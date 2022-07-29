Timeline for CFIUS review of Fufeng

knoxradio.com
Stimulus 2022: Direct 'relief payments' worth up to $850 to be sent in 18 states
Florida became the 18th state to announce financial assistance for its residents to help offset the rising costs of living due to inflation.
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
Pelosi meets Taiwan's President as furious China conducts combat exercises nearby
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in a high-stakes visit Wednesday, vowing that Washington will not "abandon our commitment" to Taipei, while a furious China responded with nearby combat exercises and economic sanctions against the democratic island. "Now more than ever,...
German leader says gas pipeline part is ready for Russia
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz inspected a mechanical turbine at the center of a natural gas dispute and declared Wednesday “there are no problems” with the part besides information from Russia’s state-controlled gas company. Russian energy giant Gazprom last week halved the amount of natural gas flowing through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20% of capacity, citing delays with the turbine’s repair and delivery. But Scholz insisted the needed part was is ready to be shipped to Russia at any time. German partner Siemens Energy earlier this year sent the turbine to Canada for an overhaul. The German government says the finished piece was meant to be installed in September and alleges that Moscow is using misleading technical explanations in a political ploy and to push up gas prices. The turbine is now stored at a Siemens Energy facility in Germany’s western city of Mulheim an der Ruhr.
OPEC+ to decide oil output to world amid high inflation
The OPEC oil cartel and its allies are meeting Wednesday to decide how much crude to produce in September amid high oil prices and unstable energy supplies exacerbated by the war Russia has waged on Ukraine. They also will be considering what effects staggering inflation and rising COVID-19 rates may have on global demand for fuel in the fall, with gasoline prices at the pump still high. OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, and its allies, led by Russia, curtailed production during the pandemic as oil prices and demand plummeted, and those cuts are due to expire in September. The OPEC+ coalition has been gradually adding more oil and gas to the market as economies recovered. At its last meeting, the OPEC+ coalition decided to boost production in August by 648,000 barrels per day. Some energy experts are expecting a similar production increase for September.
Inspectors board ship with 1st shipment of Ukrainian grain to leave Odessa
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- An inspection team on Wednesday boarded a cargo ship loaded with grain, the first to leave Ukraine since Russia invaded late February, en route to its final destination of Lebanon. The inspectors boarded the ship as it was anchored in the Black Sea near the entrance...
Should Pelosi have gone to Taiwan?
Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) officially landed in Taipei, Taiwan Tuesday evening, prompting outrage (and even a military show of force) from Chinese officials. Furious the speaker of the House is using her trip to Asia to diplomatically engage with a territory Beijing considers its own, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has claimed the visit damages "the political foundation of China-U.S. relations," "seriously infringes upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," and "gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," it said in a statement released after she landed. And it's not like Beijing didn't know the speaker was coming — such a Taiwan stopover has been speculated about for weeks. But at the end of the day, however, should Pelosi even be doing this? Do the pros of her visit, slated to end Wednesday, outweigh the cons? Here's a taste of what experts and pundits have to say about the island expedition, the first for a House speaker in 25 years:
