Your Wyoming Sunrise: Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Dave Archer from Buffalo, Wyoming. Dave writes: "Morning commute Buffalo, Wyoming!". To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the...
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon $4.32, is down 1 cent from our last report of $4.33. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 17 cents from a week ago, and is up, 81 cents per gallon from one year ago.
Wyoming Hunting Regs Going Paperless – And It Could Be Permanent
Hunters – if you're wondering when printed copies of the 2022 big game hunting regulations will start showing up at your favorite sporting goods stores – they won't. Global paper supply problems are probably to blame, Wyoming...
Crossover Boom: Wyoming GOP Voter Registrations Explode In July
While the number of new Wyoming voters grew by about 2,000 last month, the Republican Party gained 7,000, according to official voter statistics. On July 1 there were 200,579 registered Republicans in Wyoming, comprising just over 71% of the whole. One...
Small Fairs Celebrate The Heart Of Wyoming
Cheyenne Frontier Days is a big deal. Billing itself as the world's largest outdoor rodeo, the annual event draws the best rodeo cowboys and cowgirls from around the country, competing for more than $1 million in cash and prizes. Big-name entertainers like Brooks & Dunn, Kid Rock and Dierks Bentley pack the stadium, and visitors from around the region crowd the midway.
Wyoming Tourism Leads The Way In Statewide Job Growth
Employers in Wyoming have added thousands of jobs over the past year. The hospitality and leisure sector lead the way, according to a recent report. Those numbers come as Wyoming's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June dropped to 3.1% compared to...
Grizzlies Moved After Killing Sheep, Cattle Near Yellowstone
Two male grizzly bears that killed livestock in separate incidents in the Cody and Pinedale regions of Wyoming were captured and relocated to remote drainages near Yellowstone National Park on Sunday and Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Game and Fish.
Bill Sniffin: Here Are Wild And Wooly Predictions On Cheney-Hageman Race
Darin Smith says Harriet Hageman will beat incumbent Liz Cheney by 25,000 votes in the GOP primary Aug. 16 to see who represents Wyoming in its lone Congressional district. The well-known Cheyenne GOP conservative says: "The cross-over won't come close to...
Wyoming Gas Map: Friday, July 29, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon $4.42, is up 1 cents from our last report of $4.41. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 19 cents from a week ago, and is up, 93 cents per gallon from one year ago.
Thomas Kelly Drops Out Of Wyo Superintendent Race, Endorses Schroeder
Thomas Kelly dropped out of the Wyoming superintendent of public instruction race on Monday, the Wyoming Republican Party announced late in the day. Kelly, a Sheridan resident, endorsed current Superintendent Brian Schroeder for the position, to which he was appointed earlier...
Wyoming Obituaries: Week Of July 23 – 29, 2022
Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of July 23 – 29, 2022. Our condolences to family and friends:. July 23:. Gary Leon Stokes, 78, Alcova...
Kelly Said He Was Not Pressured By Wyoming GOP To Quit Superintendent’s Race
Despite the Wyoming Republican Party announcing his intention to drop out of the race for Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction, Sheridan resident Thomas Kelly said he made the decision all on his own. Kelly, a Republican, said after not being allowed...
Douglas Man Launches His Own Forrest Fenn Treasure Hunt in Fremont Canyon
Ronnie Gonzales appreciates a good mystery. As an avid outdoorsman and climber, he also likes to explore remote terrain in a state he considers his "outdoor playground." Given his combined interests, it's probably no surprise that he spent eight years attempting to track down the Forrest Fenn treasure in the Rocky Mountains.
Former Sec Of State Max Maxfield Files Fraud Complaint Against Rep. Chuck Gray
A former Wyoming Secretary of State has filed a federal complaint against State Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, accusing him of making fraudulent financial disclosures during his 2021 U.S. House campaign. In a filing submitted Tuesday, Max Maxfield accused Gray of lying...
Woman Who Slipped On Sidewalk In Wheatland 3 Years Ago Now Suing Family Dollar For Half Million
A Wyoming woman who slipped on an icy sidewalk at the Family Dollar in Wheatland three years ago is now suing the store chain for more than half a million dollars. Cherie Wilson in a federal court complaint filed Monday said...
Homelessness On The Rise In Wyoming
The homeless population in Wyoming appears to be on the rise, according to at least two homeless advocates in the state. Tracy Obert, housing manager at Council of Community Services in Gillette, said their local emergency shelter's beds have been full...
Wyoming Not Among States Suing USDA Over Transgender Mandates
Twenty-two states last week sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture for imposing transgender-friendly guidance on the nation's schools and state agencies, but Wyoming wasn't one of the states suing. The USDA is trying to coerce schools and other programs...
By Her Voting Record, Liz Cheney Is A Staunch Conservative But Her Rift With Trump May Be Too Much To Overcome
The emotional weight of the moment was too much for U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, breaking into tears as standing ovations rang down from the audience at the groundbreaking of The Mineta-Simpson Institute at Heart Mountain Interpretive Center in Powell Saturday. Among...
Here are the key primary election results from Missouri
Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Missouri's top race is an open contest for U.S. Senate following the retirement of Republican Roy Blunt.
Wyoming reservoir closing to boats due to invasive zebra mussel discovery in South Dakota
CASPER, Wyo. — The LAK Reservoir east of Newcastle, Wyoming, will be closed to watercraft starting 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 due to the recent discovery of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir 27 miles from the Wyoming border in the Black Hills in South Dakota, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
