'No hero to us' - new exhibit takes on crafted myth of John Hunt Morgan

Social media sensation and celebrity-backed, Dave's Hot Chicken, is coming to Lexington, Kentucky. The street food turned fast-casual chicken joint was started by four best friends, Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan.
Mayor Gorton: city of Lexington continuing to offer help where needed in eastern Kentucky
Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton says the city continues to offer up help to hard hit areas of eastern Kentucky. WUKY's Alan Lytle has details. During a press event Tuesday in Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton detailed what resources the city continues to provide in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. "We have teams of...
Dream Homes…Are Happening In Hamburg!
Realtor Ben Allen knows Hamburg like the back of his hand. He’s “bought, built, flipped, rented, remodeled and lived in various neighborhoods in 40509 which,” he says, “allows me to offer a firsthand experience when marketing homes for sellers or introducing buyers to specific neighborhoods in the area.”
‘Kentucky Cannibal’ Born in Danville Terrorized the Old West
It's hard to believe that even to survive, we would ever have to eat another human being. Just that thought of it is so sickening and out of the question that most would rather starve than ever comment such an unthinkable act. But, we really don't know what we would...
Powell County funeral home offers free funeral services for flood victims
Donation drop-off sites and fundraising efforts have kicked off across the state as dozens of individuals, organizations and businesses try to help survivors of last week’s deadly flooding.
Meet Sisters Who Turned Their Town Into the Kindness Capital of Kentucky
This world needs more kindness, and thankfully, two sisters in Kentucky have plenty to give. Raegan and her younger sister Rylyn Richins (13 and 10) felt inspired to uplift their community after a family outing. One day in 2019, they noticed a few yard signs along a country road during...
HAPPENING THIS WEEK: Donation Drives for Eastern KY flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As flood victims in Eastern Kentucky try to recover from the devastation, there are many efforts happening locally that Kentuckians can help. This week many organizations are holding donation drives and collecting monetary donations and supplies to help those affected. ABC 36 has put together a list of a few of the donation drives so far.
Inmate escapes from Madison County custody
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate in Madison County. Police said 43-year-old Billy Lowe, from Gray, walked away from the Bluegrass Career and Development Center on Sunday. Lowe was serving a sentence for manufacturing methamphetamine. He is described as being a...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky. While the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois, there was one winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold in Richmond in Friday night’s drawing. The winning ticket matched...
Frankfort couple charged with animal torture after bloodied dog found in dumpster
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Frankfort couple is facing charges after a bloodied dog was found in a dumpster. On Sunday evening, police responded to the 800 block of Schenkle Lane in reference to a man throwing a live dog covered in the blood into a dumpster. Once on scene,...
Kentucky men's basketball team holding telethon to raise funds for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky men's basketball is hosting a telethon at Rupp Arena on Tuesday to raise funds for those affected by the flooding in eastern Kentucky. The team announced the telethon in a video on their Twitter Sunday. In addition to the telethon, the team...
KSP: Investigation underway after Madison County inmate dies
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of an inmate from the Madison County Detention Center. The Richmond Post was contacted by the jail early Sunday morning about an unresponsive inmate. According to a news release from KSP, a preliminary investigation found William Martin, 58,...
Madison County inmate dead, autopsy could take days
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — An inmate has been pronounced deceased following reported health problems while incarcerated in the Madison County Detention Center. Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison told FOX 56 that the victim has been identified as 57-year-old William Randolph Martin. Cornelison said that he had been complaining of shortness of breath before suffering cardiac arrest and was unable to be revived around 3 a.m. Sunday.
2024 OL Demeco Kennedy high on a few schools after a busy June
Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 2024 offensive lineman Demeco Kennedy went from a MAC level prospect to a Power 5 prospect following a standout spring and summer. And Kennedy credits his preparation and coaches for helping him pick up those offers. “It was really just preparing. Getting ready for camp season...
Kentucky State Police Post 7 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement Issued
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, which provides coverage for Madison, Clark, Estill, Lee, Owsley, Jackson, Mercer, Boyle, Lincoln, Garrard and Jessamine counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be...
THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED FOR MURDER IN DEADLY SHOOTING IN BATH COUNTY
JULY 27, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. DEADLY TRIO? (PHOTOS FROM LEFT TO RIGHT): MICHAEL S.WALKER, 32, BRITTANY E. REED, 30, & CHRISTOPHER “ROOSTER” TURNER, 42; ALL THREE INDIVIDUALS OF WHOM WERE ARRESTED FOR MURDER, IN CONNECTION TO A DEADLY SHOOTING MID-MONDAY MORNING IN BATH COUNTY.
WATCH | Man dead after Lexington shooting
Bean's Cafe continues to provide assistance at Centennial Campground. “Despite being home to roughly half of the federally recognized tribes in the country, Alaska has had a long, hostile, and tenuous legal relationship with its tribal governments,” Zulkosky said. Bean's Cafe CEO calls for community aid at Centennial Campground.
Decomposed body found in car
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police continue to investigate an incident where a decomposed body was found in a car. According to Lexington Police, a call came in around 2 PM Monday afternoon about a strong odor coming from a car parked at Red Mile Car Wash. According to investigators,...
1 charged in Frank’s Donuts burglary
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person has been charged in connection to a burglary that occurred on Monday. At around 3:18 a.m. on Monday, police officers were called to East Third Street in response to reports about a burglary taking place at Frank’s Donuts. Two individuals were shown on surveillance footage forcing their way into the business just after midnight.
Kentuckian wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing, officials say
KENTUCKY, USA — If you're waking up this morning looking to win big, check your lottery tickets!. While the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by someone in Illinois, one Kentuckian will still wake up Saturday a millionaire. They are one of 26 million-dollar winners across the country.
