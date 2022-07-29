Two people injured in crash on JFK

www.ketv.com
Related
KETV.com
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in northwest Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A pedestrian is seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in northwest Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near N 107th Plaza and Redick Avenue. One person was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, according to law...
WOWT
Woman found dead in parked vehicle outside Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police officers were called to an Omaha neighborhood Monday after a woman was found unresponsive inside a parked vehicle. Omaha Police officers responded at 4:58 p.m. to a residence south of 72nd Avenue and Webster Street, just south of Burt Street, after a friend said they had found 24-year-old Monae Rokusek-Ward still sitting outside in the vehicle after dropping them off, according to the OPD report.
kmaland.com
2 injured after tree falls on vehicles in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) -- Two people were injured and one man hospitalized after a tree fell on two occupied vehicles in Council Bluffs Tuesday. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to the intersection of Stahl and Madison avenues shortly before 9 a.m. Authorities say a full size tree split near its base and fell across Madison Avenue, landing on two vehicles. Three adults and one juvenile were in one vehicle and were able to exit. One of the occupants sustained minor injuries.
KETV.com
State troopers arrest Fremont man after two pursuits, car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — Seward County deputies found themselves in two high-speed pursuits Monday night. Around 7:57 p.m., the Seward County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle headed westbound on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The vehicle fled at a high rate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
Crash near Fremont kills one, injures several others
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a four-vehicle crash near Fremont that killed one woman and injured at least four others. Authorities say it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday near Fremont on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River...
One dead, multiple injured after Sunday afternoon crash in Saunders County
Authorities say alcohol is not believed to be a factor and seatbelts were used. The investigation is ongoing and no names have been released yet.
iheart.com
Omaha Police identify woman shot Monday morning
(Omaha, NE) -- A woman shot in north Omaha Monday morning is identified. Omaha Police say around 5:00 Monday morning, officers were called to the area of 60th and Spaulding after several shots were fired at a home. Police say once on the scene, officers located 18 year old Lavon Thompson, who was inside the home when she was hit by gunfire. She was taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
1011now.com
Woman dies after 2 vehicles on Saunders County highway crash into oncoming traffic
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman died after a Sunday afternoon crash involving four vehicles on Highway 77 that required several people to be extricated. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said in a report Monday morning that several agencies responded to the highway crash at 1:36 p.m. between Highway 109 and the Platte River Bridge.
KETV.com
One killed, four injured in multi-vehicle Saunders County crash
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — One person was killed and four others injured in a Saunders County crash, according to a news release from the Saunders County Sheriff. Officials said the crash happened on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River Bridge around 1:36 p.m. Sunday. Investigators said...
WOWT
Omaha neighbors plan petition drive about violence in the area after deadly shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors in the area of 22nd and Lake say they plan to start a petition drive to do something about the violence in their area. Early Sunday morning people who live in that area had to deal with another multiple shooting and say that large crowds gathering after the bars close have been a problem for years.
KETV.com
One person critically injured in Saturday night crash
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is critically injured in a Saturday night crash. Around 8:38 p.m., police say they responded to a crash near 30th and Young streets. Officials say one person was transported to Nebraska Medicine with critical injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the crash.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify homicide victim, two injured in Sunday shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department is now investigating a homicide after one person died after being shot at 22nd and Lake streets. A KETV Newswatch 7 photographer confirmed with an OPD lieutenant that the shots rang out when a party ended around 2:40 a.m. Sunday. When officers...
thebestmix1055.com
Woman dies following 4-vehicle crash
A woman has died as a result of injuries suffered in a four-vehicle accident at 1:36 Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 77 between Nebraska Highway 109 and the Platte River Bridge. Multiple people needed extrication from their vehicles and were taken to medical facilities. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department said...
WOWT
Large tree falls on car, pickup in Council Bluffs
What are the odds? You're driving down a city street and a tree falls on top of your car. People living near Kountze Park in Omaha are letting us know how a quarter million dollars should be spent on the park. Mural remembering Mollie Tibbetts. Updated: 5 hours ago. A...
doniphanherald.com
'Beaten, burned ... and branded' — Two people held captive in Lincoln warehouse, police say
In an apparent act of retaliation for an alleged burglary, a Lincoln man and his co-defendant kidnapped and tortured a man and his female friend late Thursday night, holding them captive in a local warehouse for 12 hours, police alleged in gruesome court records filed Monday. A 26-year-old man told...
News Channel Nebraska
First Street driver hits power pole
NEBRASKA CITY – A Nebraska City man denied rescue squad transport Monday after the car he was driving left First Street and hit a power pole. The large pole carries a main electrical loop for the city and is near electrical service to the water treatment plant, but there was no electrical disruption.
fox42kptm.com
OPD needs help from witnesses of a shooting that killed one and injured two
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Police Department (OPD) is looking for information from witnesses of a shooting that killed one and injured two others. Police are aware that a large group was at 2225 Lake St. when the incident occurred. The shooting took place about 2:30 a.m. on...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Shaka Renee Gordon, 31, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested July 28th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $1,000. Jeffrey Wade Massey,...
iheart.com
Omaha man identified as motorcyclist killed in Sarpy County crash
(Sarpy County, NE) -- An Omaha man is identified as the motorcyclist killed in a Friday morning Sarpy County crash. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says just before 6:45 Friday morning sheriff's deputies, along with the Papillion and Bellevue Fire Departments, were called to Platteview Road just west of 36th Street for a vehicle versus motorcycle crash. Investigators say a westbound Ford F-350 collided with an eastbound motorcycle on Platteview Road. The driver of the F-350 is identified as 37 year old Jarrod Morrow, of Bellevue, was not injured in the crash.
klin.com
Arrest Made After Disturbance Saturday At 13th & P
A disturbance sent Lincoln Police to 13th and P around 1:40 Saturday afternoon. Witnesses called about a man throwing tables and chairs in the commons area. Officers then received updated information that the suspect was assaulting another man in the area. Officers located and took 25 year old Jerry Laue...
Comments / 0