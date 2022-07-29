Canton woman charged with grand larceny

www.informnny.com
North Country man charged with intoxicated driving in Lewis County: State Police
MARTINSBURG- A North Country man is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Scott A. Rennie, 53, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
Woman stabbed her mother to death in Adirondacks village murder, troopers say
Tupper Lake, N.Y. — A woman stabbed her mother to death in a village in the Adirondacks, state troopers announced Monday. An autopsy of Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake revealed she died of “injuries resulting from a stab wound,” state police said in a news release.
UPDATE: Both lanes of Route 11 reopened
(UPDATE) — Both lanes of Route 11 in St. Lawrence County were reopened after the crash was cleared around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning. ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Both lanes of Route 11 in St. Lawrence County have been closed due to a crash. Specifically the...
Firefighters save burning house in Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Crews rushed to save a burning house in Ogdensburg Tuesday morning. According to the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, the Ogdensburg Fire Department was dispatched to the 900 block of Caroline Street for a reported structure fire and house filling with smoke. The Department’s Engines 1 and 3 responded, however, when […]
Police investigate fatal crash in German Flatts
GERMAN FLATTS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police are investigating a fatal one-car crash that took place on Aney Hill Road in the town of German Flatts. Officers were called to the scene around 6:02 p.m. Friday, for a one-vehicle crash. According to police, Trina Graudons, 48, of Van Hornesville...
‘Light Perinton Blue:’ Calling hours and procession for Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The calling hours for fallen Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz began on Sunday at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home in Fairport. The public may visit the casket and the family of Officer Mazurkiewicz at the funeral home before 8 p.m. when the casket will be driven to the Public Safety Building where members of the Rochester Police Department may pay their respects.
St. Lawrence man dies in Theresa motorcycle crash
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Theresa Monday afternoon. New York State Police responded to a call of a motorcycle down an embankment on County Route 22 around 3 PM Monday. Police say 55-year-old Brett Vansant of Macomb missed...
Lewis County man arrested on drug charges
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Lewis County is facing felony charges as the result of a 15-month-long methamphetamine investigation. The Lewis County Drug Task Force conducted the investigation with the New York State Police Gang Narcotics Team and received a search warrant for 6669 State Route 2 in Martinsburg. The agencies were assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office including a K9 patrol unit to execute the search warrant on August 1 at 5:22 a.m.
Man arrested for allegedly yelling obscenities, refusing to leave local police station
OLD FORGE- A resident from Lewis County is accused of yelling obscenities and refusing to leave a local police station in the Western Adirondacks, authorities say. Frank D. Schwab, 47, of Lyons Falls, NY was arrested and charged Friday by the Town of Webb Police with counts of disorderly conduct, trespass and resisting arrest.
Puppies stolen from Vermont home, 1 still missing
COVENTRY, Vt. — Vermont State Police are searching for a missing puppy that was reported stolen along with two others last month. On Monday, state troopers were called to investigate the theft of three puppies from a home on Nebelski Road in Coventry. The owners, Daniel Rich, 48, and Jennifer Rhodes, 52, said that three of their 6-week-old puppies were stolen from an outdoor enclosure on July 25.
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Theresa
THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A crash left a motorcyclist dead Monday afternoon. According to New York State Police, Troopers responded to the area of 31519 County Route 22 in Theresa for a reported motorcycle off the roadway on August 1. An investigation determined that 55-year-old Brett A. Vansant from...
Sheriff: Carjacking suspect attempts escape by stealing patrol vehicle
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 45-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly stole a police vehicle early Monday morning. That was after Donald Hutt was handcuffed and in the backseat of a Jefferson County sheriff patrol vehicle. It started around 5:40 a.m., Sheriff Colleen O’Neill said in a...
Woman charged with killing her mom in N.Y.; both are ex-Harrisburg residents: reports
A 26-year-old woman has been charged in the death of her mother July 28 in northern New York, and online public records shows both formerly lived in Harrisburg. A news release from the New York State Police said that Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake, was found dead around 1 p.m. Thursday at a home on Lakeview Avenue, according to a syracuse.com story. Alexa J. Gallagher, 26, of Tupper Lake, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder later in the day, police said.
Caught, but released: Suspect in Lewis County meth bust let go under state's bail reform law
MARTINSBURG- A local man is faced with a list of accusations stemming from a Lewis County drug bust early Monday, authorities say. Members via the county’s Drug Task Force have announced the arrest of Tyler J. Moroughan, 29, of Martinsburg, NY. He is officially charged with a felony count of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the third-degree, along with two misdemeanor counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second-degree and one misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a weapon in the fourth-degree.
Police investigate drowning in Lake Champlain
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning that occurred in Lake Champlain on Sunday afternoon. Officials said that Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec had been swimming toward a dock near a home on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte on Sunday afternoon when he suddenly stopped swimming and went underwater.
Head on collision in Clayton sends 3 to the hospital
TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A head on crash in the Town of Clayton sent three people to the hospital. It happened right in front of the C-Way Resort on Route 12. Officials on scene say two people were flown to Syracuse, and a third was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
Tupper Lake woman charged with murder
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman has been charged in relation to the homicide that took place in Tupper Lake on July 28. According to New York State Police, at around 1 p.m. on Thursday they responded to a residence on Lakeview Avenue in the Village of Tupper Lake and discovered a single victim […]
New York State Woman Gets Hit With 31 Tickets During One Traffic Stop
I'm not sure what the record is for the most tickets issued during a traffic stop, but this has to be up there at the top. A New York woman was issued 31 citations during a single traffic stop. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, just before midnight, Troopers with the New York State Police observed a 2020 Ford Mustang violating several traffic and vehicle laws. The car was traveling on Peenpack Trail in Huguenot, a hamlet of Deerpark.
Walking tall in Ogdensburg
This couple of stilt walkers has been a frequent and popular participant in the Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival parade. This year’s parade on Saturday, July 30, drew a large crowd along Ford Street. NCNow Photo by Sean McNamara.
Vermont State Police investigating armed kidnapping
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a kidnapping in Springfield. Police said at least four armed people went into a home on Stanley Road at about 3:30 Saturday morning. They said a man was taken at gunpoint. Another man was at the home and police said he...
