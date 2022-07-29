Canton woman charged with grand larceny

A 26-year-old woman has been charged in the death of her mother July 28 in northern New York, and online public records shows both formerly lived in Harrisburg. A news release from the New York State Police said that Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake, was found dead around 1 p.m. Thursday at a home on Lakeview Avenue, according to a syracuse.com story. Alexa J. Gallagher, 26, of Tupper Lake, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder later in the day, police said.

