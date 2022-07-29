Fugitive Friday: July 29

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding.

Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

1. David Gardner – wanted for DUI and multiple hit and run crashes

2. James Mitchell – accused of stealing from a friend and then pawning the goods off for quick cash

3. Derrick Ross – on the run after stalking a grandmother and a four-year-old child

4. Earl Slaton – a convicted sex offender who recently violated probation

David Gardner

We’re starting off our list this week with a guy who left a path of destruction after getting behind the wheel while incredibly under the influence. David Gardner was driving down 41 when he hit one car, then another, and then another before he made his way to downtown Fort Myers. He finally came to a stop at the busy intersection of Main and Hendry, where he passed out while his car was still in gear. When officers weren’t able to rouse him, they had to bust the window so they could put the car in park. Gardner kept weaving in and out of sleep and was brought to the hospital for evaluation. After being given Narcan, he snapped out of his haze and had to ask officers where he was and how he got there. As it turns out, he had a stash of fentanyl in his car, which he, of course, said wasn’t his. He spent 13 hours behind bars for DUI and multiple counts of hit and run but was released on certain conditions, which he violated earlier this week, triggering a new warrant for his arrest. Gardner has four previous bookings in Lee County, and five in Collier, for multiple counts of battery and DUI. He is 6’0”, 250 pounds, and was last known to be living in North Fort Myers.

James Mitchell

Next up is a convicted felon who betrayed the trust of someone who was kind enough to give him a place to live. James Mitchell is on the run after violating probation for two counts of trafficking in stolen property and two counts of providing false information to a pawnbroker. Detectives say he stole speakers and a sound mixer from the victim, then traded them in for cash at a local pawn shop. When the items were found, investigators queried Mitchell about the thefts, however, he denied ever taking anything from the house, despite the fact that his name and signature were right there on the pawn slip. That act landed him in jail and then prison, which he was just released from a few months ago. To date, he’s got six bookings for burglary, fraud, theft, and drugs, coupled with nearly seven and a half years in state lock-up. 36-year-old Mitchell is 6’2”, 165 pounds, and upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

Derrick Ross

Also on the lam this week is Derrick Ross, who was caught creeping around and following a woman and her four-year-old granddaughter in two Lehigh Acres stores. The victim said Ross, who was a total stranger to her, walked up to the little girl and offered her candy. When she said no, he continued to follow them out of the store and into a second one. The woman immediately sought the help of store employees, who called police and ushered the two into a storage room to get away from Ross. He continued to follow in close pursuit and even fought with the employees in an attempt to get to the victims. When deputies arrived on scene, Ross said he thought something was off about the woman and child and that he was just trying to help the little girl. That excuse didn’t fare well, and Ross was arrested for aggravated stalking and battery. He was released a short time later, but a judge has since rescinded his freedom and this week issued a new warrant for his arrest. Ross is 5’10”, 170 pounds, and was last known to be laying low in East Lee County.

Earl Slaton

And last but certainly not least is a man who fled the country for 28 years in order to avoid accusations of raping a young girl. A warrant for the arrest of Earl Slaton was issued in 1990 after detectives claimed he sexually abused a minor and injured other children by frequently beating them with wire hangers. Instead of sticking around to defend himself, Slaton decided to pack up and head to Mexico, where he remained for more than a quarter century. He returned to the states in 2018 and was subsequently arrested for the rape. He was found guilty of the crime and sent to prison, and now he’s on sex offender probation, which he violated two weeks ago. Slaton is now 76 years old, 6’0”, 140 pounds, and upon his arrest, he will be held without bond in the Lee County Jail.