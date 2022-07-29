Amazon Prime Video Cancels Hit Series After 2 Seasons

popculture.com
Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (August 1)
A new month is here, and as August gets underway, Netflix is hard at work stocking its library with fresh titles from its August 2022 content list. Released as the streamer made the final additions of July, August's list includes dozens of incoming titles, and subscribers will get a glimpse at what's up the streamer's sleeve as 49 new titles arrive this week.
'Handmaid's Tale' Star Elisabeth Moss Joins New Hulu Series
The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss is staying with Hulu for her next project. The former Mad Men star will lead The Veil, a new FX on Hulu limited series. The project was created by Steven Knight, who also worked with FX on Taboo and is best known for creating Peaky Blinders.
'That '90s Show' Wraps Filming Season 1
Fans will soon be heading back to Point Place, Wisconsin. Filming on Netflix's upcoming That '70s Show spinoff, That '90s Show, has officially wrapped, meaning the long-awaited sequel series is now one step closer to finally premiering. The filming update was shared by series star Callie Haverda, who stars as Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti's daughter Leia, on Friday, July 29.
'The Talk' EP Heather Gray Dead After 'Brave Battle'
CBS staffers of the Emmy-award-winning daytime talk show The Talk has lost a beloved member of their work family. Deadline reports that the show's executive producer Heather Gray has died. Staffers were notified in a letter the publication obtained. Though the cause of death is unknown, the letter reveals that she fought a "brave battle" against an "unforgivable disease." Gray joined the show midway through its first season as senior supervising producer before being promoted to co-executive producer in August 2011, and executive producer in Aug. 2019.
Nichelle Nichols, 'Star Trek' Icon, Dead at 89
Star Trek actress and television icon Nichelle Nichols has died at 89. The original series star would return for the animated series and the first six films, but her impact on the franchise and television history enhances her impact beyond the comms seat on the Enterprise. The actress' passing was...
Jenny Nicholson Calls out Major Issue With YouTube
Jenny Nicholson called out a major issue with YouTube last week and why content creators like herself are looking to other platforms to make their living. Nicholson revealed that her most recent video, "The Church Play Cinematic Universe," was in dispute over a copyright claim that she said was made "in bad faith." That seriously impacted her income from a long and laborious project.
'Game of Thrones': Natalie Dormer Just Landed an Important Movie Role
Game of Thrones alum Natalie Dormer has starred in a number of film and TV projects since exiting the show at the end of Season 6, but now the actress has landed a very important movie role. Deadline reports that Dormer will be portraying Dr. Audrey Evans in a new biopic titled Audrey's Children. The film is being directed by Ami Canaan Mann, from a screenplay by Julia Fisher Farbman. The film does not currently have an announced premiere date.
'Everybody Hates Chris' Revived: Chris Rock's Sitcom Returning in Unexpected Fashion
Chris Rock is reviving his beloved auto-biographical sitcom Everybody Hates Chris but in a very surprising way. The new show, Everybody Still Hates Chris, will be animated for MTV Entertainment Studios, which handed the show a straight-to-series order. The series will air on Comedy Central and Paramount+, which are both under the Paramount corporate umbrella.
'New Girl' Star Joins New ABC Comedy as Series Regular
Actress Hannah Simone has been cast as a series regular in the highly-anticipated new comedy series Not Dead Yet, coming to ABC this fall. Simone is best known for playing Cece, one of the main characters on Fox's hit sitcom New Girl from 2011 to 2018. Now she will be back in familiar territory as Sam, a friend and colleague to Rodriguez's character Nell on Not Dead Yet.
'Batgirl' Movie Will Not Be Released, Despite Already Being Filmed
Warner Bros. Discovery has reportedly decided not to release Batgirl, a DC Comics film intended for release directly to HBO Max. The move is unprecedented since the studio reportedly spent at least $70 million to make it and it's already been filmed. There were even test screenings for the movie, which was directed by Bad Boys For Life team Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. In The Heights star Leslie Grace played the title character.
Adult Swim Cancels Hit Show Amid Warner Bros. Discovery Merger
Adult Swim has canceled yet another hit show, amid the recent Warner Bros. and Discovery merger. Taking to Twitter, the stars of Three Busy Debras announced that their show would not be coming back for Season 3 at Adult Swim. It is technically unclear, per Paste Magazine, if the network ended the show, or if the cast and producers opted to end it themselves.
'CSI: Vegas' Reveals Replacements After Mel Rodriguez's Exit
CSI: Vegas finally has its new medical examiners. Sara Amini and Joel Johnstone joined the CBS crime drama, a revival of the groundbreaking original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation series. The Last Man on Earth star Mel Rodriguez played medical examiner Dr. Hugo Ramirez for CSI: Vegas Season 1, but he left the show in January. CSI: Vegas Season 2 will be headlined by the return of Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows.
