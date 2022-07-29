Peak shipping season ahead of the holidays is about to begin for a volatile supply chain

www.cnbc.com
Related
CNBC
Oil drops as weak Chinese factory data heightens demand concerns
Oil prices dropped sharply on Monday as weak manufacturing data from China and Europe weighed on the demand outlook while investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top crude producers on supply. Brent crude futures settled $3.94, or 3.79%, lower at $100.03 per barrel. U.S....
"The warehouses are full": Cargo begins clogging Port of Los Angeles amid railroad worker shortage
Just as retailers are starting to gear up for the holiday season, there are warnings of a possible nationwide shipping logjam. A shortage of rail workers, not enough rail cars and importers failing to pick up their goods are causing cargo to pile up once again at the Port of Los Angeles — a key link in the U.S. supply chain.
CNBC
'Dirty ol' coal' is making a comeback and consumption is expected to return to 2013′s record levels
Coal prices are soaring and global coal consumption is expected to return to record levels reached almost 10 years ago as the global energy supply crunch continues. While investors in coal stocks are having a field day thanks to high coal prices, curbs on carbon emissions are taking a backseat as markets and governments scramble to stock up on traditional energy supply amid bottlenecks caused by the Ukraine war, analysts say.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
IN THIS ARTICLE
There's a growing chorus of experts calling for substantial home price declines
The housing market is starting to cool off in a big way thanks to skyrocketing mortgage rates this year. Homebuilder sentiment is at its second-lowest level in 37 years thanks to tanking demand — existing home sales were down 14% in June, year-over-year. Still, home prices have yet to...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Recession confirmed, JetBlue seals Spirit deal, Apple earnings on tap
Coverage for this event has ended. Intel reported a loss of $454 million in the second quarter after a posting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The chipmaker posted revenue of $15.32 billion in the second quarter, falling short of Wall Street expectations as analysts were expecting $17.92 billion.
The stock market could surge 18% to new highs by year-end as the 2022 bear market is over, Fundstrat says
New highs in the stock market could arrive a lot sooner than investors expect, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. He said the S&P 500 could hit new highs before year-end as the 2022 bear market is over. "When bad news doesn't take down markets, it is time for investors to...
Workers are being punished for inflation. The real culprit is corporate greed | Robert Reich
Big corporations are using inflation as cover to raise prices. Yet the US Federal Reserve is raising interest rates – further hurting Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
How these companies are taking over the U.S. auto dealership industry
Six publicly traded dealership groups, including the two biggest ones, AutoNation and Lithia Motors, have been buying up a growing share of U.S. auto dealerships. With new car prices at all-time highs, parts in short supply and automobiles in high demand, these dealership groups have seen profits soar throughout the pandemic.
CNBC
Amazon warehouses face expanded probes into safety hazards as investigators visit three more sites
OSHA inspectors on Monday visited Amazon sites in New York, Colorado and Idaho with the widening of a probe into potential workplace hazards, according to a document viewed by CNBC. Last month, OSHA and federal prosecutors began investigating workplace safety at Amazon warehouses. OSHA officials in July inspected three other...
biztoc.com
Beef prices set to surge further as farmers sell off cattle herds
U.S. cattle producers are sending higher numbers of breeding stock to the sale barn, and some are liquidating their herds entirely, signaling a trend that analysts say will likely push already-elevated beef prices even higher in the not-too-distant future. The latest cattle report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows...
CNBC
From luxury city escapes to vacation rentals: These are Europe's best destinations to buy a second home
Price growth in Europe's prime real estate markets — categorized as the top 5% of the market in value terms — has been among the highest in the world in the past year, according to Knight Frank. If you're looking for a buy-to-let property, Europe's prime vacation destinations...
CNBC
Gold hits near one-month high on dollar weakness
Gold neared a one-month high on Monday on the back of a decline in the U.S. dollar, with investors awaiting economic data that could influence the path of Federal Reserve policy tightening. Spot gold was up 0.37% at $1,771.71 per ounce, having earlier hit its highest since July 5 at...
Markets Bet On U.S. Stock Futures With Easing Fear Levels
The overall fear level saw some easing in the US equity markets, despite the Wall Street settling lower on Tuesday, according to the CNN Money Fear and Greed index. Wall street closed a choppy session on a lower note on Tuesday amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China. On...
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Tuesday — oil outlook, Pinterest and Uber soar, Caterpillar stumbles
Is oil over? I thought it had staying power here but a chartist who called the West Texas Intermediate crude top at about $110 per barrel on "Mad Money," Carley Garner, now says next stop is $85 to $80 range. WTI under $94 per barrel Tuesday morning after falling nearly 5% in the prior session.
Inflation and wage data suggest US prices will keep climbing
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation surged in June and workers’ average wages accelerated in the spring — signs that Americans won’t likely feel any relief from rising prices anytime soon and that the Federal Reserve will feel compelled to further raise borrowing costs. An inflation gauge closely...
CNBC
U.S. Treasury yields move higher ahead of new economic data
U.S. government debt prices traded lower on Wednesday morning but investors are still monitoring geopolitical tensions between the United States and China. At around 3:40 am ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved higher to 2.7574% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also rose to 3.0138%. Yields move inversely to prices.
In Sri Lanka, inflation means food shortages, blackouts — and days-long lines for gas
Sri Lanka offers a cautionary tale for countries struggling with inflation. Anger over fuel lines spilled into the streets and toppled a government. Will nationalism surge, or unity prevail?
CNBC
Pinterest shares jump after Elliott confirms it's the company's largest investor
Shares of Pinterest jumped 11% on Tuesday morning despite disappointing second-quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates. The company reported better-than-expected user numbers and received a statement of support from activist investor Elliott Management. Shares of Pinterest closed up 11% Tuesday, a day after activist investor Elliott Management confirmed it's Pinterest's...
Inflation is crushing rural America and may even drive people to the cities
Inflation is crushing rural America and driving some people to consider moving closer to cities in an effort to ease the financial stress, according to the latest analysis from one expert. Iowa State University professor Dave Peters has been studying the effect of inflation on people in rural communities as...
Comments / 0