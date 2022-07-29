ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston patients can now receive rental bicycle prescriptions in new program

Doctors at a local clinic can write more than just prescription medication: The Bike RX program allows healthcare providers to write prescriptions for a one year membership with Houston BCycle. The program is for patients with prediabetes, diabetes, prehypertension or hypertension. The program, which started in February, is a collaboration...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Kentucky flood relief: This is how Houstonians and Texans can help

HOUSTON – Deadly floods have washed away nearly entire communities in Kentucky. If you’re doing what Houstonians and Texans always do, you’re thinking about others and how you can help. Here are some ways to help out. Editor’s Note: We’ll be adding to this report as we...
KENTUCKY STATE
Click2Houston.com

2 Houston area men accused of receiving $39M for medical-grade gloves needed during height of COVID, yet delivered nothing

HOUSTON – Two suburban Houston men are accused of committing conspiracy and fraud after receiving millions of dollars from companies attempting to purchase much-needed personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not deliver anything and spent the money on lavish purchases instead, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Click2Houston.com

This Texas city ranks among the most affordable cities in the US

HOUSTON – Renting continues to be a viable housing option as interest continue to rise, but not all Texas cities are priced the same – for sure. However, there is one Texas city that remains relatively affordable. A recent study ranks Odessa as the fourth most affordable metro...
ODESSA, TX
cw39.com

Popular birth certificate drive is back

HOUSTON (CW39) Back by popular demand, the Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) is offering their award-winning Back to School Birth Certificate Program on two consecutive Saturdays specifically to issue birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for back-to-school registration. Last year’s pilot program was a success...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Liquor Pot Pearland now open in Pearland

Liquor Pot Pearland opened in May along Hwy. 35 in Pearland. (Courtesy Pexels) Liquor Pot Pearland opened in May at 3525 S. Main St., Ste. 160, Pearland. The location offers a selection of spirits, liquors and beers. They also have another location called Liquor Zone at 7109 Broadway St, Pearland. 713-875-1008.
PEARLAND, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston

There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston is more stressed than other cities, according to survey

A recent health care report finds Houstonians are more stressed than any other community surveyed. The report, published by CVS Health Care, polled residents in Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Philadelphia and Phoenix. Houstonians had the largest percentage in reporting higher stress in areas like the mental health of their family...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Humane Society reducing adoption fees on pets at shelter longer than 3 months

HOUSTON – During the month of August, the Houston Humane Society is offering 50% off the adoptions of pets that have been at the shelter for more than three months. Houston Humane Society is currently participating in the national Clear the Shelters campaign, which helps ease shelter overcrowding and make pet ownership more affordable through discounted adoptions.
HOUSTON, TX
Health
KHOU

24-year-old Houston man takes to the street to search for kidney donor

HOUSTON — A 24-year-old Houston man in need of a kidney donor has taken his search to the streets. Victor Robles has been on dialysis for a year and a half. He found out he had kidney failure after he ended up in an emergency room when he cut his finger. Now, he says he’s going to do everything he can to find a donor.
HOUSTON, TX
Tom Handy

Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells Fargo

HoustonMayor Sylvester Turner announced new grants for small businesses and a 501 C3 that provides up to $65,000. This funding is provided by the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. This organization is also working with Wells Fargo which is another recent funding plan by the bank that was mentioned here recently. The idea is to help lower the playing field and provide much-needed funds to organizations.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Where you can get a free haircut for your child as school starts in the Houston-area

Houston – New notebooks and pencils: check. Remington College Greenspoint Campus is helping you check that one off your back-to-school list for free. Every Tuesday through Thursday until August 31, students 17 and younger can make sure they’re prepared for the start of the school year with a free haircut. You do have to make an appointment.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston Health Department reopens moneypox vaccine appointments

HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department is reopening appointments for monkeypox vaccines after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced a 16,000 dose shipment to the area. The announcement comes after the department put appointments on pause Thursday due to a limited supply of the vaccine.
HOUSTON, TX
tornadopix.com

Suspects storm 24 stores along Kingwood Drive in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after dozens of businesses were stormed last weekend along part of Kingwood Drive in Kingwood. The 24 intrusions occurred within a few hours at businesses in malls. Investigators said that only one of 24 companies had a valid alarm system that alerted the police. While HPD investigates intrusions, it also urges companies to register their alerts with HPD.
HOUSTON, TX

