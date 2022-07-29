ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

3 things to do this weekend – July 29, 2022

By Zach Glancy
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333FcN_0gxUU3RO00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Here are some events going on in your local neighborhood this weekend:

1. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office will square off against the Idaho Falls Fire Department at the 11th annual Guns vs. Hoses Charity Softball Game tonight at Melaleuca Field. Gates will open at 6 pm, with the game starting at 7. The suggested donation for entry is $5 per person or $20 per family. The proceeds are donated to our local Make-A-Wish of Idaho.

2. If you love jazz or the blues,then the Eastern Idaho Jazz Society Summer Jazz and Blues Festival 2022 is for you. It starts at 10 am tomorrow at Russ Freeman Park and goes all day. Come out and enjoy great live music, local food and drink vendors, and a beautiful Idaho summer day.

3. The Business Women of Pocatello are having a Family Day & Cornhole Tournament at Zoo Idaho tomorrow from 4 to 8pm. There will be food and drink vendors, live music, games for the kids, and a corn-hole tournament. It is a great way to support grants to women to elevate or start a business.

3 things to do this weekend – July 29, 2022

Comments / 0

 

