Rescued Beagles Now Going to Forever Homes in SoCal

THE LAVENDER SEASON... around particular parts of the Golden State is a lengthy one. You might see the first pops of purple delight in the later part of May, with full fields of rich hues adding joy to late June and early July. Even the later part of the seventh month is fragrant with the popular herb, at least in a few places, making lavender's annual run worthy of applause. But what happens after the season wraps up at one of California's best-known lavender farms? Especially when there is still lavender that can make merchandise memorable and foodstuffs especially festive? A new celebration begins to twinkle, and while it isn't about saunters in a lavender-filled field, the festivity is about being outside, enjoying lav-y libations and bites, and savoring the sparkle of late summer and early autumn.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO