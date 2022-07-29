Volvo Brings Apple CarPlay to Android Automotive-Powered Cars

www.cnet.com
torquenews.com
Why You Should Choose RAV4 Prime Over RAV4 Hybrid
Stuck between whether to get the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime or the RAV4 Hybrid? Here are some pointers to see why the Prime is the right RAV4 for you. So, you decided to get a Toyota RAV4. You made the right choice. Now you need to figure out if you want the regular, hybrid, or Prime. Now logically you might want to get the prime in these economic conditions. However, for those who may be stuck between hybrid and Prime, you may need a little persuasion.
Stellantis Investing in a New 1.6-Liter Turbo Engine for US Hybrids
Building a new engine, even if it's a derivative of an older one, takes a village -- or, rather, it takes a boatload of money and several facilities' worth of human effort. That's why Stellantis is making a big investment in three of its plants in North America this year.
These 2 Lexuses Are Among the Best 5 Luxury Midsize SUVs You Can Buy
The 2022 Lexus RX is one of two Lexus SUVs that top the charts. Here's why. The post These 2 Lexuses Are Among the Best 5 Luxury Midsize SUVs You Can Buy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
High Electric Bills: Does Turning Off the Lights Actually Save Money?
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. This summer has seen rising prices on everything from gas to groceries, which might be straining your monthly budget. And whether you're a homeowner or a renter, you've also got one consistent monthly expense: the electric bill, which also may be skyrocketing.
Amazon Adds Same-Day Delivery From PacSun, GNC and Other Local Retailers
Amazon Prime members now have the option to shop from certain local retail stores. Using the Amazon app and website, members can order goods from PacSun, GNC, SuperDry and Diesel, and get their items delivered the same day, according to a Monday blog post from the e-commerce giant. The service...
laptopmag.com
Killer back to school deal: iPad just hit all-time low price
Apple's iPad 9th generation tablet (opens in new tab) is the best tablet for most people. Powered by iPadOS 15, the iPad has an easy to use interface and tons of useful widgets. Amazon currently offers the Apple iPad for $299 (opens in new tab). Normally, it costs $329, so...
Score Aukey's Must-Have Essentials for Back-to-School at 30% Off
School is almost here, and every student will need essential gear to make their upcoming school year as smooth as possible. While there are plenty of other retailers with back-to-school sales, this one at Aukey is one of the better ones because of how affordable everything is from the start. Right now through Aug. 4, all shoppers can get 30% off back-to-school essentials, including laptops, earphones and webcams.
Best Radar Detector Deals: 6 Sales You Need to Check Out Now
If you own a car and drive often, keeping a radar detector in your vehicle could be a good investment. Radar detectors can notify you of police radar waves emitted from radar guns, which measure how fast a car is traveling. These devices will save you from speeding tickets by telling you both audibly and visually when a police radar gun is nearby. Having a detector may save you hundreds of dollars in speeding tickets over time, so the investment may be worth it. We've compiled some of the best radar detector deals that are out there right now.
makeuseof.com
Does the iPad Have a Flashlight?
The iPad is a powerful device that makes it easy to stay on top of school, work, and even gaming. Such a powerful device like this also means there are other features that come in handy. For example, many iPad models also have a flashlight. If you’re wondering how to...
Phone Arena
These 'very good' AirPods Pro are on sale at an incredible price with 1-year warranty included
Given their enduring popularity, it's certainly nice to see Apple's AirPods Pro score substantial discounts in both brand-new and refurbished condition both during sales events like Prime Day and with no special occasion whatsoever. Given their advanced age, of course, the 2019-released noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds could well drop even...
Wipe Your iPad Completely Clean in Just 2 Steps
Getting a new iPad is an exciting time, from comparing specs to unboxing to getting the settings just right. But before you start playing around with all the new features, there is the unavoidable question of what to do with your old iPad. If your iPad is still in working condition, you have several options, like selling it or repurposing it, but before you do anything with your old iPad, you need to erase it and factory-reset it.
Are Keyless Door Locks Worth The Hype?
Keyless locks are becoming more popular with the advancement of smart technology. But are they worth the hype? Here's what to consider before investing.
Save up to $680 on Select Hisense and TCL Google Smart TVs at Best Buy
Google might not make any of its own TVs, but the tech giant has still managed to carve out its own corner of the smart TV market. Plenty of TVs from other brands use Google's smart TV OS, and right now, Best Buy is offering some big discounts on these Android models. The biggest discounts you'll find are on the Hisense A6 and U6H, which are up to $680 off in select sizes, but you can also save some cash on the TCL 4 and 5 Series. These deals will be available until Aug. 14, though prices may fluctuate a bit before then.
Insta360 Link Webcam Review: Terrific but Costly
Insta360 is no newbie to cameras -- my colleague Josh Goldman said of the One RS recently "this might be the best consumer 360 camera ever made" -- so I'm not surprised at how good its first webcam turned out. The Insta360 Link supports 4K resolution and 1,080 pixels, 60...
Tips for buying a new air conditioner
If your air conditioner is getting older and not working properly, it may be time to get a new one. You may have someone come out to look at it, only to realize that it will cost two or three thousand dollars to fix it and five thousand to replace it.
Be Prepared for Anything With This Discounted RAK Hammer Multi-Tool
Take your toolkit with you wherever you go with a RAK Hammer 12-in-1 multi-tool. Lightweight and compact, it's the perfect multi-tool to take with you for camping or backpacking trips this summer. Use it for repairs, crafting or even small remodel projects. It's convenient to have on hand for day-to-day tasks or emergencies. This 12-in-1 tool is ideal for those who don't have space for a toolbox, but still need to put their Ikea furniture together.
Save Money on Electric Bills: The Trick Is Setting the Right Thermostat Temperature
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The US and the UK are in the midst of a major heat wave, facing record daily high temperatures. On top of that, electric bills are about to skyrocket in many states. Though it's tempting to cool off by filling your home with as much cold air as possible, blasting your air conditioner can make your electricity bill soar even higher, putting some noticeable strain on your budget.
makeuseof.com
How to Type a Degree Symbol on an iPhone or iPad
Wondering how to get the degree symbol (°) on your iPhone or iPad? If so, you’re not alone. While the Apple keyboard does have a degree symbol, most people don’t know where to find it. Luckily, it’s easy to find, and once you know how to find it, you won’t forget it.
Apple AirPods are on sale: The best deals on AirPods you can get right now
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day may be over, but there are still plenty of great deals to be had on Apple AirPods...
Guard Against Blackouts With Up to 31% Off APC Battery Backups
Power outages can be frustrating, disruptive and downright dangerous -- even if they only last for a few seconds. You could end up losing hours of work if you haven't saved in a while, and the surges can fry your expensive electronics. For expensive devices like your desktop or game console, it's better to avoid the risk altogether by using an uninterruptible power supply, or UPS, battery backup. And today only, you can pick one up at a bargain. Through 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, Amazon is offering up to 31% off select APC battery backups.
