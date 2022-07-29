www.houstonpublicmedia.org
Encore Houston, Episode 185: St. Cecilia Chamber Music Society
To embed this piece of audio in your site, please use this code:. <iframe src="https://embed.hpm.io/429508/429499" style="height: 115px; width: 100%;"></iframe>. JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH: Sonata in A minor for flute and continuo. New episodes of Encore Houston air Saturdays at 10 PM, with a repeat broadcast Sundays at 4 PM, all on...
Houston just had its hottest July ever as 2022 heatwave continues breaking records
This June and July were the hottest Houston has ever seen, which has the region bracing for the possibility of even steamier weather in August. July 2022 was the city's hottest July on record with an average temperature of 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service's Houston-Galveston office. It followed a record-setting June, when the average temperature recorded at Bush Intercontinental Airport was 86.7 degrees.
How Houston has changed five years after Hurricane Harvey
Five years after Hurricane Harvey, major flood mitigation projects in Houston are still waiting on federal money, in order for construction to begin. Paula Sitter's apartment is just a few steps away from the elevator at her current senior living facility, located in the Greater Heights. As you walk towards it, you see fresh paint on the walls, and windows big enough for plenty of natural light to peek through during the day.
Bellaire to make Evergreen Park inclusive for all visitors
The city of Bellaire is waiting for the approval of $600,000 for improvements to Evergreen Park to bring it up to ADA standards. Cheryl Bright, Bellaire's Community Relations Administrator, said along with making the park easier to access, they are also adding wheelchair swings and sensory play elements. "We’re going...
Houston patients can now receive rental bicycle prescriptions in new program
Doctors at a local clinic can write more than just prescription medication: The Bike RX program allows healthcare providers to write prescriptions for a one year membership with Houston BCycle. The program is for patients with prediabetes, diabetes, prehypertension or hypertension. The program, which started in February, is a collaboration...
Free meal program for all students ends, but some schools to continue for low-income students
During the pandemic, all students have been able to receive free meals; no questions asked. But as they return to school this year, that may not be the case for everyone. Houston ISD will continue the program in certain schools for students during the coming 2022-2023 year, prioritizing schools in low-income areas. All but nine schools will be qualified. The qualifying schools can eliminate their application process to qualify for the program, and students in those schools also do not have to apply.
A Houston gun buyback event nets 845 guns — and prompts criticism from the Harris County DA
More than 800 guns were collected on Saturday as part of a regionwide buyback event — an effort that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner hailed as “incredibly successful.”. The event was less well-received by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, which categorized the event as a potential deterrent to solving crime.
Harris County will consider legal action against Texas over its selection for a 2022 election audit
Harris County is set to bring legal action against Texas, following the Secretary of State's office's selection of the county for an audit of its 2022 election results. County Attorney Christian Menefee requested permission to pursue the legal action, and Commissioners Court voted 3-2 along party lines to authorize the suit.
Fort Bend County officials will have all law enforcement officers checking doors throughout the school day
As the new school year approaches for Fort Bend ISD, officials are implementing a new plan to keep students and teachers safe. Fort Bend County will have all law enforcement officers stop by schools in their districts to make sure all doors are locked. Officers will still be on duty, but as they wait on assignments they will make sure all schools are following safety protocols.
