Tulsa Pub A Total Loss After Early Morning Fire

news9.com
Early-Morning Fire Breaks Out At Tulsa Home
Tulsa firefighters battled an early-morning blaze that broke out at a home on Tuesday, according to fire officials. TFD officials say the fire broke out just before 3 a.m. near East 31st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Officials say nobody was inside the home when the fire started. Firefighters say...
news9.com
Man Arrested In Connection To Shooting At Tulsa Day Center
Tulsa Police have arrested a man tied to a shooting that took place in downtown Tulsa in December of 2021. Officers arrested Wendell Clark on Monday after they say he shot at a man, but missed and ended up shooting the Day Center. Police say after the shooting both Clark and the victim left the scene.
news9.com
17-Year-Old Dies Following Overnight Shooting On Broken Arrow Expressway
Tulsa Police said a 17-year-old driver died and another person was injured during a shooting that happened overnight on the Broken Arrow Expressway. At around 1 a.m., officers said a man was driving a stolen vehicle eastbound on the highway. Another car pulled up to the stolen vehicle, and a...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Identify 17-Year-Old Killed In Rolling Gun Battle On BA Expressway
Tulsa Police identified the 17-year-old boy killed in a shooting Sunday on the Broken Arrow Expressway. Officials said Terek Chairs was killed in a gun battle between people in two cars. Tulsa police are looking for the people who were doing the shootings. Police said it’s a complicated crime scene,...
news9.com
Tulsa Woman Says Apartment Complex Won't Fix Her AC Unit
With more extreme heat expected this week, one Tulsa woman is desperate for help because she says her apartment complex won’t fix her broken AC unit. Hailey Olmstead is frustrated because, she says, management at the Cascades at Southern Hills Apartments have refused all her requests to fix her AC.
news9.com
People On Site Of Saint Francis Campus Reflect On Mass Shooting In June
It's now been two months since the mass shooting that left four people dead in the Natalie Building on Saint Francis' campus. News On 6’s Ashlyn Brothers first talked to a couple of healthcare workers who were in lockdown on June 1. Tuesday they said they're still shaken but...
news9.com
Man Hospitalized After Being Robbed, Stabbed While Walking Dog
Tulsa Police say a man is in the hospital after being robbed and then stabbed while walking his dog on Monday morning. Officers say they are now looking for two people. Officers say the victim was walking his dog in the parking lot just before 4 a.m. on Monday morning when two people came up to him and robbed him.
news9.com
Three Suspects Identified By Police In Sand Springs High-Speed Pursuit
We're taking a closer look at the route three suspects accused of running from police, then ditching the stolen car and hiding for seven hours, before being arrested Monday. The pursuit started in Sand Springs, went down Highway 97, onto 412 toward the lake, and got up to 90 miles an hour before the driver of the SUV stopped.
news9.com
Suspects Involved In High-Speed Sand Springs Chase Identified By Authorities
The Sand Springs Police Department released the suspects' names that were involved in the Monday morning police pursuit ending in Pawnee County. Police said Brandon Beaty, 31, Aubrey Beaty, 32, and Tiffany Delgado, 30, were involved in the pursuit. Charges for all three suspects are pending and police said only...
news9.com
Henryetta Man Drowns At Lake Eufaula
A Henryetta man drowned in Lake Eufaula. Troopers say they found 66-year-old David Duvall's boat abandoned in the water Monday afternoon about 2 miles away from the boat ramp at Gentry Creek Park. They recovered his body Tuesday morning and say he was not wearing a life jacket. This is...
news9.com
2 Arrested Following Overnight Pursuit, Hit-And-Run In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said they have arrested two people in connection to a pursuit that happened overnight in Tulsa. Officers said they saw a group of 30 to 40 motorcyclists riding in a street takeover event. Police said they were blocking traffic, popping wheelies and performing other antics as they were...
news9.com
Residents Near Crime Scene React To Stolen SUV Chase
Law enforcement from several agencies are searching for the people who led Sand Springs police on a high speed chase this afternoon in a stolen SUV. The driver ditched the stolen SUV in some woods along Keystone Lake in Pawnee County, before the three suspects ran off. A quiet stretch...
news9.com
Asphalt Project Begins On Stretch Of 96th Street In Owasso
Construction on a busy stretch of 96th Street North in Owasso is expected to get underway on Monday. The City of Owasso says it is a temporary project before permanent repairs happen in 2024. The city says delays to your commute could happen as road crews prepare to lay new...
news9.com
Watch: Tulsa Woman Arranges Trip To Cincinnati Zoo For Detroit Cancer Patient
A Tulsa woman helped a cancer patient from Detroit meet her favorite hippo!. Cayla Brown, from Tulsa, saw a TikTok video of cancer patient Christina Costa in Detroit and it got her motivated to help make the her wish come true by making arrangements at the Cincinnati Zoo for her to see Fiona.
news9.com
Suspects In Sand Springs Stolen Car Chase In Custody
Three suspects in a high-speed pursuit are now in custody after hiding in a wooded area from authorities near Keystone Lake in Pawnee County. According to the Sand Springs Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol three suspects, two females, and one male led officers on a lengthy chase after a theft at the Sand Springs Tractor Supply.
news9.com
EMSACare Enrollment Begins For Tulsa Area Residents
EMSAcare is now holding open enrollment for all Tulsa residents. EMSA said this program is important because it makes sure in a time of need, people are thinking about their health and not how much an EMSA ride will cost. EMSAcare enrollment opens again Monday for anyone in the covered...
news9.com
Enrollment Period For EMSAcare Ambulance Program Begins For Tulsa Residents
Starting on Monday, Tulsa residents can enroll in EMSAcare. EMSAcare costs just over $5 a month and means residents won't have to pay for transportation during a medical emergency. August is the only month residents can enroll through a City Utility Account. To sign up you can call 311 Monday...
news9.com
Woodland Hills Mall, Tulsa Dream Center Host Back-To-School Denim Drive
Woodland Hills Mall is hosting its back-to-school denim drive. The "Do Good With Denim" drive is held in collaboration with the "Tulsa Dream Center." The drive aims to help students in need as they go back to school. Anyone shopping at Woodland hills can drop off any all-denim clothing items...
news9.com
Tulsa Public Schools Facing Extreme Staffing Shortage
The superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) says the district is facing an extreme staffing shortage ahead of the Fall semester. Doctor Deborah Gist says there are job openings in every single department across the district. She says the statewide teacher shortage is only making hiring more difficult. "We have...
news9.com
Semi-Annual Tulsa Wedding Show Happening This Weekend
The semi-annual Tulsa Wedding Show aims to make planning that special big day a little easier for brides and grooms-to-be. The event will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel. Entire wedding parties are invited to meet with more than 100 exhibitors. Both local...
