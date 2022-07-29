ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

1 person injured after a semi-truck goes off Georgia interstate in Stonecrest (Stonecrest, GA)

 4 days ago

On Wednesday afternoon, one person suffered injuries after a big rig went off Georgia interstate in Stonecrest. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck took place along Interstate 20 [...]

