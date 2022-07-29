Morning Devotional – Who Is My Neighbor?

kduz.com
Minnesota Man Drowns in Missouri
(Learfield News Service/Branson, MO) — A Minnesota man is the victim of a weekend drowning on Table Rock Lake near Branson in southwest Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 79-year-old Eugene Nelson from Eden Prairie began to struggle while swimming Saturday afternoon, went underwater, and never resurfaced. Search...
Zebra mussels confirmed in Wright County lake
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report of zebra mussels in Limestone Lake, near Clearwater in Wright County. Offiicals say a lake property owner reported finding a zebra mussel near his dock. An additional zebra mussel was found during a DNR snorkel search for zebra mussels. Whether...
Buffalo, MN Man in Custody After His Father Found Fatally Shot
(WCCO/AITKIN, Minn. – A Buffalo, Minnesota man is in custody in connection to the shooting death of his father, who was found dead inside his northern Minnesota cabin. The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office says the 62-year-old father, also from Buffalo, was reported missing on July 26 after he hadn’t been heard from in three days.
