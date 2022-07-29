Chelsea Confirm 28-Man Travelling Squad To Face Udinese In Final Game Of Pre-Season

www.sportbible.com
Related
The Kid Who Was Ridiculed After Telling Cristiano Ronaldo His Dream Is Now Winning At Life, 8 Years On
Back in 2014, when he was just 12-years-old, a nervous Ryota Iwaoka was offered the opportunity to interview Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo in an intimate Q&A session. "Good afternoon, my name is Ryota," he said. "My dream is to be a football player and have the pleasure...
What Manchester United’s Pre-Season Told Us About Erik Ten Hag's Squad
Manchester United’s pre-season is officially over, and at the end of the week their Premier League campaign will have gotten underway. All in all, pre-season was a mixed experience results-wise for the Red Devils, yet for what it taught new manager Erik ten Hag it was invaluable. United flew...
Sadio Mane’s Childhood Friend Who Was ‘One Of Oldham’s Worst Strikers’ Signs For Bayern Munich
One of Sadio Mane’s best friends, Desire Segbe Azankpo has got himself a contract at Bayern Munich despite having a torrid spell in English football. Azankpo joined Oldham Athletics in 2019, and after scoring just 4 goals in 28 appearances, The Daily Mail labelled him as ‘one of Oldham’s worst strikers in memory’.
Footage Of Manchester City Players Being Furious With Virgil Van Dijk After Mohamed Salah's Penalty Has Emerged
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk managed to rile up Manchester City players with his reaction to Mohamed Salah's penalty in the Community Shield. Check out the footage below. The Reds ran out 3-1 winners in the annual season opener at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and it was Salah's...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lionel Messi Prevents Security From Dragging Away A Young Fan Desperate To Take A Selfie With The PSG Star
Lionel Messi prevented a young supporter from being taken away by security and stopped to take a selfie with the fan after PSG's Trophee des Champions win over Nantes. Watch the video below:. Messi continued his promising form ahead of the new Ligue 1 season with the opening goal as...
Gareth Bale's LAFC Teammate Ilie Sanchez Reveals The Former Real Madrid Star Only Wants To Speak Spanish
Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish at his new club LAFC, according to his teammate Ilie Sanchez. Bale joined the MLS side on a free transfer last month after his previous contract at Real Madrid expired at the end of last season. The Wales international faced...
MLS・
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
Thomas Tuchel's Preferred Chelsea Attacking Front Three Revealed Ahead Of Everton Opener
Ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has a big decision ahead of him. The Blues’ pre-season schedule has now concluded following two separate wins against Italian outfit Udinese, the first seeing them win 3-1 and the second 2-0. Saturday evening will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arsenal To Offload 11 Players, Including Record Signing Nicolas Pepe, To Fund Transfer Plans
Arsenal are ready to offload 11 players this summer as Mikel Arteta prepares to strengthen his squad further. The Gunners are making real waves in the transfer window this time around. Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marquinhos and Matt Turner have been brought in ahead of the club's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace on Friday.
Man United Fans Tear Into Dean Henderson After He Gives Explosive Interview About False Promises
Dean Henderson's explosive outburst against Manchester United has NOT gone down well with their fans. Henderson has slammed Man United for their 'criminal' treatment of him last season, claiming he had been told that he would be the No.1. The 25-year-old was left 'fuming' with the false promises as he...
Rangers Fans Absolutely Fume At Controversial VAR Penalty Call In Shock 2-0 Defeat To USG
Rangers fans were left fuming after a controversial VAR call went against them in their shock 2-0 defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise. The Belgian club head to Glasgow next week with a two-goal advantage following Tuesday's big home win as they look to secure Champions League football. But they had a...
17-Year-Old Talent Signs Deal With Liverpool
Liverpool have enjoyed success on the contractural front this summer, handing new deals to a number of key assets. Earlier this week the club revealed key forward Diogo Jota has put pen to paper with a new 5-year extension. And last month the Reds confirmed new deals had been handed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Manchester United 'Unimpressed' With Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbing Erik Ten Hag Team-Talk After Leaving Friendly Early
Manchester United were reportedly unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, as speculation continues over the striker's future. Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season as United were held to a 1-1 draw by their Spanish opponents at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner...
Incredible Footage Shows Mikel Arteta Getting Entire Arsenal Squad To Rub Palms Before Game
Mikel Arteta called for his Arsenal squad to rub their palms together in an attempt to get "everyone with the same energy". Arsenal's 2021/22 campaign has been captured by the cameras for the latest Amazon 'All or Nothing' documentary, with unprecedented access. The premiere was on Tuesday night in London...
Atletico Madrid's New Home Kit Is The 'Least Sold In History' Thanks To Two Changes
Atletico Madrid's 2022/2023 home kit is reportedly the 'worst selling' in history and it's down to two recent changes. The La Liga giants launched their new shirt earlier this summer and in a dramatic change of pace, they've adopted curved red and white lines instead of straight. According to a...
UEFA・
Chelsea Consider Offering Ruben Loftus-Cheek In Wesley Fofana Deal As Leicester City Wary Of Panic Buys
Chelsea have discussed the possibility of using Ruben Loftus-Cheek in a deal for Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana but the midfielder wants to remain at Stamford Bridge, according to reports. Loftus-Cheek broke into Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea squad last season, making 40 appearances across a variety of positions. The Englishman...
Gabriel Jesus Is Now The Most Picked Player In Fantasy Premier League History
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been selected by 72.5 per cent of Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of the new season. Jesus joined the Gunners from Manchester City in a £45 million deal last month and he will be their focal point in attack. The Brazil international has scored...
Kieran Tierney Had A Priceless Reaction To Learning What Martin Odegaard Earns At Arsenal
Kieran Tierney had an absolutely priceless reaction after discovering what Martin Odegaard earns at Arsenal. Odegaard joined Arsenal on an initial loan deal in January 2021, but the move was made permanent after starring at the Emirates. The Norwegian's brilliant performances on the pitch mirror his wage package, with the...
Redemption - How Granit Xhaka Salvaged His Arsenal Career
They say that time heals, and in the case of Granit Xhaka, his wounds have undergone state-of-the-art intensive care. Rewind to the 27th October 2019, to the cacophony of hostile boos and the toxic launching of derogatives. The Gunners had seen themselves pegged back by Crystal Palace having taken a 2-0 lead early on in the fixture.
Todd Boehly Makes Timo Werner Decision As RB Leipzig Ready Chelsea Offer Amid Josko Gvardiol Interest
RB Leipzig are keen to re-sign Chelsea striker Timo Werner as the clubs have held talks regarding a swap deal for Josko Gvardiol, according to reports. The German, Werenr, arrived at Stamford Bridge on the back of an impressive season with the Bundesliga club but has been unable to find his form from his previous employers.
SPORTbible
84K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0