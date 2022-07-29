Living With Psoriatic Arthritis? Tips to Manage Your Symptoms

(BPT) - Hair is an important part of your personal style every day and when a special event is approaching, such as a wedding, reunion or big birthday, it can help you look and feel your best. If you're experiencing thinning hair or hair loss, it's important to know you're not alone. There are some steps you can take to get healthier hair and boost your confidence, so you can look and feel like the best version of yourself.

HAIR CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO