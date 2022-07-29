ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rescued Beagles Now Going to Forever Homes in SoCal

By Lesley Rodriguez
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago
www.nbclosangeles.com

NBC San Diego

PHOTOS: Here Are 4 Pets You Can Adopt Today For NBC 7/T20's ‘Clear the Shelters'

Thousands of dogs, cats, bunnies and even the occasional pig are sitting in San Diego County animal shelters just waiting for someone to give them the love they deserve. NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 want to help those loveable creatures find their forever homes -- and you can help. Through the month of August, our stations will be featuring adoptable pets from 11 San Diego County shelters to help "Clear the Shelters."
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
uci.edu

Putting the squeeze on Orange County

Orange County is many things to many people. To some, a family home or an escape from the big city. To others, a street corner filled with culture rich foods. It can be a place of beauty with sprawling oceans and desert plants, or a place of imperfection – clashing political views and a shocking, violent history. Capturing this dichotomy, the literary journal Citric Acid: An Online Orange County Literary Arts Quarterly of Imagination and Reimagination is a collection in which writers and artists share pieces on both realistic and fantastical perspectives of Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

After Lavender Days Go, ‘Lavender Nights' Glow

THE LAVENDER SEASON... around particular parts of the Golden State is a lengthy one. You might see the first pops of purple delight in the later part of May, with full fields of rich hues adding joy to late June and early July. Even the later part of the seventh month is fragrant with the popular herb, at least in a few places, making lavender's annual run worthy of applause. But what happens after the season wraps up at one of California's best-known lavender farms? Especially when there is still lavender that can make merchandise memorable and foodstuffs especially festive? A new celebration begins to twinkle, and while it isn't about saunters in a lavender-filled field, the festivity is about being outside, enjoying lav-y libations and bites, and savoring the sparkle of late summer and early autumn.
CALIFORNIA STATE
claremont-courier.com

Just an early morning ursine stroll …

Click on the link in the story to see video from Claremont resident Alexis Boss-Hall, who spotted this large black bear strolling southbound on Towne Avenue near the Scripps Drive around 5:40 a.m. Sunday morning. After strolling for a few minutes the animal turns and jumps a wall, making its way into the adjacent neighborhood. photo/Alexis Boss-Hall.
SFGate

2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released.
YREKA, CA
KTLA

‘DOGust 1st’ serves as celebratory birthday for shelter dogs

Monday is the perfect time to celebrate the shelter dog in your life. The first of August serves as the universal ceremonial birthday for shelter dogs known as “DOGust 1st.” Thousands of dogs are adopted from shelters across the country every year, and many are brought into new homes with no way of knowing their […]
SANTA MONICA, CA
Eater

Inventor of Cult-Favorite Ramen Burger Closes Orange County Noodle Shop

Ramen Shack, one of Orange County's most celebrated new restaurants, is closing after a year of operation, with chef-owner/Ramen Burger creator Keizo Shimamoto explaining that staffing shake-ups and personal health issues were, in part, to blame for the shutter. July 30 was the last day of operation for the San Juan Capistrano ramen shop.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Find Free Museum Days Around Southern California

"Time," as a concept, weaves through and around every piece of art, historical artifact, and scientific discovery. We ponder the time it took to create an artwork, the date when something was invented, and how past events inspired a certain outcome. These items and ideas can be found at our...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Vishnu

Is Torrance a good city to live in?

Torrance is a suburb in the South Bay of Los Angeles, offering a city vibe, but away from all the hustle and bustle, and it’s got so much to offer. So if you’ve ever been curious about living in Torrance, you’re in luck because today we’re getting into everything you need to know about living in Torrance.
TORRANCE, CA

