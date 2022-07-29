Chromecast with Google TV finally streams live Nest Doorbell camera video feed

Viewing content beyond the set-top box is the norm for modern consumers, and brands are capitalizing on live streaming to deliver entertainment, educate, advance e-commerce, connect colleagues, and more. These streaming experiences, however, are only getting more dynamic, with interactive elements that bring creators and audiences closer together. Technology provider LiveLike powers the creation of digital experiences that enable deeper audience engagement and retention, as well as new monetization opportunities. As part of the AWS Partner Network (APN), LiveLike solutions can now be easily layered with Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS), providing customers with more options to build and interact with audiences via live video.

