Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
This singer is helping thousands of people in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recoveredJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston patients can now receive rental bicycle prescriptions in new program
Doctors at a local clinic can write more than just prescription medication: The Bike RX program allows healthcare providers to write prescriptions for a one year membership with Houston BCycle. The program is for patients with prediabetes, diabetes, prehypertension or hypertension. The program, which started in February, is a collaboration...
Houston teen surprised with new prosthetic leg at mobility clinic
HOUSTON — More than 20 people with lower limb loss and limb difference showed up at a mobility clinic at Rice University over the weekend. The clinic was intended to help enhance their physical conditioning while having fun. There was a special surprise for one of the participants --...
Click2Houston.com
Kentucky flood relief: This is how Houstonians and Texans can help
HOUSTON – Deadly floods have washed away nearly entire communities in Kentucky. If you’re doing what Houstonians and Texans always do, you’re thinking about others and how you can help. Here are some ways to help out. Editor’s Note: We’ll be adding to this report as we...
Click2Houston.com
2 Houston area men accused of receiving $39M for medical-grade gloves needed during height of COVID, yet delivered nothing
HOUSTON – Two suburban Houston men are accused of committing conspiracy and fraud after receiving millions of dollars from companies attempting to purchase much-needed personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not deliver anything and spent the money on lavish purchases instead, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
Click2Houston.com
This Texas city ranks among the most affordable cities in the US
HOUSTON – Renting continues to be a viable housing option as interest continue to rise, but not all Texas cities are priced the same – for sure. However, there is one Texas city that remains relatively affordable. A recent study ranks Odessa as the fourth most affordable metro...
3 wealthy Houston neighbors rake in spots among richest in US, data shows
Once again, Houston-area residents can enjoy some bragging rights. See who ranked among the nation's top wealthiest cities according to a new study.
cw39.com
Popular birth certificate drive is back
HOUSTON (CW39) Back by popular demand, the Harris County Clerk’s Office (HCCO) is offering their award-winning Back to School Birth Certificate Program on two consecutive Saturdays specifically to issue birth certificates for families who need their child’s records for back-to-school registration. Last year’s pilot program was a success...
Liquor Pot Pearland now open in Pearland
Liquor Pot Pearland opened in May along Hwy. 35 in Pearland. (Courtesy Pexels) Liquor Pot Pearland opened in May at 3525 S. Main St., Ste. 160, Pearland. The location offers a selection of spirits, liquors and beers. They also have another location called Liquor Zone at 7109 Broadway St, Pearland. 713-875-1008.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston
There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston is more stressed than other cities, according to survey
A recent health care report finds Houstonians are more stressed than any other community surveyed. The report, published by CVS Health Care, polled residents in Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Philadelphia and Phoenix. Houstonians had the largest percentage in reporting higher stress in areas like the mental health of their family...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Humane Society reducing adoption fees on pets at shelter longer than 3 months
HOUSTON – During the month of August, the Houston Humane Society is offering 50% off the adoptions of pets that have been at the shelter for more than three months. Houston Humane Society is currently participating in the national Clear the Shelters campaign, which helps ease shelter overcrowding and make pet ownership more affordable through discounted adoptions.
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"
"Texas: @GregAbbott_TX stayed at a fundraiser for 3 hours following the Rob Elementary School shooting— and lied about it. While Uvalde was counting bodies, Abbott was counting dollars." Olivia Julianna.
24-year-old Houston man takes to the street to search for kidney donor
HOUSTON — A 24-year-old Houston man in need of a kidney donor has taken his search to the streets. Victor Robles has been on dialysis for a year and a half. He found out he had kidney failure after he ended up in an emergency room when he cut his finger. Now, he says he’s going to do everything he can to find a donor.
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells Fargo
HoustonMayor Sylvester Turner announced new grants for small businesses and a 501 C3 that provides up to $65,000. This funding is provided by the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. This organization is also working with Wells Fargo which is another recent funding plan by the bank that was mentioned here recently. The idea is to help lower the playing field and provide much-needed funds to organizations.
Click2Houston.com
Where you can get a free haircut for your child as school starts in the Houston-area
Houston – New notebooks and pencils: check. Remington College Greenspoint Campus is helping you check that one off your back-to-school list for free. Every Tuesday through Thursday until August 31, students 17 and younger can make sure they’re prepared for the start of the school year with a free haircut. You do have to make an appointment.
Houston Health Department reopens moneypox vaccine appointments
HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department is reopening appointments for monkeypox vaccines after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced a 16,000 dose shipment to the area. The announcement comes after the department put appointments on pause Thursday due to a limited supply of the vaccine.
Houston resident hands back 62 "ghost guns"- and receives $150 for each
This weekend, the city of Houston held its first annual gun buyback event. The event was held at the Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in southeast Houston, and city officials deemed the event a success as they collected 845 guns and said they gave out nearly $100,000 in gift cards throughout the event.
tornadopix.com
Suspects storm 24 stores along Kingwood Drive in Houston, Texas
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after dozens of businesses were stormed last weekend along part of Kingwood Drive in Kingwood. The 24 intrusions occurred within a few hours at businesses in malls. Investigators said that only one of 24 companies had a valid alarm system that alerted the police. While HPD investigates intrusions, it also urges companies to register their alerts with HPD.
Click2Houston.com
Houston area pharmacy owner, accountant indicted in $150M pharmacy health care fraud scheme, DOJ says
HOUSTON – Two Houston area men are charged in a nationwide pharmacy health care fraud scheme that targeted elderly citizens, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. Mohamed Mokbel, 57, and Fathy Elsafty, 63, are charged with one count of a conspiracy to commit mail and health care fraud,...
nypressnews.com
‘In these situations, every second counts’: Man calls for help, hears snoring 911 dispatcher instead
HOUSTON, Texas — A dispatcher in Houston allegedly fell asleep during the middle of a 911 call. The last thing anyone wants to hear in an emergency is snoring. The person who called, Louis Gonzales, said he is concerned this could happen to someone else, someone perhaps in an even more critical situation.
