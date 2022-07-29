ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northernexpress.com

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
northernexpress.com

"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

Little Bay Live!

Presented by the Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra. Today features a duo with Hannah Harris, fiddle, & John Warstler, guitar.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
northernexpress.com

Cadillac Footliters Auditions

For "The 39 Steps." A cast of four adults portrays nearly 150 characters in this funny thriller. If you're that special person in your friend group who's always trying accents & isn't afraid of a hectic pace, this one is for you.
CADILLAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Entertainment
northernexpress.com

Vespers Concert

"Basie! Bublé! Brass!" Count Basie, the blues, & music made popular by Michael Bublé, along with several brass quintet baubles.
BAY VIEW, MI
northernexpress.com

Eurasian Milfoil & Lake Leelanau

Performing Arts Center, Leland Public School, Leland. Head of the Lake Association, Brian Price & Annalise Povolo will discuss this invasive plant affecting Lake Leelanau, the danger it poses & what is being done about it. Details on website.
LAKE LEELANAU, MI
northernexpress.com

Baby's Breath Removal

Presented by Grand Traverse Conservation District. Help remove invasive baby's breath. Meet in the lower parking lot of Elberta Beach to fill out paperwork & get your equipment. Register.
ELBERTA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Documentary#Buffs#Indie Films#Film Theater Art

Comments / 0

Community Policy