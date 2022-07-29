NW MN fatal under investigation

knoxradio.com
Related
kfgo.com
Elbow Lake man who crashed motorcycle Friday morning identified
VERGAS, Minn. (KFGO) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of an Elbow Lake man who died after crashing his motorcycle into Lawrence Lake near Vergas Friday morning. He was 70-year-old George Hough. A witness saw Hough cross the center line of County Hwy....
wdayradionow.com
Man identified after being pulled from Otter Tail County lake following crash
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Authorities say a motorcyclist pulled from Lawrence Lake has been identified. Officials say 70-year-old George Hough was rescued from the lake Friday morning. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.
DL-Online
UPDATE: Sheriff's office identifies Elbow Lake man in fatal motorcycle crash near Vergas
VERGAS (Aug. 1, 2022) — George Hough, 70, of Elbow Lake was identified by the Otter County Sheriff's Office Monday as the motorcyclist who died in a crash near Vergas on Friday. Hough was riding his motorcycle eastbound on County Highway 4, southwest of Vergas, when he drifted over...
Name revealed in fatal Cass County motorcycle crash
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Cass County that led to the death of one man. The man has been identified as 75-year-old Charles Hiram Bekkerus from Fargo. Bekkerus was driving a motorcycle at about 3:52 p.m., July 31, when the accident occurred. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfgo.com
Detroit Lakes man dies after Fargo interstate crash
FARGO (KFGO) – A Detroit Lakes man has died of injuries suffered in a fiery pickup-semi collision Friday afternoon on I-94 in Fargo. A death notice says 71-year-old Reed Satrom died Monday, August 1. Satrom was driving the pickup that ran into the back of a semi which had slowed while approaching road construction on the interstate in Moorhead. Satrom’s passenger, 53-year-old Everett Northup also of Detroit Lakes, suffered serious injuries. Satrom was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital following the crash. The driver of the semi was not hurt.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Fargo Police respond to report of shots fired
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police arrested one person after authorities say a man called in a fake report of a woman being shot. The prank call came in around around 5 a.m. on Monday, August 1 to the 1100 block of 16th St. N. for a report of a woman being shot.
Firefighter saves life of 2-year-old found face down in Minnesota lake
A 2-year-old child was saved from drowning in a Minnesota lake Sunday morning by a firefighter who happened to be visiting family in the area. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 11 a.m., near the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. Deputies...
valleynewslive.com
Toddler revived after near drowning at Otter Tail County lake
PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A toddler is in stable condition after nearly drowning at a lake in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, for a report of a two-year-old boy who was found face down in the water on Sand Lake, which is north of Pelican Rapids.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man hurt after rollover crash in Cass County
(Arthur, ND) -- A Borup, Minnesota man is recovering after a rollover crash in a rural part of Cass County late Saturday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff's office says the 19-year-old lost control of his vehicle near the intersection of County Road 34 and 160th Avenue Southeast in Arthur around 3:44 p.m. Saturday. The car rolled through a ditch and into a field, catching fire due to the crash.
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash identified
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) -75-year-old Charles Hiram Bekkerus, of Fargo, ND has died after running off the road on a motorcycle. The crash happened near Horace around 4 p.m. Sunday. Bekkerus was riding near Highways 16 & 17 when his motorcycle ran off the road and then drove into...
KNOX News Radio
Fargo fire damages row of garages
A few tense moments for the Fargo Fire Department over the weekend. On Saturday the F-F-D responded to a fire at a detached row of garages on south 34th Street. When teams arrived on scene the structure was heavily involved and winds were pushing the flames towards the nearby apartment building. Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from damaging the complex.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valleynewslive.com
Train car jumps tracks in Breckenridge, MN
BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crews made quick work of a train car that jumped the tracks in Breckenridge, MN. Scanner traffic indicates it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at 8th St. and Minnesota Ave. An official with the Red River Valley Railroad says the train...
lakesarearadio.net
Off-duty Firefighter Saves two-year-old from Drowning in Otter Tail County Lake
(KNSI) – A family member is being credited with saving a two-year-old’s life after the child was found face down in a lake Sunday morning. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says multiple families gathered for the weekend on Sand Lake north of Pelican Rapids. At around 11:00 a.m., family members realized the toddler was nowhere to be found and an all-out search began. The search ended when the boy’s father found him in the water.
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Domestic assault in Ogema; marijuana joints found near Detroit Lakes disc golf course
12:18 a.m., near Beaver Trail, Ogema, abandoned trailer house fire. The trailer was in the middle of a field and was extinguished after about 40 minutes. 6:21 a.m., near west Long Lake Road, Detroit Lakes, fatal medical. A 64-year-old man from Buffalo, N.D., was found unresponsive at the Long Lake Campsite and RV Resort. CPR was administered, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash near Fergus Falls
One driver was killed and two others were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Otter Tail County Thursday afternoon. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was westbound on Highway 1 near the intersection of Highway 83 –outside of Fergus Falls – when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound Ford Edge.
kvrr.com
Woman & children found in cornfield following crash near Downer, Minn.
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – Two children and a woman are safe following a search of a cornfield near Downer, Minnesota Friday morning. A man reported the crash on County Road 10 at the Dilworth police station. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a search of a cornfield including...
valleynewslive.com
Detached garage fire forces evacuation of nearby apartment building
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A detached row of garages at an apartment complex at 1517 34th St S caught on fire early Sunday morning. Firefighters were dispatched just before 3:30 a.m. The garages were heavily engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene. Authorities say strong winds pushed...
kvrr.com
Vandals breaking flags, damaging greens at El Zagal Golf Course
FARGO (KVRR) – Vandals have been destroying property at El Zagal Golf Course. Fargo Park District Enterprise Director Carolyn Boutain says the course was hit at least three times in July. Several flag sticks were broken or stolen and holes were punched in the ground. Boutain says the incidents...
lptv.org
Two People Injured in a Two-Vehicle Crash in Nevis
27-year-old Parker Shearer of Duluth, and 29-year-old Lydia Shinkle of Duluth were both injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nevis on July 25th. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 1:09 pm they received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 34 and Co. Rd 82 in the City of Nevis.
Comments / 1