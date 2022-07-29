The Fed's preferred inflation measure set a new 40-year high in June

www.cnn.com
Related
The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation
The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, repeating the hike seen in June. The increase triples the size of the Fed's usual hike and marks an aggressive effort to cool inflation. Higher rates makes all kinds of debt, from credit cards to mortgages, more expensive. The...
Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items
Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
58% of Americans Are Making This Smart Move to Gear Up for a Recession
It pays to do the same.
US home prices are about to tumble as demand for new houses 'craters,' an economist warns
"The next few months will be very tough" for the US housing market, economist Ian Shepherdson told clients Tuesday, as fears of a major crash grow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Happens in a Recession to House Prices?
Expect a "dampening" of home prices but not a plunge, an expert told Newsweek.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get $841 direct payment in August – do you qualify?
MILLIONS of Americans will receive six payments worth $841 each this year, with one arriving in August. Social Security Supplemental Income is a critical payment for retired Americans or those with a disability - and millions of recipients are getting SSI payments soon. SSI payments are scheduled for the first...
Lumber prices—which warned us about inflation over a year ago—are again trying to tell us something
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Lumber markets were a harbinger of big economic shifts early on in the pandemic, and today’s slumping prices could be just as telling about the economy’s future. Lumber...
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The owner of Tide and Dawn has a warning about the economy
Here's another sign that the economy is slowing.
What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
Lumber prices are set for a shakeup with the rollout of new futures contracts - and a top broker says trading volume could soar 10 times
CME Group is launching a new lumber futures contract that could ease price volatility and boost trading volume. Starting next month, the new contracts will offer one-quarter the amount of wood. That will allow trucks to make deliveries, instead of just railcars, opening up the potential for more trades.
U.S. May Be Headed for Recession—Here's How Long Experts Expect It to Last
Opinions differ on how long a recession could last. Several economists told Newsweek what to expect.
Mitch McConnell says the labor shortage will be solved when people run out of stimulus money because Americans are 'flush for the moment'
For over a year, businesses have been complaining about how hard it is to hire. The labor shortage may be driven in part by a lack of childcare or workers wanting better pay. Mitch McConnell says that labor shortages will end when workers run out of stimulus savings.
CNET
Social Security Benefits Will Be Even Higher in 2023. Here's How Much You Could Get
Americans who receive Social Security benefits got their biggest boost in nearly four decades this year, thanks to soaring inflation: The Cost of Living Adjustment, or COLA, increased payments by 5.9% in January 2022, or about $93 a month for the average recipient. But analysts predict next year's increase will...
The housing market enters into recession—here’s what to expect next
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The housing cycle—which began its upward climb in 2011—has officially turned over. Simply put: We've moved into a housing recession. On Tuesday, we learned that homebuilders broke ground...
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
CNBC
70% of Americans think a recession is coming: Here’s what they are doing to prepare
While experts debate whether a recession will happen or when, most people are already convinced we're headed for a downturn, a recent survey finds. High inflation is one of the biggest risk factors that make people think an economic decline is coming, along with high housing and rent prices and rising interest rates.
Putin's army is guzzling gas and Russians are stuck vacationing at home — boosting the country's oil production to a 5-month high
Russian oil production has hit its highest level since February as the army guzzles gas and people holiday at home, according to data company Kpler. The boom in domestic demand has seen exports to Asia tumble by 40% from their wartime peak, data shows. "Russians can barely fly anywhere, so...
Suze Orman Has This One Warning for Home Sellers
You don't want to ignore what she has to say.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0