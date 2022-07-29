www.sent-trib.com
Fair royalty crowned: Gallant, Hahn honored
Tensions ran high as rain fell at the start of the 2022 Wood County Fair opening ceremony, but it stopped for a clear and comfortable parade and the coronation of the Junior Fair King and Queen. As the rain stopped, the stands quickly refilled for the annual event. Jacob Gallant...
George Adams Knauss Jr.
Beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, George Adams Knauss Jr., 73, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 29, 2022, after a 20 month battle following a life-changing brain stem stroke. “Loved by all, a legacy of warmth and laughter.”. “He was always...
VIDEO: BGSU holds first-ever Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit
Bowling Green State University held the first-ever Ohio Anti-Hazing Summit for K-12 and college professionals Tuesday in the Lenhart Grand Ballroom of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union. The summit is being held for K-12 and college professionals and will focus on prevention education, innovative resources, best practices and strategies to eliminate...
Deans’ Lists
Terra Sloane from Bowling Green was named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary for the spring semester. In order to achieve this status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.
Veterans honored with memorial highway in Lake Twp.
MILLBURY – State Representative Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, dedicated the Lake Township Veterans Memorial Highway during a ceremony Monday at the Lake Township Administration Offices. The newly dedicated road between Tracy Road and North Fostoria Road on Ohio 795 was named in honor of those that have served in the...
BGSU to hold in-person summer commencement exercises on Saturday
Bowling Green State University will hold in-person summer commencement exercises to honor the Class of 2022 at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The single ceremony will take place on the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle on the BGSU campus. The summer 2022 graduating class includes 933 candidates, of which 28 will be presented associate...
Patience, pickle people
Pick a peck of pickles, prepare, then be patient. That’s the key to this crunchy recipe by Karen Seeliger. “It’s a recipe I’ve been making for 30 years,” she said. “My family loves them.”. She is picky about the cucumbers’ origins. “I always get...
Patrick Ng
Patrick Ng, born in 1939 died July 29, 2022 Brookdale Senior Living in Bowling Green He received a Bachelor and a Master Degree in Civil and Structural Engineering from University of Toledo, Ohio. After working as an engineer for various municipalities and private engineering firms, he formed Patrick Ng & Associates of Bowling Green, Ohio in 1975, a consulting engineering & surveying firm specialized in Civil, Structural and Environmental engineering.
Bonus for bus drivers: BG school board offers $2,000
Bowling Green City Schools will offer a sign-on bonus to bus drivers in an attempt to be fully staffed by the start of the school year and return to the 1-mile radius for transportation. After a three-hour executive session Monday, the board of education unanimously agreed to offer a $2,000...
Back-to-school made better with resources from your library
As summer creeps into fall, you may be planning for many things: grabbing those back-to-school supplies, drafting up lesson plans, or looking at your class schedule for the coming semester. No matter what age you or your loved ones may be, back-to-school season is quickly approaching and we here at the library are preparing for it. As you get ready to go back to school or prepare the children in your life to do so, remember the many free library resources you have with your library card.
Toledo Area Hickory Open comes to Bowling Green
The Michigan Hickory Golf Tour schedules one event in the Toledo area each year. This year the Toledo Area Hickory Open will be played at Stone Ridge Golf Course on Sunday. Approximately 20 golfers from across Michigan and northern Ohio will be competing with their hickory-shafted clubs wearing their plus-fours and argyle socks.
James L. Freeworth
James L. Freeworth, 81, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday July 31, 2022. He was born on September 3, 1940 to Clarence and Marie (Burwell) Freeworth. He married Shirley (McMahan) Freeworth on September 18, 1962 and she preceded him in death on October 4, 2017. James served in the...
New BGSU health educator employs ‘boots-on-the-ground’ approach
Bowling Green State University recently hired a community health educator as part of its continued investment into the health and well-being of students, faculty and staff and commitment to the BGSU Community of Care action plan. A recent BGSU graduate, Lauren Albert ‘21 began her role as the university’s third...
Hughes named mortgage loan officer at Waterford
PERRYSBURG — Waterford Bank has named Todd Hughes, a 30-year industry veteran, as its newest mortgage loan officer. Hughes will be working out of the downtown office at 231 Louisiana Ave. Born and raised in Northwood, Hughes combines his wealth of industry and marketplace knowledge to make him an...
UT improves student success through experience project
TOLEDO — The University of Toledo’s participation in the national Student Experience Project has helped faculty revamp how they engage with students to enhance student support, retention and success, particularly for first-generation and underserved students. The method built at UT now serves as a national model for how...
Fair flower show blooms
The Wood County Fair’s annual Flower Show offers fairgoers of all ages the opportunity to see and learn about a variety of different flowers. Located in the Home and Garden building at the fairgrounds are hundreds of flowers and other plants. These flowers have all been entered into the...
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
First Van Wert roundabout set to open
VAN WERT COUNTY – The first roundabout located in Van Wert County is scheduled to open Friday. The intersection closed on June 1, 2022. Just a little bit of work remains – seeding, mulching, landscaping and pavement marking. Rob White, District One Capital Programs administrator for the Ohio...
Local Briefs: 8-1-2022
PORTAGE – A Cygnet women was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries after a Friday crash east of the village. Shortly before 9 a.m., Julie Croghan, 60, was traveling eastbound in the 12000 block of Portage Road. Her 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander went off the left side of the road, struck an address post and a utility pole before overturning, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office accident report.
Extending a ‘Lifeline’ award
LIME CITY — The awarding of an American Heart Association award was the bulk of a short township trustees meeting. A special presentation was given to the fire department by Elizabeth Lewis of the American Heart Association last month. The Perrysburg Township Fire Department was recognized by the American...
