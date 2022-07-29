NW MN fatal under investigation

FARGO (KFGO) – A Detroit Lakes man has died of injuries suffered in a fiery pickup-semi collision Friday afternoon on I-94 in Fargo. A death notice says 71-year-old Reed Satrom died Monday, August 1. Satrom was driving the pickup that ran into the back of a semi which had slowed while approaching road construction on the interstate in Moorhead. Satrom’s passenger, 53-year-old Everett Northup also of Detroit Lakes, suffered serious injuries. Satrom was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital following the crash. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

FARGO, ND ・ 16 HOURS AGO