AccountantsBrian MurphyPalm Beach, FL
Flaming Grill Modern Buffet opens first South Florida restaurant in Broward CountyBest of South FloridaBroward County, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
wflx.com
Beloved PR businessman speaks out after crash
After being involved in an unusual car crash that nearly killed him, Gary Schweikhart is back. "I may not look like much now, but I look a heck of a lot better than I did three weeks," said Schweikhart. Early last month the beloved businessman sustained life-threatening injuries after a...
Lauderhill man shot by would-be car burglars
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Lauderhill man was shot while trying to stop a burglary. It happened Tuesday morning, around 5 a.m., in the 4800 block of NW 22nd Street. According to police, two people were attempting to break into a vehicle parked at a home when the owner came out and fired a warning shot in the air. The would-be burglars, in turn, began shooting at the owner as they ran off. He was grazed by a bullet. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Ft. Lauderdale where he is expected to recover.
WSVN-TV
Shooting ensues after burglars attempt to break into vehicle; 1 transported to hospital
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in the area of a Lauderhill neighborhood woke up to gunfire after a shooting took place at an apartment complex. Officials said this incident happened just after 5 a.m. at Northwest 49th Avenue and Northwest 22nd Street, Tuesday. Crime scene investigators were on the scene...
cbs12.com
Man dead after incident involving Brightline train in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after an incident involving a Brightline train in Delray Beach. The Delray Beach Police Department confirmed the incident happened Tuesday morning near SE 8th Street and 1st Street. The call for emergency crews came in around 8:50 a.m. after the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
Teen shot in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a shooting that put a teenager in the hospital. Monday, at around 7:50 p.m., FLPD responded to the area of the 200 block of Northwest 11th Court, after receiving reports of a person shot. The victim is said...
Fatal Crash On Boca Pointe Drive Leaves One Dead, Two Injured
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 92-year-old woman has died following a July 2nd crash in the area of SW 18th Street and Boca Pointe Drive. The death, which occurred on July 21st, was just reported by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. According […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Florida woman crawls 300 ft through sewer to save kitten
A Florida woman was determined to go through absolute filth just to save a kitten that was stuck in a sewer, according to a news report.
cw34.com
Man drives through cemetery in run from cops, ditches stolen car on railroad tracks
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man ditched a car on a set of railroad tracks in an effort to get away from deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. It all began last Thursday as a report of a stolen car near Silver Beach Road and Congress Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wflx.com
Brightline train hits, kills man in Delray Beach
A man was hit and killed by a Brightline train Tuesday morning in Delray Beach, police said. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near Southeast Eighth Street and Southeast First Avenue. According to a police department spokesman, the man was crossing the train tracks from west to east when...
Man working in median fatally struck by car near West Palm Beach
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Tuesday afternoon while he was working in suburban West Palm Beach.
margatetalk.com
Search Underway For Missing Teen Girl in Margate
Update: Baillergeau was found safe Monday night, according to police. Margate Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing, endangered teenage girl. Abigail Baillergeau, 17, was reported missing by her mother on Monday, Aug. 1. She was last seen Monday around 12:30 p.m. at 3480 Pinewalk Dr. North in Margate, police said.
treasurecoast.com
Disgruntled Employee Intentionally Damages $225,000 Worth of Water Pipes
Disgruntled Employee Intentionally Damages $225,000 Worth of Water Pipes. On June 16th, PSLPD Officers responded to 9840 SW Range Line Rd in reference to a part-time pipe crew employee, Richard Terrazas, who maliciously drilled holes into 250 water pipes with a cordless drill after he became disgruntled with his job.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cw34.com
Road rage leads to shooting; 1 man hospitalized
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a road rage altercation turned into a shooting on Monday afternoon. The Boynton Beach Police Department says two men got into an argument on S. Congress Avenue, just south of Boynton Beach Boulevard. The...
Click10.com
6 people hospitalized after multi-car crash in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators in Fort Lauderdale are looking into a crash that involved several cars. The multi-vehicle wreck happening along the 3200 block of North Federal Highway just after 11 p.m. Saturday. Video from the scene shows at least three cars sustaining heavy damage. Local 10 News...
Pair of stolen Naples vehicles located in Broward County
Investigators say a pair of weekend vehicle thefts in the City of Naples led investigators to Broward County.
Shooter in Boynton Beach road-rage incident said he fired in self-defense, police say
A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after another driver shot him in the chest because of an apparent road-rage incident, Boynton Beach Police said. Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, officers found a man who was shot in the chest in the 1400 block of West Boynton Beach Boulevard. What transpired between the two before the shooting is unclear, but police said the victim got out of ...
WSVN-TV
Woman saves kitten stuck in Delray Beach storm drain for 6 days
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — It was a draining day for a kitten who was found stuck in a tight spot in Delray Beach. A woman who spotted 6-week-old Donatello trapped in a storm drain earlier this week called Delray Beach Fire Rescue for help. After six days of...
cw34.com
Reckless driving leads to 8 criminal charges for threats, trying to bite, deputies say
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — The call was about a reckless driver causing a disturbance, but it turned into a lot more and took three deputies to make the arrest. First, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy was dispatched to the Colonial Estates neighborhood in Greenacres in the afternoon of June 3 after someone called to report a man “almost hit her with his truck. Then did donuts in the parking lot and left.”
Click10.com
FHP: 1 dead, 1 injured after hit-and-run driver strikes pedestrians on side of I-95
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down for several hours Sunday morning because of a hit-and-run crash that turned fatal. It happened around 3 a.m. near the exit for Hallandale Beach Boulevard. Highway Patrol troopers began allowing some traffic to get by later in...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Armed Robbery and Home Burglary
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through July 25, 2022. A person was the victim of Burglary Business on 07/21/2022. The suspect smashed the front glass front door to gain entry into the business. The suspect wore a black jacket and pants, with a white glove on the right hand and a black glove on the left hand. The subject ransacked the business and did not steal anything from inside.
Comments / 0