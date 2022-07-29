www.wishtv.com
Related
WISH-TV
Indiana doctor explains Biden’s bout with COVID ‘rebound’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – First the test was positive, then it came back negative, and now the results are positive once again. This is what doctors are referring to as a COVI-19 rebound. “A rebound case means someone who is still in their current infection,” Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president...
WISH-TV
Indy non-profit focuses on special education teacher shortages, licensing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday marks day one of a plan to increase special education certification in central Indiana. While there are teacher shortages across the board, special education is also feeling the impact. Children with disabilities are falling farther behind. SpedActs is a newly formed non-profit focused on helping...
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 Blog: More than 9,000 people without power across Indy metro
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 10,000 people in the Indianapolis metro area are without power after Monday morning storms. As of 11:30 a.m., more than 6,400 AES Indiana customers are without power. This includes more than 1,100 people near Eagle Creek Park and more than 600 people near Castleton.
WISH-TV
‘Training’ thunderstorms cause flooding to Illinois
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most of central Indiana remained dry from Monday evening into Tuesday morning. However, flooding occurred in this same time frame just across the state border in southeastern Illinois. Here is a radar loop of the thunderstorms starting Monday evening:. At first, one thunderstorm formed and sat...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 Blog: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of eastern Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A line of thunderstorms has entered Indiana, bringing with it the risk of severe weather. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for the following locations until 10:45 a.m.:. Franklin County. Wayne County. Union County. Fayette County. At 9:41 a.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a...
WISH-TV
Stranded residents call for more help in eastern Kentucky flooding
(CNN) — Last week’s flooding has killed more than three dozen people in eastern Kentucky, the governor says — and stifling heat will soon compound the challenges for people who are without power and stranded by washed-away roads and bridges. Temperatures in the region Wednesday and Thursday...
WISH-TV
Hundreds are still missing after flooding in eastern Kentucky as death toll reaches 37
(CNN) — Hundreds remain unaccounted for after last week’s flooding that has killed more than three dozen in eastern Kentucky, the governor says — and heat will soon compound the challenges for searchers already hindered by inaccessible roads and bridges. As rescue and recovery crews worked to...
WISH-TV
Kentucky flooding death toll at 35; governor says hundreds unaccounted for
(CNN) — The death toll in flood-stricken Kentucky has risen to 35, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday afternoon, as rescue workers continue to comb the region for hundreds of missing people, unable to access areas left isolated after floodwater washed away bridges and inundated communities. “More tough news,” the...
WISH-TV
Duke Energy asks state regulators to approve 7.2% rate increase
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some Indiana residents could see higher power bills this fall. Duke Energy, which received approval in June to raise rates by 16% between July and December, is requesting a 7.2% rate increase for customers beginning in October, according to documents filed last week with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.
WISH-TV
Delaware man dies after struck by semi while walking on I-74 overnight
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 23-year-old man from Delaware died after being struck by a semi on I-74 east of Crawfordsville on Monday morning, the Indiana State Police say. Jean Roodje, of Laurel, Delaware, died at the crash scene. Police believe Roodje had driven a 2008 Pontiac G6 car...
WISH-TV
Chance of storms Monday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a spectacular weekend, central Indiana turns hot and humid next week with a few storm chances to watch. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies should be expected. Low temperature right around 70 degrees. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies to start off Monday morning with a few stray showers....
WISH-TV
Hot stretch ahead
A slightly muggy start this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s to start the day. Highs today will top out in the lower 90s with feel like temperatures in the lower to mid 90s. There could be a stray shower or storm that pops later today with heavy rain possible with the storms. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 70s.
Comments / 0