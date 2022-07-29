Rescued Beagles Now Going to Forever Homes in SoCal

www.nbclosangeles.com
NBC San Diego
PHOTOS: Here Are 4 Pets You Can Adopt Today For NBC 7/T20's ‘Clear the Shelters'
Thousands of dogs, cats, bunnies and even the occasional pig are sitting in San Diego County animal shelters just waiting for someone to give them the love they deserve. NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 want to help those loveable creatures find their forever homes -- and you can help. Through the month of August, our stations will be featuring adoptable pets from 11 San Diego County shelters to help "Clear the Shelters."
uci.edu
Putting the squeeze on Orange County
Orange County is many things to many people. To some, a family home or an escape from the big city. To others, a street corner filled with culture rich foods. It can be a place of beauty with sprawling oceans and desert plants, or a place of imperfection – clashing political views and a shocking, violent history. Capturing this dichotomy, the literary journal Citric Acid: An Online Orange County Literary Arts Quarterly of Imagination and Reimagination is a collection in which writers and artists share pieces on both realistic and fantastical perspectives of Orange County.
WATCH: California Teen Gets Hand Stuck In Mall Escalator
'I don’t know how this happened.'
WATCH: Humpback Whale Nearly Swallows Two Kayakers Entirely in California
Recently, a video of two kayakers’ close encounter with a humpback whale has resurfaced, and it’s just as mindblowing as when it first aired on social media. While enjoying a leisurely ride off California’s Avila Beach, an absolute mammoth of a humpback whale surfaced and nearly swallowed the unsuspecting kayakers whole.
Car meetups at OC shopping center leave residents, businesses frustrated
Some Orange County residents are frustrated and fed up with dangerous car meetups that take over shopping centers at night during weekends.
NBC Los Angeles
After Lavender Days Go, ‘Lavender Nights' Glow
THE LAVENDER SEASON... around particular parts of the Golden State is a lengthy one. You might see the first pops of purple delight in the later part of May, with full fields of rich hues adding joy to late June and early July. Even the later part of the seventh month is fragrant with the popular herb, at least in a few places, making lavender's annual run worthy of applause. But what happens after the season wraps up at one of California's best-known lavender farms? Especially when there is still lavender that can make merchandise memorable and foodstuffs especially festive? A new celebration begins to twinkle, and while it isn't about saunters in a lavender-filled field, the festivity is about being outside, enjoying lav-y libations and bites, and savoring the sparkle of late summer and early autumn.
What you need to know about water restrictions and fines in Southern California
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
claremont-courier.com
Just an early morning ursine stroll …
Click on the link in the story to see video from Claremont resident Alexis Boss-Hall, who spotted this large black bear strolling southbound on Towne Avenue near the Scripps Drive around 5:40 a.m. Sunday morning. After strolling for a few minutes the animal turns and jumps a wall, making its way into the adjacent neighborhood. photo/Alexis Boss-Hall.
Teen rescued after getting hand stuck in MainPlace Mall escalator in Santa Ana
Emergency crews worked for more than an hour to free a teenage girl who got her hand stuck in an escalator rail at the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana Sunday. The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. at the mall located at 2800 N. Main St. Crews arrived at the scene to find the victim’s […]
SFGate
2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released.
‘DOGust 1st’ serves as celebratory birthday for shelter dogs
Monday is the perfect time to celebrate the shelter dog in your life. The first of August serves as the universal ceremonial birthday for shelter dogs known as “DOGust 1st.” Thousands of dogs are adopted from shelters across the country every year, and many are brought into new homes with no way of knowing their […]
Car swallowed in Death Valley mud as flash floods batter California desert
"Turn around, don't drown."
NBC Los Angeles
Renting an Apartment in LA? Here's How Much You Need to Make Per Hour: Report
Californians are well aware of the high price of housing — but a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows how deep the divide truly is between the minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental. The housing coalition, a nonprofit based in Washington,...
Body pulled from Lakeside pond early Monday morning
The body of a middle-aged man was pulled from a pond early Monday morning in Lakeside, authorities said.
Eater
Inventor of Cult-Favorite Ramen Burger Closes Orange County Noodle Shop
Ramen Shack, one of Orange County's most celebrated new restaurants, is closing after a year of operation, with chef-owner/Ramen Burger creator Keizo Shimamoto explaining that staffing shake-ups and personal health issues were, in part, to blame for the shutter. July 30 was the last day of operation for the San Juan Capistrano ramen shop.
SFGate
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
NBC Los Angeles
Find Free Museum Days Around Southern California
"Time," as a concept, weaves through and around every piece of art, historical artifact, and scientific discovery. We ponder the time it took to create an artwork, the date when something was invented, and how past events inspired a certain outcome. These items and ideas can be found at our...
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Marines Giving Out 19 Tons of Free Pet Food
This is your pet's opportunity to eat free. Marines at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society will be handing out 19 tons of free Mars Petcare dog and cat food donated by the Goods Program from Greater Good Charities. The event takes place July 30 at 9 a.m. for free to...
Is Torrance a good city to live in?
Torrance is a suburb in the South Bay of Los Angeles, offering a city vibe, but away from all the hustle and bustle, and it’s got so much to offer. So if you’ve ever been curious about living in Torrance, you’re in luck because today we’re getting into everything you need to know about living in Torrance.
GEICO closes all of its offices in California
Californians hoping to walk into a GEICO insurance office for their needs are out of luck.
