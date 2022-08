TESTIMONY BEGINS AT EVANS MURDER TRIAL

VIETNAM VETERANS FROM THE NORTH SIOUX CITY AREA RECEIVED A THANK YOU AND A PIN AND CHALLENGE COIN FROM SOUTH DAKOTA CONGRESSMAN DUSTY JOHNSON MONDAY. JOHNSON SAYS THE PINNING CEREMONY AT NORTH SIOUX’S CENTENNIAL PARK WAS LONG OVERDUE TO THANK THE VETERANS FOR THEIR SERVICE IN AN UNPOPULAR WAR MORE THAN 50 YEARS AGO:

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD ・ 20 HOURS AGO