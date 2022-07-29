Rising temperatures prompt more fishing restrictions in western Montana

www.mtpr.org
Related
Latest on the Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake in Montana
The Elmo Fire, burning near the west shore of Flathead Lake is now estimated to be over 16,000 acres and about 10 percent contained. We spoke to Sara Rouse, Fire Information Officer for Northern Rockies Team 7 on Tuesday about the status of the rapidly growing grass wildfire. “The fire...
gonomad.com
Southeast Montana’s Burger Trail and Badlands
The roads less traveled through Southeast Montana are filled with delicious flavors and stunning sights that have gone mostly undiscovered. The wagon trains of tourists making their way west often head to the state’s better-known attractions, Yellowstone and Glacier national parks. It’s an area known well to the local...
Flathead Beacon
Winds on Elmo Wildfire Predicted to Drive Growth Tuesday
Gusting winds fanned the Elmo fire on Monday afternoon, fueling its continued growth along the west shore of Flathead Lake. The increased fire activity caused structure losses, threatened homes, spurred a new round of evacuations, temporarily closed Highway 93, and led to the opening of a second Montana Red Cross evacuation center.
Fairfield Sun Times
Temperatures in much of Montana will approach 100 degrees this weekend
Weather forecasters say daytime temperatures throughout Montana will inch higher every day for the rest of the week. That means daytime highs approaching 100 degrees heading into the weekend. National Weather Service forecasters urge Montanans to take precautions to avoid heat stress injuries or even death. In an excerpt from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourbigsky.com
Montana enters critical fire weather
Portions of Montana in the northern and eastern areas of Montana are now considered to be in the CRITICAL Fire Weather zone, according to the National Weather Service. Expect dry, hot and windy conditions to continue. A combination of low relative humidity, dry fuels and breezy conditions create the critical fire weather.
Montana Mountain Lion Makes a Fatal Crash Into a Home’s Basement
With a policy that does not allow for relocation, you can probably anticipate that this story does not end well. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that yesterday (Sunday), game wardens responded to a call in Great Falls from distraught homeowners about a mountain lion that had sought refuge under the home's deck. This was not an off-the-grid rural home in the "vicinity" of Great Falls. It was a residential area within the city limits.
KHQ Right Now
Moose Fire in Idaho grows beyond 48,000 acres, determined to be human-caused
SALMON, Idaho - The Moose Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest has bloomed to 48,534 acres as of Sunday, July 31. As of the morning update, is only 21 percent contained, and is expected to burn through at least Aug. 30. In the morning update, the U.S. National Forest Service...
Photos, Latest News from Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake
The latest reports I'm seeing as of Sunday night are that the Elmo 2 Fire burning near Flathead Lake continues to grow. This as a Type II team has now been brought in to assist. The Daily Inter Lake reported that "Infrared mapping put the fire at nearly 11,000 acres...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The only state in the U.S. that produces gem-quality sapphires in significant amounts
Extracting sapphiresCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. There is one state in the U.S. known for producing gem-quality sapphires; that place is Montana. The history of sapphires in Montana begins with gold miners in the 1860s who noticed the sapphires while mining for gold. Thus, Montana sapphires were officially discovered in 1865 but were not mentioned in writing until 1873 when the American Journal of Science reported its discovery.
mtpr.org
Evacuations are in effect due to the Elmo Fire
New evacuations orders were issued Monday afternoon for The Elmo Fire near the western shores of Flathead Lake, which had grown to nearly 13,000 acres and was zero percent contained as of firefighters' most recent update Monday morning. Elmo Fire closures and evacuation notices. Updated at 3:15 p.m., August 02,...
How Hot is Too Hot In Montana? Educate Yourself, Family & Friends
Our Montana summers can get pretty hot, as we all know. For example, this week we have been in a "heat advisory." These typically go into effect when temperatures are supposed to be over 100 for a couple of days in a row, and are meant to remind people that they will need extra fluids and to take precautions for heat illnesses.
Leaving Your Kids Alone at Home in Montana: Legal or Illegal?
I remember growing up in the Huntley Project and spending lots of time alone at home, mostly during the Summer months while my mother was at work. I talked to a friend of mine in Colorado about it, and they told me that it was odd that I was left all alone that young. I never thought it was a bad thing because I knew I had to get chores done and make sure everything was tidy before my mom got home. However, some states have laws against leaving young children at home by themselves. Does Montana have this law?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mtpr.org
Montana is adding jobs, but inflation is cutting into earnings
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte says his administration has surpassed a major goal for economic growth during his first year in office. MTPR’s Shaylee Ragar reports the state met the goal but the administration faces the challenge of keeping up the pace this year. Gianforte campaigned ahead of the 2020...
Montana's 'Great Whites': 80 million years ago sharks roamed our area
The Western Interior Seaway occurred about 70-80 million years ago, ran through Billings and was home to several different species of sharks as well as other marine life.
Summer in Montana? Not Without Enjoying This Local Favorite.
They say good things come to those who wait—however, a poet once said that "the waiting is the hardest part." That has certainly been the case this summer. On Friday, my wife and I were driving down 19th, running some errands to get ready for the weekend, when we spotted the sign I'd been looking for all summer long. There it was, bright red letters on a big white sign.
US News and World Report
Wildfire Burning in Western Montana Forces Evacuations
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A wildfire burning in western Montana spread to 2,000 acres on Friday night, forcing evacuations and road closures. The fire broke out Friday near the town of Elmo near Flathead Lake, Montana Right Now reported. CSKT Fire Officer C.T. Camel told the station that three...
mtpr.org
Montana fire restrictions grow; Idaho's Moose Fire shows extreme behavior
Some Montana counties are limiting residents’ fire activity in light of wildfire risk and hot, dry weather. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks says Big Horn, Musselshell and Treasure Counties join Yellowstone County in passing Stage-1 restrictions, which apply to building fires and smoking outside. Stage 2 restrictions — which aren’t in effect — extend to activities like welding or setting off fireworks.
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading. In California’s Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney fire, which started Friday,...
Wildfires in California and Montana explode overnight amid windy and hot conditions
SAN DIEGO — Wildfires in California and Montana exploded in size overnight amid windy, hot conditions and were quickly encroaching on neighborhoods, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes Saturday, while an Idaho blaze was spreading. In California’s Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney Fire, which started Friday, went...
Comments / 1