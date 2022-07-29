ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Padma Lakshmi, TV Host and Food Expert, Shares Her 20 Daily Essentials

By Catherine Hong
marthastewart.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.marthastewart.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Instagram boss to move to London after outrage over app’s recent changes

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri is reportedly moving to London later this year amid the platform’s stiff competition with rival app TikTok.The planned move, which would be a temporary relocation, comes days after Instagram faced widespread criticism for its recent updates.Several users and influencers on the platform, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, raised complaints that the app was focusing more on videos than photos and that the interface had become similar to TikTok.The company had also received backlash for an announcement last week that it would dramatically increase the number of posts in people’s feeds from accounts they don’t...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Khloe Kardashian cheekily likes post about Kris Jenner leaking Taylor Swift's private jet news

The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder. Well, according to new internet meme liked by Khloe Kardashian. If you've been online in the last couple of days, you would have seen celebrities exposed for their terrible private jet usage. At first, Kylie Jenner faced criticism for her carbon emissions and bragging about her luxurious modes of transport on Instagram (i.e. two private jets). But then, news broke that Taylor Swift was crowned the “biggest celebrity CO2e polluter” by sustainable digital marketing agency Yard. Using data from the CelebJets Twitter account, Yard determined Swift's carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions as...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Steinem
Person
Padma Lakshmi

Comments / 0

Community Policy