Prediction: the iPhone mini is not dead, it will rise from the ashes

Could the Galaxy Z Fold 4 share displays with the iPhone 14 Pro Max?
Despite all the brouhaha around foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold or Flip series, their display premise isn't all that different from that of "regular" rigid phones like the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max use Samsung's LTPO...
How to watch the OnePlus 10T announcement livestream
You may find this hard to believe if you've been following the OnePlus 10T's long road to market these last few months, but the incredibly powerful phone still hasn't made its proper debut. Pretty much leaked in full... a number of times already and officially teased by its manufacturer in...
Google's tweaking of Android 13 could be behind delay in start of Samsung's One UI 5.0 beta
Google has been taking Android 13 out to test drive since February when it released the first of two Android 13 Developer Previews. In April, the beta program for Android 13 began, and sometime this month, the final version of the OS will be dropped for the Pixel 3a series and later. But an unplanned Android 13 beta release might have caused Samsung to delay its own One UI 5.0 beta program.
Vote now: Are you planning on buying the Pixel 6a?
The next chapter in Google’s phone book (pun intended) has been already written - the Pixel 6a has been officially announced. You’ve probably already familiarized yourself with this hot new mid range offering through our Pixel 6a review, and yeah - there’s a lot to like about the phone.
Xiaomi 12S Ultra: From an iPhone clone to a global powerhouse - the student becomes the master?
For those who don't know, Xiaomi is much more than just a smartphone company. Sort of like Samsung, the Chinese brand makes/produces home appliances, but it also has a bunch of "side hustles', like the Xiaomi Electric scooter (one of the best-selling electric scooters worldwide), and, more recently, a prototype EV set to be unveiled by the end of August.
This new Motorola Edge+ (2022) deal is simply incredible
Remember when Best Buy tried to rain on Amazon's Prime Day parade by discounting (among many others) the mid-range Motorola Edge (2021) and high-end Edge+ (2022) with no special requirements and no strings attached?. Well, if the latter model, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, felt like a...
How to See Deleted Notifications on iPhone?
We receive many notifications in a day, and sometimes we clear them without even taking a look at them. If you have deleted an important notification from your lock screen accidentally, then you might be wishing to have a time machine. That’s not really possible, but we can help you retrieve past notifications in other possible ways.
Google Pixel 6a joins the Android Beta program
Google stirred the technology pot with its latest Pixel 6a launch, giving mid range phones something to worry about. The phone comes with some really interesting features, and the whole package is quite appealing (you can check out our full Pixel 6a review for more detail). Now, one of the...
'Bleak' European smartphone market report provides both good and bad news for Samsung and Apple
If you thought the latest global smartphone shipment numbers were bad, dropping by a little over 3 percent compared to the second quarter of last year, wait until you see how poorly the world's largest vendors performed on the old continent in Q2 2022. If the newest regional quarterly estimates...
Text Too Tiny on Your iPhone, iPad or Mac? How to Fix It
If you find yourself having to squint in order to or type words on your phone or computer screen, you won't get much enjoyment out of your Apple device. Not to mention the headache-inducing blue light. Apple has a number of accessibility features that you can explore and customize under...
'Very reputable' sources reveal pre-order and launch dates for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Made official almost three whole months ago, Google's next high-end smartphones are not yet fully detailed... for a fairly obvious reason. Although the search giant essentially tried to combat unauthorized leaks by showcasing the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in all their glory months ahead of their actual launch, said launch is still a while away.
The latest global tablet sales numbers are in... and they're pretty confusing
Unexpectedly boosted in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic by the sudden need for portable (and largely affordable) computing devices of far more consumers than ever before, the tablet market has gradually returned to "normal" in recent quarters. But while global demand has been on the decline for the...
Does the iPad Have a Flashlight?
The iPad is a powerful device that makes it easy to stay on top of school, work, and even gaming. Such a powerful device like this also means there are other features that come in handy. For example, many iPad models also have a flashlight. If you’re wondering how to...
Has Your Apple ID Been Hacked? Here's What You Need To Do
Your Apple ID is your passkey into Apple's walled garden; without it, you can't access any of the company's products and services. The account is also how Apple identifies you, and it is linked to a lot of sensitive personal information. This means there's a lot at stake if your Apple ID is compromised. Anyone who has access to it can read your emails and even send emails from your account (if you have an iCloud address). They can access your contacts, see your calendar entries, and view your photos and videos. The intruder can also see any files saved to your iCloud drive, read your Notes, and access your GPS location in real time if you have Find my iPhone enabled.
Delete messages from iPhone Messages
Most of us at some time or another have sent messages in the heat of the moment that we wish we hadn’t. In iOS 16 Apple will hopefully be helping iOS Message users with new features that will be available on the iPhone and iPad to make it easier for users to edit and even possibly delete messages they have sent. A few software previews have been made available by Apple to developers revealing some of the features that could possibly be implemented in the next iOS release taking place sometime during September 2022.
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is back on sale for $300 at Amazon
If you missed last month's sale on the base iPad, you have another opportunity to pick up the tablet for less right now. Amazon knocked $30 off the 64GB, WiFi-only iPad, bringing it back down to a near record low of $300. At the time of writing this, both the silver and space gray models have this discount and you can even save on the 256GB model, too, if you want the extra space. The higher-capacity iPad is $50 off and down to an all-time low of $429.
Average iPhone 14 and Apple 2022 watch family prices seemingly set to rise
In defiance of the broader smartphone sales trend, iPhone shipments jumped by 3 percent compared to the same period last year during the third fiscal quarter, but other categories, such as Macs, iPad, and wearables took a hit. That may stop Apple from raising the prices of its upcoming products, such as the iPhone 14, though the average price may still rise, hints Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the fresh edition of his Power On newsletter.
Google leaves a clue telling us what month it will release the final version of Android 13
It was Mick Jagger who famously sang, "I'm not waiting for a lady, I'm just waiting on Android 13." Or something like that. When Google dropped Android 13 beta 4, which was a release candidate (RC) build last month, it appeared that we could see a much earlier release of Android 13 than expected. After all, last year's Android 12 wasn't made available to Pixel owners until October 19th.
Spotify launches individual buttons for Premium users
Not a week goes by without Spotify launching a new feature for its customers. The music streaming service announced gains in both paid and free customers back in April, so the new often-released new features are meant to keep subscribers loyal and turn free customers into paying ones. The most...
OnePlus 10T colors: all the official hues
OnePlus is ready to announce its next flagship phone, the OnePlus 10T, in just some mere hours. The phone sports a recognizable OnePlus design and two color options. Here, we will discuss the colors this phone will come in, in order to help you decide which one you should go for.
