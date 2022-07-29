BEES ARE BUZZING AT THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR

www.iowa.media
iowa.media
SIOUX CITY 1ST RESPONDERS GEAR UP FOR NATIONAL NIGHT OUT
THE NEIGHBORHOOD NETWORK INVITES SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL NIGHT OUT ON TUESDAY EVENING AT NINE DIFFERENT LOCATIONS. POLICE SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS IT’S A GREAT WAY TO GET TO KNOW LOCAL OFFICERS AND OTHER LOCAL FIRST RESPONDERS:. NIGHTOUT3 OC…ORGANIZE THESE EVENTS. :18. MCCLURE SAYS THE EVENT...
iowa.media
UNION COUNTY VIETNAM VETERANS HONORED FOR THEIR SERVICE
VIETNAM VETERANS FROM THE NORTH SIOUX CITY AREA RECEIVED A THANK YOU AND A PIN AND CHALLENGE COIN FROM SOUTH DAKOTA CONGRESSMAN DUSTY JOHNSON MONDAY. JOHNSON SAYS THE PINNING CEREMONY AT NORTH SIOUX’S CENTENNIAL PARK WAS LONG OVERDUE TO THANK THE VETERANS FOR THEIR SERVICE IN AN UNPOPULAR WAR MORE THAN 50 YEARS AGO:
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community...
Iowa Crop-Dusting Pilot Dies After Weekend Crash
A pilot who was flying a crop-dusting plane in Iowa over the weekend has died following a crash. The Des Moines Register reports that the accident happened in Western Iowa near the town of Ute. The Monona County 911 Center received a call just after 1 p.m. on Saturday that an airplane had crashed near 230th Street and Teak Avenue. That is just to the south of Ute, Iowa. When emergency crews arrived, they discovered a crop-dusting plane on the roadway on fire, according to the Register.
KELOLAND TV
Northwest Iowa native named new Hy-Vee CEO
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee, Iowa, has been named the new CEO of Hy-Vee. The Chairman and CEO of Hy-Vee Randy Edeker named Aaron Wiese as Hy-Vee’s next CEO. The change will go into effect on October 1. Wiese...
iowa.media
EVANS TRIAL TO RESUME TUESDAY
TESTIMONY WILL RESUME TUESDAY IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF 18-YEAR OLD DWIGHT EVANS OF SIOUX CITY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT. EVANS IS CHARGED IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF 22-YEAR-OLD MARTEZ HARRISON OUTSIDE OF UNCLE DAVE’S BAR ON WEST 3RD STREET IN SIOUX CITY IN MAY OF 2021.
iowa.media
FATAL PLANE CRASH IN MONONA COUNTY
THE CRASH OF A SMALL PLANE NEAR UTE, IOWA SATURDAY AFTERNOON HAS CLAIMED THE LIFE OF THE PILOT. THE MONONA COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS A SPRAY PLANE HIT ELECTRICAL LINES SHORTLY AFTER 1 P.M. AROUND 230TH AND TEAK AVENUE. THE PLANE CRASHED INTO THE ROADWAY AND CAUGHT FIRE. THE MALE PILOT...
kicdam.com
Clay County Arrests 7/26
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has made a pair of arrests over the last week. At around 5:30 in the afternoon of July 20th deputies arrested 33 year old Denver Crumpton on two counts of 5th Degree Theft and Trespassing in Clay County. Crumpton’s bond was set at $1,750.
Company with major manure leak didn’t get permit to build other facility, DNR says
The construction of a northwest Iowa facility that captures methane from cow manure was started without permission from state regulators, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Gevo, based in Colorado, has three manure digesters in Lyon and Sioux Counties. They catch gas from the manure of dairy farms and process it into renewable […] The post Company with major manure leak didn’t get permit to build other facility, DNR says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
