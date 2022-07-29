Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted XI - Anthony Martial or Cristiano Ronaldo?

www.sportbible.com
The Kid Who Was Ridiculed After Telling Cristiano Ronaldo His Dream Is Now Winning At Life, 8 Years On
Back in 2014, when he was just 12-years-old, a nervous Ryota Iwaoka was offered the opportunity to interview Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo in an intimate Q&A session. "Good afternoon, my name is Ryota," he said. "My dream is to be a football player and have the pleasure...
What time is the Women’s Euro final tonight? Kick-off and TV channel for England vs Germany
England face Germany in the final of Euro 2022 on Sunday.The Lionesses have captured the imagination of the nation on their scintillating run all the way to Wembley. Austria and Northern Ireland were seen off either side of the 8-0 thrashing of Norway in the group stages before the nerve-shredding extra-time victory over Spain in the quarter-final.Number two ranked Sweden proved no match in the semi-finals either with Sarina Wiegman's side cruising to a 4-0 win in Sheffield on Tuesday night. Now only one more match separates them from a first major trophy and a first for either the...
England’s win against Germany is only the beginning for the women’s game | Jonathan Liew
Football was an intrinsic part of the nation’s identity for years while women were excluded. After winning Euro 2022, they have reached the top of the podium
England's heroine of the hour: How Chloe Kelly went from the 92 bus and football practice on a gravel pitch in Ealing with her five big brothers to clinching victory for the Lionesses in extra time
Chloe Kelly would have found it hard to avoid football growing up. The youngest of seven children embraced the sport from the moment she followed her five brothers to a caged gravel pitch on the Windmill Park Estate. Kelly was football-mad. As a youngster she even took the 92 bus...
Sadio Mane’s Childhood Friend Who Was ‘One Of Oldham’s Worst Strikers’ Signs For Bayern Munich
One of Sadio Mane’s best friends, Desire Segbe Azankpo has got himself a contract at Bayern Munich despite having a torrid spell in English football. Azankpo joined Oldham Athletics in 2019, and after scoring just 4 goals in 28 appearances, The Daily Mail labelled him as ‘one of Oldham’s worst strikers in memory’.
What Manchester United’s Pre-Season Told Us About Erik Ten Hag's Squad
Manchester United’s pre-season is officially over, and at the end of the week their Premier League campaign will have gotten underway. All in all, pre-season was a mixed experience results-wise for the Red Devils, yet for what it taught new manager Erik ten Hag it was invaluable. United flew...
Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg calls for female footballers to be recognised 'as strong people' after defeat to England
Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg wants women footballers to be recognised 'as strong people' after her side finished as runners-up to hosts England in the European Championship on Sunday. 'We all want to bring sustainability out of this tournament,' she told a news conference after Germany's bid for a record...
Roy Keane Predicts Who Will Challenge Liverpool And Man City This Season – It’s Not Manchester United
Roy Keane has picked out one team who he thinks will push Liverpool and Manchester City hard this season, and he does not think his former club Manchester United have what it takes to do so. Liverpool and Manchester City dominated the league last season as they fought the title...
Lionel Messi Prevents Security From Dragging Away A Young Fan Desperate To Take A Selfie With The PSG Star
Lionel Messi prevented a young supporter from being taken away by security and stopped to take a selfie with the fan after PSG's Trophee des Champions win over Nantes. Watch the video below:. Messi continued his promising form ahead of the new Ligue 1 season with the opening goal as...
Predictions: How Will Chelsea Fare In 2022/23 Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup And Carabao Cup?
The 2022/23 Premier League season is nearly upon us and Chelsea will be looking to improve on their third placed finish last season under Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea were 19 points off the pace at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, finishing behind Manchester City and Liverpool, and ahead of the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United.
Fans Are Adamant That Martin Tyler’s Commentary Ruined Darwin Nunez’s Goal Against Manchester City
Legendary commentator Martin Tyler is the subject of criticism after the way he described Darwin Nunez’s goal against Manchester City. Liverpool got their season off to the perfect start after clinching the FA Community Shield at Leicester’s King Power Stadium on Saturday. In what was a much anticipated...
Gareth Bale's LAFC Teammate Ilie Sanchez Reveals The Former Real Madrid Star Only Wants To Speak Spanish
Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish at his new club LAFC, according to his teammate Ilie Sanchez. Bale joined the MLS side on a free transfer last month after his previous contract at Real Madrid expired at the end of last season. The Wales international faced...
MLS・
Thomas Tuchel's Preferred Chelsea Attacking Front Three Revealed Ahead Of Everton Opener
Ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has a big decision ahead of him. The Blues’ pre-season schedule has now concluded following two separate wins against Italian outfit Udinese, the first seeing them win 3-1 and the second 2-0. Saturday evening will...
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
Man United Fans Tear Into Dean Henderson After He Gives Explosive Interview About False Promises
Dean Henderson's explosive outburst against Manchester United has NOT gone down well with their fans. Henderson has slammed Man United for their 'criminal' treatment of him last season, claiming he had been told that he would be the No.1. The 25-year-old was left 'fuming' with the false promises as he...
Atletico Madrid's New Home Kit Is The 'Least Sold In History' Thanks To Two Changes
Atletico Madrid's 2022/2023 home kit is reportedly the 'worst selling' in history and it's down to two recent changes. The La Liga giants launched their new shirt earlier this summer and in a dramatic change of pace, they've adopted curved red and white lines instead of straight. According to a...
UEFA・
Jamie Carragher Thinks One Player Cost Arsenal A Place In The Champions League
Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal 'probably' would have qualified for this season's Champions League if not for Nuno Tavares. The Gunners were on course for a first top four finish since 2016 heading into the final weeks of last season. Mikel Arteta's men lost three on the bounce in April however...
Phil Foden Agrees New Long-Term Contract With Manchester City
Phil Foden is set to sign a new long-term contract with Manchester City. The 22 year-old, who has made 170 appearances and won 11 trophies with the club, has agreed to sign a new deal. After making his debut in 2017, the Englishman has become an integral member of Pep...
Fans Think Wesley Fofana Is On His Way To Chelsea After Leicester Defender Drops Huge Hint On Twitter
Chelsea supporters think Wesley Fofana has dropped a huge hint that he wants to move to Stamford Bridge this summer. Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move for the Leicester City star, with Thomas Tuchel desperate for defensive reinforcements after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers.
17-Year-Old Talent Signs Deal With Liverpool
Liverpool have enjoyed success on the contractural front this summer, handing new deals to a number of key assets. Earlier this week the club revealed key forward Diogo Jota has put pen to paper with a new 5-year extension. And last month the Reds confirmed new deals had been handed...
